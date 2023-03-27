Lacrosse: Blessed Trinity boys winning with depth

The Titans are 3-0 against ranked teams, beating No. 3 Lambert and No. 5 North Gwinnett of 7A, and St. Pius, No. 10 in 5A-6A.

Most impressive may have been their 9-8 win against perennial power Lambert, the current two-time defending champions, which came on Feb. 17. In a back-and-forth game, Read scored with 10 seconds remaining to avenge the Titans’ loss to Lambert the year before, when his last-second shot was saved, then taken the other way for a score as the Longhorns escaped with the win.

“That had been eating at him so to be able to put that game away was very cool,” Parker said. “We love playing Lambert. It’s a great measuring stick for where we stack up, and we showed in that game that, when we’re playing well, we can play with anyone in the state.”

After Westminster (6-4), unranked in 1A-4A, the Titans will take 16 days off before returning to the field April 14 for a match against Fellowship Christian (9-2), ranked No. 2 in 1A-4A.

Parker isn’t concerned about the layoff.

“We’ve been playing well and with a consistent schedule,” he said. “As I’ve gone along, I’ve realized the importance of taking time off. When we’re together, we work extremely hard. There’s always an adjustment period coming back from spring break, and we’ll have 3-4 days of practice when we get back that Monday.”

The Titans return from their hiatus to play 1A-4A’s No. 2 Fellowship Christian (9-2) on April 14, then close the regular season with area games at home against Centennial, (6-5, 1-1) on April 18 and at No. 2 Roswell (11-2, 1-0) on April 21 — a regular season finale that could determine the area’s No. 1 seed.

The Titans have won five area championships under Parker.

The Titans have eight players returning from the 2021 championship team, and Parker believes this team can replicate that feat.

“We have high expectations,” he said. “There’s no complacency. The players realize how great we can be. They look at other great Blessed Trinity programs and they want to achieve that success. Our seniors are leading by example and they’ve been there before. We know what it takes to get to the goal we’re trying to achieve. This group is connected as a team, and they enjoy being around each other, and that has translated to wins on the field.”