Inaugural flag football state playoffs kick off today

Ernie Yarbrough, the GHSA’s coordinator for flag football, says the season has gone well considering that COVID-19 prompted several schools to pass on the GHSA’s inaugural season. Of nearly 200 schools that signed up in March, only 90 fielded teams.

“But, I want to commend those 90 and their administration, coaches, players and game officials for doing all they could to make sure this inaugural season was started and is now heading toward a state championship finale,” Yarbrough said. “All in all, it has been a tremendous new program for the GHSA, and we expect it to be a bigger success next year.”