King’s Ridge’s Crowder retiring after 20 years as a head coach

Credit: Jason Getz / jgetz@ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago
Terry Crowder of King’s Ridge Christian is retiring after 20 years as a head coach and 34 overall.

Crowder led King’s Ridge to its first playoff appearances in history in 2020 and 2021. King’s Ridge played a non-region schedule the past two seasons and finished 4-3 this season.

Crowder has been head coach at Denmark, Creekview and Chattahoochee and led Chattahoochee to a state title in 2010. Crowder will remain at King’s Ridge as transportation director.

