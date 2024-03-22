High School Sports Blog

Lambert’s Atwood leads top boys tennis players to watch

Aidan Atwood of Lambert is the top-ranked player in the state. He has signed with the University of Georgia.

By
15 minutes ago

The high school tennis season is in full swing, with schools focused on the annual state championships in Rome on May 11.

Here are 10 of the top GHSA players in the state. Each of them competed in the state high school championship match for their teams last spring. They are listed in alphabetical order.

Aidan Atwood, Lambert: The senior from Lambert holds the state’s No. 1 ranking by USTA. and has already signed with the University of Georgia. Atwood is ranked No. 5 nationally according to TennisRecruiting.net, No. 9 by USTA.

Atwood won the Class 7A championship last spring and helped lead the Longhorns to the state championship. He did not lose a high school match and was named Forsyth County Player of the Year.

“He has a game that will continue to get better,” Georgia coach Manuel Diaz said. “I can’t wait for him to join our squad this coming fall.”

Lleyton Beasley, North Oconee: A three-star prospect, Beasley played No. 1 singles in 2023 and helped the Titans reach the state final. Beasley, a senior, is ranked No. 72 in the section. He has committed to play at Presbyterian.

Charlie Burdell, Westminster: A senior, Burdell is back to full strength and ready to lead the Wildcats to their fourth straight state championship. He was the AJC Player of the Year in 2022. The five-star recruit is ranked No. 18 in the section and No. 121 in the nation by USTA. He is committed to play at Tulane.

Jack Burdell, Westminster: A senior and Charlie Burdell’s twin brother, he is No. 31 in the section and No. 258 in the country by USTA. Has played No. 1 at times last year and may be the best No. 2 singles player in the state. He has committed to play at Wofford.

Andrew Hertfelder, Johns Creek: The senior played No. 2 singles for the Gladiators. He is ranked No. 97 in the section by USTA.

Sunay Iyer, Chattahoochee: The three-star senior played No. 2 for Class 5A runner-up Chattahoochee in 2023 and will move up after the graduation of Maanas Junghare.

Harrison Kemp, Greater Atlanta Christian: A four-star sophomore, he played behind AJC Player of the Year Jason Kim, who is now at the Naval Academy. Kempp is ranked No. 108 in the section by USTA.

Jacob Lee, Johns Creek: A five-star sophomore, Lee is ranked No. 43 in the section and No. 305 in the country. He helped the Gladiators win their fifth straight state championship last spring.

Liam O’Leary, Mount Vernon: The senior helped lead Mount Vernon to the state final a year ago. He is ranked No. 54 in the USTA section. He also plays midfielder in the school’s soccer team.

Nic Wild, West Forsyth: A four-star sophomore, Wild helped the Wolverines reach the championship game last spring at No. 1 singles.

(Next week: Top 10 GHS girls players.)

