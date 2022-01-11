Hamburger icon
Jefferson football coach Cathcart resigns, to take job elsewhere

Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart, whose five-season record was 49-11, resigned Tuesday, saying he would be taking another unnamed head-coaching job.

Cathcart’s Dragons reached the Class 4A championship game in 2020, losing to Marist. The 2021 team finished 9-2, losing in the first round to Hapeville Charter. Jefferson spent much of the past season ranked No. 1 but lost momentum after significant injuries to star players Malaki Starks and Sammy Brown, both blue-chip prospects.

Cathcart emailed Jefferson families and boosters with the news Tuesday afternoon.

“I would like to take this opportunity to formally express my sincere appreciation, and utmost gratitude, to the wonderful Jefferson Dragon Football Family & Dragon Nation for the last almost 7 years,’' Cathcart wrote. “I have submitted my resignation as Head Football Coach, and will accept the same position with another program, school & school system. Thank you will never be enough to the genuinely incredible young men, both on and off the field, that I have been so very blessed to serve, as Dragon Football Coach. You have touched my life, and it has been my extreme privilege, and distinct honor, to be your coach, and share a part of your extraordinary lives.”

Cathcart, a Clemson, S.C., native, also has coached at Habersham Central and two South Carolina schools. His overall record is 156-53.

