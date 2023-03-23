Lacrosse: Milton girls gearing up for stretch

“We’ve been kind of inconsistent this season,” said Godby, in his 19th season at Milton. “Offensively, we will have good possessions, then we’ll have some where we just don’t communicate well, or make the right decision, and let teams go on runs like Blessed Trinity did. Offensively, we’ve got to learn to have better patience and understand what the defense is taking away and what they’re giving us.

“We can execute better.”

As the Eagles prepare for the Legacy Cup, Godby said they’ve been preparing for Hagerty’s zone defense.

“It’s a different style we’re not used to seeing,” he said. “It’s going to come down to things we have to learn as a team, and do well as a team. We’ll have to learn the defense, see what they give us in the zone and play with consistency to win the game.”

After the Legacy Cup, it will be another ranked opponent on March 28, when they travel to No. 7 Lambert (9-3, 4-1) in what could determine the area’s No. 1 seed.

On March 31 and April 1, during Milton’s spring break, they’ll play three games in two days when they travel to the DC area to play Maryland’s Connelly School of Holy Child and Stone Ridge, and Virginia’s Paul VI. Stone Ridge is No. 11 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s National Top 25 poll. The Eagles have played in the event every year since 2009.

“It’s always a good trip for us to see different styles of play, and teams at a higher level than us” Godby said. “It helps us to get more experience against better competition. Stone Ridge is one of the best teams in the country, so we’ll be ready for that, for sure.”

The Eagles are led by Simonds, who is committed to Ohio State and whom Godby said is one of the best two-way midfielders in the country. Through just seven games, Simonds tallied 84 draw controls and has 21 goals on 80-percent shooting. On defense, she hasn’t given up more than one goal in a game against the opponent she guards.

Molly Wade, a junior, is 54-17 on draws her last four games, good for a 77-percent win percentage, and 12 draw controls. Senior Emily Simkin leads the team in points with 20 goals and 21 assists, and Emma Heenan, also a senior, leads the team with 23 goals. Simkin is committed to James Madison and Heenan to Arizona State.

The team and, really, all of the GHSA know what the expectations are for Milton — win the championship. They’ve done that ever year except twice since 2005 and this would be their sixteenth.

“We have most of our starters returning from last year’s team,” Godby said. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together, and we’ve got new players in the mix. We’ve had some who’ve been injured, and we’ve been adjusting the lineup and rotation and we’ve made a few changes. We’re not halfway through the season yet but hopefully after spring break, we’ll be tuned up and ready.

“I told the girls, we don’t want to be playing our best right now, but at the end of the season.”