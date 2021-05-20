Lambert defends two titles; North Forsyth, Westminster emerge at GHSA Esports state championships

Lambert added the program’s fourth and fifth GHSA Esports title after successfully defending its Fall 2020 titles in League of Legends and Rocket League. The Longhorns beat Northview in League 2-0 and Gilmer in Rocket League 4-0 to win the championships.

In the inaugural Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship, Westminster defeated East Paulding 2-1 to win the program’s first Esports title. In the Madden 21 state championship, North Forsyth beat Lambert 6-3 to earn the program’s first Esports championship.