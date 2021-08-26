Johns Creek lands game at Carrollton as cancellations rise

Johns Creek is traveling to fourth-ranked Carrollton on Friday in a Class 6A game between 1-0 teams brought together by COVID cancellations.
Johns Creek is No. 12 in GHSF Daily’s Composite Rankings.
Carrollton’s original opponent was Newnan. Johns Creek was to play Travelers Rest, S.C.
Here are other cancellations, reschedules and news from Wednesday:
*Liberty County and Bradwell Institute won’t play Friday as their school system shut down extra-curricular activities. They hope to reschedule.
*Rockmart will play at Villa Rica on Friday after Rockmart lost its game with Cedartown and Villa Rica lost its game with Temple.
*Pickens will play Commerce on Friday at home instead of Chattooga, which canceled. Commerce originally was playing Union County.
*Chattahoochee County will play McNair on Friday. Both had been off. McNair was replacing a game it canceled last week with Forest Park.
*Fannin County’s home game with Copper Basin, Tenn., is canceled. Fannin has not replaced the game.
*Toombs County canceled its game with Tattnall County. Both are looking are looking for new games during the season.
*Collins Hill is getting a forfeit win against Sprayberry, and Jeff Davis is getting a forfeit win against Atkinson County.
New
Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy
Chattahoochee County at McNair
Commerce at Pickens
ELCA at Ware County
Johns Creek at Carrollton
North Atlanta vs. Therrell
Ringgold at Gilmer
Rockmart at Villa Rica
Lanier County at Wheeler County
Whitefield Academy at Darlington
Postponed
Alexander at Lithia Springs to Sept. 10
Bradwell Institute at Liberty County TBA
Richmond Hill at Burke County to Sept. 10
Veterans at West Laurens to Sept. 17
Rutland at ACE Charter to Sept. 17
Hancock at Wash.-Wilkes to Sept. 24
Screven County at Sav. Christian to Oct. 7
Forsyth Central at Etowah to Oct. 29
Canceled
Alcovy vs. Newton
Baldwin at Washington County
Berrien at Lanier County
Cambridge at South Forsyth
Chattooga at Pickens
Copper Basin, Tenn., at Fannin County
Glascock County at Wheeler County
Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy
Groves at Josey
Jenkins County at Telfair County
LaGrange at McIntosh
Lakeview Academy at Darlington
Pacelli at Riverside Military
Perry at Harris County
Tattnall County at Toombs County
Temple at Villa Rica
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County
Forfeited
Atkinson County to Jeff Davis
Sprayberry to Collins Hill
