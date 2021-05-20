Lambert defends two titles; North Forsyth, Westminster emerge at GHSA Esports state championships

The spring GHSA Esports season ended Wednesday after state championships were awarded in League of Legends and Rocket League for the fourth season while Smash Bros. Ultimate and Madden 21 each made their debut.
Lambert added the program’s fourth and fifth GHSA Esports title after successfully defending its Fall 2020 titles in League of Legends and Rocket League. The Longhorns beat Northview in League 2-0 and Gilmer in Rocket League 4-0 to win the championships.
In the inaugural Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship, Westminster defeated East Paulding 2-1 to win the program’s first Esports title. In the Madden 21 state championship, North Forsyth beat Lambert 6-3 to earn the program’s first Esports championship.
Follow the link to watch the replay of the League of Legends and Rocket League state championships.
