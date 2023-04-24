Lacrosse: New playoff format means more champions

For example, Peachtree Ridge is a Gwinnett County school that competes in Area 4 against mostly non-Gwinnett schools and will miss the playoffs after going 1-8 in area play. However, it went 3-0 against nearby Gwinnett schools Area 1, all of which will make the playoffs, and one of which will won the area to earn a first-round bye. Not only would Peachtree Ridge likely have made the playoffs had it competed in Area 1, there’s a strong chance they would’ve earned one of the two byes designated for each area in 7A.

Yarbrough said there’s been talk of tweaking the format in 7A for next year’s playoffs to reflect the imbalanced areas. Ideas include automatic bids for only the area’s top four teams, with at-large bids filling the remaining eight slots. That could better ensure a team like Peachtree Ridge, which finished ninth in a 10-team area, has a chance to qualify for the playoffs ahead of an Area 1 team that finished sixth.

After the season the committees, which consist of representatives from each area, will meet to discuss any changes to how teams qualify for the 7A playoffs. Whatever decision is made will be presented to Yarbrough in July for approval.

“What I asked for from the 7A coaches about the possibility of changing the current format is, if that’s what you decide, it has to be something that’s equitable,” Yarbrough said.

On the girls’ side, 7A’s Milton (16-2) won the last five 6A-7A championships and have finished the season as champions in all but two seasons since the GHSA’s inaugural lacrosse season in 2005. Blessed Trinity, in 5A-6A, won 1A-5A the last three seasons. Both enter the playoffs ranked No. 1 in their class and have a chance at continuing their string of titles. In 1A-4A, Pace Academy (15-1) is ranked No. 1 ahead of Columbus (17-1) and No. 3 Fellowship Christian, which it beat 9-8 in overtime in Friday’s regular season finale.

On the boys’ side, Lambert (15-3) won 6A-7A the last two years but are ranked No. 3 behind No. 2 North Paulding (16-2) and top-ranked West Forsyth (17-1), both of which are playing for its program’s first championship. Blessed Trinity (16-1), which won 1A-5A in 2021, is No. 1 in 5A-6A but, after the rankings were released, lost to No. 2 Roswell (15-3) in the regular season-finale for its first loss of the season. In 1A-4A, Wesleyan (15-1) is No. 1, ahead of Benedictine (13-1) and Fellowship Christian (13-4). All three are seeking its program’s first title.