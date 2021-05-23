Jeff Davis sweeps Lovett in 2A championships series for defense of 2019 title

In the first game, Jeff Davis trailed 2-1 early before scoring four runs in the sixth inning to secure the 5-2 victory. The Yellowjackets had seven hits and one error. Lovett had eight hits but failed to plate runners while three errors gave Jeff Davis the advantage.

The second game was a more lopsided effort and after leading 2-1 the Yellowjackets took control with a six-run third inning and kept control, winning 8-3. Sophomore Cason Clance fueled the scoring in the third inning with a three RBI laser triple down the right field line which put the Yellowjackets up 6-1. Jeff Davis led 8-2 entering the sixth inning and kept Lovett at bay.