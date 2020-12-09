Inaugural flag football state playoffs kick off today

The first round of the flag football playoffs are today with 29 first-round games scheduled in the two classifications – 6A/7A and A/5A. Many second-round games might also be played as teams have the option of getting together in groups of four and fast-tracking to the quarterfinals.
Sequoyah in 6A/7A and Heritage of Conyers in A/5A arrive as area champions and No. 1-ranked teams in the computer Maxwell Ratings, which were used here to put some perspective on the postseason.
Mill Creek, Allatoona, Forsyth Central, Pace Academy and Calvary Day also show undefeated records, so the road to state titles might be anyone’s guess.
Ernie Yarbrough, the GHSA’s coordinator for flag football, says the season has gone well considering that COVID-19 prompted several schools to pass on the GHSA’s inaugural season. Of nearly 200 schools that signed up in March, only 90 fielded teams.
“But, I want to commend those 90 and their administration, coaches, players and game officials for doing all they could to make sure this inaugural season was started and is now heading toward a state championship finale,” Yarbrough said. “All in all, it has been a tremendous new program for the GHSA, and we expect it to be a bigger success next year.”
Yarbrough also thanked the Atlanta Falcons and their community relations manager, Amanda Dinkel, for providing grants and financial assistance to teams getting their programs off the ground. The Falcons largely funded flag football in the state at the club level the previous two seasons.
State finals will be played at noon and 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
