Lambert football coach takes Harris County job

Lambert football coach Tommy Watson is leaving Forsyth County after two seasons to take the same position at Harris County.
The move puts Watson closer to home. He is a graduate of Upson-Lee and coached that school from 2008 to 2013.
Lambert was 5-5 and 7-4 in two seasons under Watson. The team was 0-10 the season before Watson was hired.
Harris County, a Class 5A school north of Columbus, was 7-5 last season under Jamie Fox, who retired.
The Forsyth News was the first to report Watson’s resignation.
