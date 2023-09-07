Josh Alexander named Falcons Coach of the Week

BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
53 minutes ago
Athens Academy’s motto reads “Excellence with honor in the educational and personal experience of each student” and those are qualities which helped Spartans coach Josh Alexander win the second Falcons Coach of the Week award. He narrowly beat out North Hall’s Sean Pender and Stephenson’s Marcus Jelks.

Alexander took over at Athens Academy in 2015 and coached the Spartans to back-to-back state championship games in 2017 and 2018. He’s led the Spartans to three region championships and was named Class A Private coach of the year.

Coach Alexander can be found attending most school events and positively interacting with the students and parents. To prepare up-and-coming students, coach Alexander and several of his coaches actively engaged with a small group of rising 9th graders this summer to ensure they were appropriately prepared for the high school academic rigor of Athens Academy, one of many things Alexander does to help better his program.

As part of the Coach of the Week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the NFL and Atlanta Falcons recognized ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach received a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

About the Author

AJC Sports
