Lambert football coach takes Harris County job

An official talks with with Lambert's David Broadus (15) as captains meet before the start of the football game against Johns Creek, Friday, Oct. 7, 2011.

Credit: John Amis / AJC Special

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Lambert football coach Tommy Watson is leaving Forsyth County after two seasons to take the same position at Harris County.

The move puts Watson closer to home. He is a graduate of Upson-Lee and coached that school from 2008 to 2013.

Lambert was 5-5 and 7-4 in two seasons under Watson. The team was 0-10 the season before Watson was hired.

Harris County, a Class 5A school north of Columbus, was 7-5 last season under Jamie Fox, who retired.

The Forsyth News was the first to report Watson’s resignation.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

