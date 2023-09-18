Lanier County upends ranked team for the first time in program history

For those who might not know, Lanier County is not on the banks of Lake Lanier in north Georgia. It’s a bit north and east of Valdosta and the county seat is Lakeland, on the shores of Banks Lake and the accompanying National Wildlife Refuge.

Prior to Friday’s 10-0 victory over then-ranked McIntosh County Academy, the Bulldogs had tried and failed 55 times to beat a ranked program. Just five seasons from the team’s 0-10 finish in 2018 in head coach Kurt Williams’ first year at the helm, Lanier County is 4-0 and ranked for the first time in program history.

Against McIntosh County Academy, quarterback Drake Wolford was 13-of-29 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown – to freshman Daishon Pope. Senior Jonathan Bailey was 1-of-1 on each PAT’s and field goals to help keep the Buccaneers at bay.

The Bulldogs opened the season with a 17-7 victory over Bacon County, beat Florida’s Santa Fe 33-3, defeated Berrien 24-7 and then moved past McIntosh County Academy. Lanier’s game against then No. 10 Telfair County in Week 2 was cancelled.

The program runs a relatively balanced offense which averages 162 rushing yards to 120 passing yards per game. Wolford is 34-of-69 passing for 471 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Junior BJ Jones leads receivers with six receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Darien Taylor (2 TD receptions) and Pope (1) and senior Erick Brown (1) also factor.

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0) beat ELCA 58-18

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) beat ECI 27-12

3. (3) Irwin County (2-2) rested.

4. (5) Trion (4-0) beat Model 31-12

5. (7) Rabun County (3-1) beat Heard County 45-13

6. (6) Brooks County (1-3) lost to Class 6A Thomas County Central 44-7

7. (8) Elbert County (3-1) beat Washington-Wilkes 36-27

8. (9) Mount Vernon (4-0) beat Tattnall Square

9. (4) Bleckley County (2-2) lost to Class 4A West Laurens 33-27

10. (10) Bryan County (4-0) beat Portal 22-14

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (4-0) beat Central-Talbotton 42-14

2. (2) Macon County (4-0) beat Greenville 41-6

3. (3) Clinch County (4-1) beat Bacon County 28-26

4. (4) Manchester (3-1) beat Marion County 35-3

5. (7) Greene County (5-0) beat Oglethorpe County

6. (5) Bowdon (3-2) beat Dade County 49-15

7. (8) Early County (3-1) beat Baconton Charter 45-0

8. (10) Jenkins County (5-0) beat Screven County 39-0

9. (NR) Lanier County (4-0) beat McIntosh County Academy 10-0

10. (6) Aquinas (3-1) lost to Class 3A Harlem 47-42