LaGrange, North Oconee split series; will meet Saturday for 4A championship

LaGrange and North Oconee will meet at Noon Saturday to decide the Class 4A champion after splitting the first two games of the double-header at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County.
North Oconee opened with an 11-1 victory in the opening game of the series and LaGrange outlasted the Titans 6-5 in a 10-inning marathon game to force the deciding Game 3.
In the nightcap game, Cole Garner singled to the shortstop in the bottom of the 10th inning to score senior outfielder Seth Stargell and secure the victory. North Oconee scored 3 runs in the top of the first inning and allowed LaGrange one run in the bottom of the inning. The Grangers were steady, plating runs in the bottom of the second and third innings while keeping North Oconee scoreless, tying the game at three runs each. LaGrange took a 2-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning before allowing North Oconee a run in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.
In the first game, North Oconee run-ruled LaGrange and ended the game after scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pitcher KJ Moon got the win, pitching all six innings and allowing five hits and one run with three strikeouts. The Titans led 4-0 after playing a run in the bottom of the second inning and three runs in the bottom of the third.
North Oconee extended its lead to 5-0 with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning before giving up one run to LaGrange in the top of the fifth inning. The Titans extended the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to maintain control of the game in all facets. Senior Cale Stricklin was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead North Oconee and Moon went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Ethan Jarvis was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
