Lacrosse in brief: Week 6

Upcoming matches: at West Forsyth (8-2) on Monday, at Forsyth Central (4-4) on Tuesday

Notes: The top-ranked Longhorns are locked into a three-way tie for first in Area 6 with unranked South Forsyth and Creekview, all of which are 3-0 in league play. The Longhorns are on a 10-game win streak since dropping their second game of the season to 1A-5A’s top-ranked Blessed Trinity, 12-9 on Feb. 12. The streak includes wins over No. 2 Roswell, No. 5 Milton, No. 7 Johns Creek, plus 1A-5A’s No. 2 Westminster and No. 4 Starr’s Mill. They also beat No. 6 Walton in their season opener. West Forsyth is 2-1 in league play, with their loss coming 10-9 in double-overtime to South Forsyth. After Forsyth Central, the Longhorns aren’t scheduled to play again until April 12 at Creekview.

Girls

Milton Lady Eagles (8-0)

Upcoming matches: At home vs. Blessed Trinity (9-0) on Wednesday, at Kell (8-2) on Thursday

Notes: The Eagles won’t play any opponents this week from Area 2, where they’re 4-0 and alone in first (No. 5 Roswell is second at 3-0). That doesn’t mean they won’t be tested. First is Blessed Trinity, ranked No. 1 in 1A-5A. The next day they’re at Kell, ranked No. 4 in the low class. After that, they’ll play Johns Creek on April 13 before another five days off, then Hillgrove at home on April 19.

---

1A-5A

Boys

Blessed Trinity Titans (10-0)

Upcoming matches: at home vs. Pinecrest (5-6) on Monday, at Mount Pisgah (2-5) on Tuesday

Notes: If all goes according to plan, the Titans (2-0 in Area 5) will double their league win total this week against a pair of teams that are a combined 0-3 in league play. No opponent has had an answer for the Titans to date, and that includes 6A-7A’s No. 1 Lambert, No. 5 Milton and No. 7 Johns Creek and, back in the low class, No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 5 GAC, No. 8 Holy Innocents’ and No. 9 Lovett. Their next game following Mount Pisgah is April 13 at home against Northview.

Girls

Blessed Trinity Lady Titans (9-0)

Upcoming matches: at home vs. Roswell (10-1) on Monday, at Milton (8-0) on Wednesday

Notes: When it comes to the low class, it’s a clean sweep by Blessed Trinity at No. 1, with the Lady Titans off to an unbeaten start that includes 4-0 in Area 5. Unlike the boys team, however, the Lady Titans won’t be playing a league opponent this week. Instead, they’ll test themselves against two ranked teams from 6A-7A on back-to-back nights. First, it’s No. 5 Roswell, then it’s the top-ranked, undefeated Lady Eagles in what is the best matchup of the regular season. After Milton, the Lady Titans won’t play again until April 16 at home against Chattahoochee, ranked No. 4 in 6A-7A.