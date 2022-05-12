Lacrosse: Previewing the championships

The Raiders beat No. 4 North Paulding 18-13 and are a win away from their first state title since 2011 — their only title — when they beat Harrison in the high-class championship. The Longhorns, on the other hand, are the defending state champions looking to win their third of the last four state titles, and fourth of the last six. This would be their sixth title total, dating to 2011 when they won the low-class title. In the semifinals, the Longhorns edged up-and-coming No. 7 Buford 8-6 on the road.

GIRLS

No. 1 Milton Eagles (19-3, A2N1) at No. 4 Creekview Grizzlies (19-1, A6N1)

To the surprise of no one, the Eagles are back in the championship, looking to claim the 15th of 17 GHSA high-class title games played. Their rivals, the No. 3 Walton Raiders, were unable to keep the semifinals close, and the Eagles won 11-3. In the playoffs, all of the Eagles’ wins have been by at least four goals. The Grizzlies will have home-field advantage on their side, along with the momentum gained from their 16-5 win over No. 5 Lassiter in the semifinals. This would be Creekview’s first title.

1A-5A

BOYS

No. 1 Lovett Lions (22-0, A2N1) at No. 3 Westminster Wildcats (14-7, A2N2)

After starting the GHSA lacrosse championship era with three of its first five titles, the Lions are a win away from claiming their first since 2009. Further, they have the opportunity to achieve the feat in style by going undefeated. They appear locked in if their 11-6 win over No. 7 Starr’s Mill in the semifinals is any indication, with Starr’s Mill the first Lions opponent of the postseason not to lose to them by double-digits. The Wildcats beat No. 6 Blessed Trinity 7-4 in the semis, and are looking to win state for the first time since 2019. It would be their sixth overall state title. This is a rematch from the regular season, where the Lions won 9-6 on April 8.

GIRLS

No. 1 Blessed Trinity Titans (21-1, A5N1) at No. 3 Northview Titans (14-8, A5N2)

This is a true clash of the Titans. See what I did there? I’m hilarious. Blessed Trinity beat No. 6 McIntosh 21-3 in the semifinals, with the score more closely resembling a Round 1 matchup. Speaking of Round 1, Blessed Trinity beat Northgate 20-2 there. That goes to show how dominant Blessed Trinity has been in the postseason, much like the regular season, and much like in seasons’ past. This would be the Blessed Trinity’s second straight championship, and it has already won four of the last five low-class titles. Northview is seeking its second championship and first since 2014. In an epic semifinal battle, Northview edged No. 8 Starr’s Mill 15-14 on the road to earn its championship berth. Blessed Trinity has the opportunity to end the season the way it began — with a win over Northview. Blessed Trinity beat Northview 21-8 in its opener, on the road. It was Northview’s second game of the season.