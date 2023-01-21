Jefferson, Camden County add to trophy cases at GHSA team duals state championships Saturday

In Class 6A, South Effingham won its first-ever overall wrestling title after its 36-28 victory over North Forsyth. In Class 4A, Central-Carroll captured the program’s first-ever title after a 34-33 victory over 2A defending-champion Lovett.

Columbus beat Gilmer 34-33 in the Class 3A championship to win the program’s second title and first since 2006. In Class 2A Rockmart won the program’s 12th title after beating Fannin County 47-22. Rockmart entered Class 2A this season after winning the 3A title last year.

In Class A Mount Pisgah beat Trion 33-32 to win the program’s third title after capturing the 2021 Class A team duals and 2021 Class A traditional championships.

See the inaugural girls team duals results from Friday by following the link or see the entire breakdown of each event via the TrackWrestling website.

See the top 4 results below

Class 7A

1. Camden County

2. Buford

3. Mill Creek

4. West Forsyth

Class 6A

1. South Effingham

2. North Forsyth

3. Woodward Academy

4. Glynn Academy

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Cass

3. Ola

4. Harris County

Class 4A

1. Central-Carroll

2. Lovett

3. Chestatee

4. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Gilmer

3. Ringgold

4. Franklin County

Class 2A

1. Rockmart

2. Fannin County

3. Toombs County

4. Landmark Christian

Class A

1. Mount Pisgah

2. Trion

3. Social Circle

4. Oglethorpe County