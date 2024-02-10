Johns Creek and Lassiter continue state title streak at 2024 GHSA 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships

Individually on the boys side of the pool, Dunwoody’s Luke Sandberg repeated as a champion in the 200-yard freestyle event (1:38:14), beating out the next closest swimmer by more than three seconds. The Dunwoody swimmers started off strong with back-to-back first place finishes from Sandberg and Luke Anderson in the 200-yard IM (1:49:45). Sandberg also defended last year’s title.

On the girls side for Class 6A, there was no match for Lassiter as they placed numerous individual and team events including the 200-yard medley relay (1:33:46) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:30:23) on their way to the title. This is the second time that the Trojans have won four straight state championships, and the first time they have accomplished this feat since the 2008-2011 seasons.

The Lassiter girls were led by Sophia Hook as she took first place in multiple events such as the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Narrowly beating the competition, she won both events by less than a tenth of a point. Kate Bradley also played a major role in Lassiter’s success as she won both the 500-yard freestyle (4:59:87) and the 100-yard butterfly (55.23). Rose Jones was also instrumental in the Trojans fifth straight state championship, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51:42.

Class 7A will hit the pool tomorrow for the final day of the GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.

Team Results

Class 6A Boys: 1. Johns Creek, 318; 2. Lassiter, 302; 3. Marist, 279

Class 6A Girls: 1. Lassiter, 403; Marist, 304; Johns Creek, 301

Individual Boy Results

Class 6A Boys:

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Lassiter, 1:33:46; 2. Marist 1:36:35; 3. John’s Creek, 1:36:44

200 Yard Free

1. Luke Sandberg, Dunwoody, 1:38:14; 2. Gavin Halusic, Lassiter, 1:41:65; 3. Bennett Baer, Allatoona, 1:41:67

200 Yard IM

1. Luke Anderson, Dunwoody, 1:49:45; 2. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 1:51:50; 3. Cody Miles, Lassiter, 1:52:55

50 Yard Free

1. Layton Roe, St. Pius X, 20.12; 2.Noah Smith, Allatoona, 20.37; 3. Zach Sutter, St. Pius X, 20.43

100 Yard Fly

1. Zach Sutter, St. Pius X, 49.33; 2. Michael Rinaldi, North Forsyth, 49.98; 3. Gavin Halusic, Lassiter, 50.00

100 Yard Free

1. Noah Smith, Allatoona, 44.53; 2. Luke Sandberg, Dunwoody, 44.94; 3. Leyton Roe, St. Pius X, 45.66

500 Yard Free

1. Cody Miles, Lassiter, 4:33:36; 2. Bennett Baer, Allatoona, 4:36:16; 3. Matthew Gray, Blessed, 4:39:12

200 Yard Free Relay

1. St. Pius X, 1:23:97; 2. Dunwoody, 1:25:46; 3. Allatoona, 1:26:31

100 Yard Back

1. Elliot Elmore, Lassiter, 50.00; 2. Ben Hill, Evans, 51.22; 3. Reid Wilkerson, Roswell, 51.62

100 Yard Breast

1. Landon Hanesworth, Allatoona, 56.49; 2. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 56.99; 3. Graham MacDonald, Marist, 1:00:21

400 Yard Free Relay

1. Dunwoody, 3:07:49; 2. St. Pius X, 3:10:31; 3. Lassiter, 3:11:78

Class 6A Girls:

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Lassiter, 1:44:12; 2. Lakeside, 1:47:62; 3. Riverwood, 1:48:98

200 Yard Free

1. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 1:51:42; 2. Brooke Murphy, John’s Creek, 1:51:64; 3. Kayelyn McClintock, Lakeside, 1:52:65

200 Yard IM

1. Lyla Richards, Lakeside, 2:04:69; Maggie O’Shaugnessy, Lassiter, 2:04:72; 3. Allie Donkar, Marist, 2:07:96

50 Yard Free

1. Sophia Hook, Lakeside, 23.47; 2. Emily Jollands, Lassiter, 23.55; 3. Kennsingtyn Robinson, Riverwood, 23.58

100 Yard Fly

1. Kate Bradley, Lassiter, 55.23; 2. Teagan Markott, John’s Creek, 56.08; 3. Brooke Murphy, John’s Creek, 56.59

100 Yard Free

1. Sophia Hook, Lakeside, 51.66; 2. Rose Jones, Lassiter, 51.68; 3. Kaylin Lila, Alatoona, 52.53

500 Yard Free

1. Kate Bradley, Lassiter, 4:59:87; 2. Katelyn Borland, Roswell, 5:01:86; 3. Kelci Walsh, Blessed Trinity, 5:02:29.

200 Yard Free Relay

1. Riverwood, 1:37:92; 2. Lassiter, 1:38:14; 3. Marist, 1:38:73

100 Yard Back

1. Finnly Jollands, Lassiter, 54.66; 2. Reeves Showfety, Johns Creek, 56.92; 3. Caitlin Ymbras, Blessed Trinity, 58.28

100 Yard Breast

1. Allie Donkar, Marist, 1:03:53; 2. Lyla Richards, Lakeside, 1:04:12; 3. Maggie O’Shaughnessy, Lassiter, 1:04:18

400 Yard Free Relay

1. Lassiter, 3:30:23; 2. Lakeside, 3:32:27; 3. Johns Creek, 3:32:81