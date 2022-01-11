Jefferson football coach Cathcart resigns, to take job elsewhere

“I would like to take this opportunity to formally express my sincere appreciation, and utmost gratitude, to the wonderful Jefferson Dragon Football Family & Dragon Nation for the last almost 7 years,’' Cathcart wrote. “I have submitted my resignation as Head Football Coach, and will accept the same position with another program, school & school system. Thank you will never be enough to the genuinely incredible young men, both on and off the field, that I have been so very blessed to serve, as Dragon Football Coach. You have touched my life, and it has been my extreme privilege, and distinct honor, to be your coach, and share a part of your extraordinary lives.”

Cathcart, a Clemson, S.C., native, also has coached at Habersham Central and two South Carolina schools. His overall record is 156-53.