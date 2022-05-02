Lacrosse: Round 1 in books

The No. 5 Harrison Hoyas lost 14-12 to the unranked, No. 4 seed North Gwinnett Bulldogs. At 8-11, the Bulldogs have a record that makes them easy to overlook, but MaxPreps pegs them with a strength of schedule rating of 13.5, which is No. 9 in 6A-7A.

In the second round, the Bulldogs get an unranked team, Woodstock — a No. 2 seed that beat Collins Hill 17-1 in Round 1.

The No. 10 South Forsyth War Eagles got the only Round 1 shutout of any of the brackets, defeating Evans 14-0. The War Eagles (14-5) take on No. 3 Walton (16-3) in the only other Round 2 matchup of ranked teams.

1A-5A boys

There was no parity here, with all ranked teams advancing except for No. 9 North Oconee, which lost to No. 8 Woodward Academy, 11-5.

No. 5 Fellowship Christian (13-5) travels to No. 3 Westminster (16-1) for Round 2′s only matchup of ranked teams. They’ll play at No. 3 Walton (16-3) next.

6A-7A girls

In a shootout, the No. 5 Lassiter Trojans topped No. 7 Roswell 17-16 on the road. The Trojans play unranked Lambert (9-10), which beat Lakeside-Evans 18-3 in Round 1.

No. 8 Pope lost 14-13 to the unranked, No. 3 seed Cambridge Bears (8-9), who now play No. 4 Creekview (16-1).

There are no ranked matchups in Round 2.

1A-5A girls

There was one ranked matchup in the opening round, with No. 6 McIntosh edging No. 10 Holy Innocents’, 18-17.

No. 7 St. Pius survived a major upset, beating unranked Columbus, 9-8.

No. 2 Westminster and unranked Whitewater advanced via bye — only byes of the tournaments.

In Round 2, No. 8 Starr’s Mill (9-10) travels to play No. 4 Wesleyan (15-3), and No. 7 St. Pius (9-7) travels to No. 6 McIntosh (13-4) for the only ranked matchups.