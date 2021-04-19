Lacrosse in brief: Week 9

6A-7A

Boys

Johns Creek (11-4)

Upcoming matches: Tuesday at Centennial (6-5), Thursday at Mill Creek (11-3)

Notes: For the Gladiators, it’s simple — beat Centennial and they win Area 1 with a 6-0 record. Lose, and it get’s complicated because they could fall into a three-way tie at 5-1 with Centennial and Buford. They’ll look to avoid that and secure the No. 1 seed with a win, and two days later they’ll close out their regular season with a non-region match against unranked Mill Creek.

Girls

Roswell (8-3)

Upcoming matches: Tuesday at home vs. Etowah (7-6), Thursday at home vs. Johns Creek (9-5)

Notes: The Lady Hornets closed out their Area 2 schedule Friday with a 20-7 loss to top-ranked Milton in a match that determined league champion. With their playoff positioning locked in as a No. 2 seed, they’ll play a pair of non-region matches at home to close the regular season.

---

1A-5A

Boys

Starr’s Mill (12-5)

Upcoming matches: Thursday at Centennial (6-5)

Notes: The Panthers locked up the Area 7 title last Thursday with a 6-3 win over McIntosh, claiming the top seed with a 5-0 league record. What’s also notable about the Panthers is how competitive they were this season against ranked 6A-7A opponents in three close defeats. They lost 10-6 to top-ranked Lambert, 12-8 to No. 4 Johns Creek and 11-10 to No. 5 Lassiter.

Girls

Starr’s Mill (12-1-1)

Upcoming matches: Monday at home vs. Centennial (6-6), Tuesday at Lassiter (9-5), Thursday at Hillgrove (14-1)

Notes: The Lady Panthers ran away with the Area 7 championship with a 7-0 record, with the next closest teams at 3-1. However, they’ve got a challenging week ahead, playing three games as they prepare for the playoffs — including 6A-7A’s No. 3 Hillgrove and No. 9 Lassiter.