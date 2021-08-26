Johns Creek lands game at Carrollton as cancellations rise

*Rockmart will play at Villa Rica on Friday after Rockmart lost its game with Cedartown and Villa Rica lost its game with Temple.

*Pickens will play Commerce on Friday at home instead of Chattooga, which canceled. Commerce originally was playing Union County.

*Chattahoochee County will play McNair on Friday. Both had been off. McNair was replacing a game it canceled last week with Forest Park.

*Fannin County’s home game with Copper Basin, Tenn., is canceled. Fannin has not replaced the game.

*Toombs County canceled its game with Tattnall County. Both are looking are looking for new games during the season.

*Collins Hill is getting a forfeit win against Sprayberry, and Jeff Davis is getting a forfeit win against Atkinson County.

New

Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy

Chattahoochee County at McNair

Commerce at Pickens

ELCA at Ware County

Johns Creek at Carrollton

North Atlanta vs. Therrell

Ringgold at Gilmer

Rockmart at Villa Rica

Lanier County at Wheeler County

Whitefield Academy at Darlington

Postponed

Alexander at Lithia Springs to Sept. 10

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County TBA

Richmond Hill at Burke County to Sept. 10

Veterans at West Laurens to Sept. 17

Rutland at ACE Charter to Sept. 17

Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes to Sept. 24

Screven County at Sav. Christian to Oct. 7

Forsyth Central at Etowah to Oct. 29

Canceled

Alcovy vs. Newton

Baldwin at Washington County

Berrien at Lanier County

Cambridge at South Forsyth

Chattooga at Pickens

Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County

Glascock County at Wheeler County

Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy

Groves at Josey

Jenkins County at Telfair County

LaGrange at McIntosh

Lakeview Academy at Darlington

Pacelli at Riverside Military

Perry at Harris County

Tattnall County at Toombs County

Temple at Villa Rica

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County

Forfeited

Atkinson County to Jeff Davis

Sprayberry to Collins Hill

