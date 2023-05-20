LaGrange, North Oconee split series; will meet Saturday for 4A championship

North Oconee opened with an 11-1 victory in the opening game of the series and LaGrange outlasted the Titans 6-5 in a 10-inning marathon game to force the deciding Game 3.

In the nightcap game, Cole Garner singled to the shortstop in the bottom of the 10th inning to score senior outfielder Seth Stargell and secure the victory. North Oconee scored 3 runs in the top of the first inning and allowed LaGrange one run in the bottom of the inning. The Grangers were steady, plating runs in the bottom of the second and third innings while keeping North Oconee scoreless, tying the game at three runs each. LaGrange took a 2-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning before allowing North Oconee a run in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.