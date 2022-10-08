Kennesaw Mountain 49, Osborne 0

Osborne (5-1, 0-1) had no answer for Prangley. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior threw for four touchdowns and completed 15 of 22 passes for 281 yards, 266 of which came in the first half as Kennesaw Mountain (6-0, 1-0) built a 35-0 lead. He also ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

“He’s a four-year starter, so anytime you’ve got a guy that’s a four-year starter running the offense, it puts you in a really good place offensively,” Carmean said. “On top of that, he’s a phenomenal player. He makes plays with his feet and with his arm all across the field. He did a great job tonight and he’s done a great job all season.”

Prangley threw short touchdown passes to Early Kyle (12 yards) and Nalin Scott (3 yards) on the Mustangs’ first two possessions of the second half to complete the scoring.

Cayden Lee, a three-star recruit with a reported 29 offers, had eight receptions for 140 yards and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Osborne came into the game as the highest-scoring team in Class 7A, averaging 50.2 points in victories over Woodstock, Chattahoochee, Lakeside-DeKalb, Clarkston and Woodland-Cartersville. But the Cardinals had yet to run into a team anywhere close to as good as Kennesaw Mountain, and the Mustangs stymied them at every turn.

The Mustangs intercepted six passes, including three on consecutive second-quarter drives that had the Cardinals inside the Kennesaw Mountain 35-yard line. Osborne completed just 10 of 28 passes for 93 yards, and Khalif Walters, who was averaging 135 yards per game rushing, was limited to 35 yards on nine carries.

“I thought our defense played fast,” Carmean said. “That was the biggest thing we emphasized all week, that we wanted our guys to fly around and attack the ball, and they did a great job of doing that tonight for sure.”

Kennesaw Mountain - 21-14-14-0 - 49

Osborne - 0-0-0-0 - 0

First quarter

K - Jailen Taylor 80 pass from Cayman Prangley (Ty Roldan kick), 11:44

K - Prangley 1 run (Roldan kick), 7:43

K - David Attaochu 26 interception return (Roldan kick), 629

Second quarter

K - TJ Jenkins 3 run (Roldan kick), 11:52

K - Cayden Lee 25 pass from Prangley (Roldan kick), 6:32

Third quarter

K - Earl Kyle 12 pass from Prangley (Roldan kick), 8:18

K - Nalin Scott 3 pass from Prangley (Roldan kick), 4:01