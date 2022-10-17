How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 9

3. (4) Valdosta (8-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 20-0. Jordan Gatlin rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries. Todd Robinson was 12-of-20 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards. Jalen Whitehead had four receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Omar White had three tackles for losses, and Valdosta held an opponent to seven points or less for the seventh time this season. Next: Friday at Camden County (5-3)

4. (3) Mill Creek (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 39-27. Caleb Downs rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught six passes for 63 yards. Hayden Clark was 13-of-29 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (3-4)

5. (5) Carrollton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 42-12. Julian Lewis was 22-of-26 passing for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Kijun Cofer had 106 yards receiving, Takare Lipscomb had 101, and Caleb Odom had 94, each with one touchdown on five receptions. Next: Friday at Westlake (5-2)

6. (6) North Cobb (5-2)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 45-14. Caleb Jenkins returned a kickoff 99 yards for a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, and North Cobb was dominant from there. Ben Hall rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries. Wheeler’s Josiah Allen, the leading rusher in Class 7A, ran for 88 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1)

7. (7) Lambert (7-0)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 20-3. The score was 3-3 at halftime, but Lambert controlled the second half and held West Forsyth to 136 total yards and won in the series for the first time since 2017. Ryan Degyansky kicked two field goals, and Ethan Terry scored on a 5-yard run with 2:30 left to seal it. Next: Friday vs. Denmark (5-2)

8. (8) Lowndes (4-3)

Last week: Beat Dunbar, Fla., 43-12. Lowndes trailed 12-7 in the first quarter but scored the game’s final 36 points. Marvis Parrish rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and was 9-of-14 passing for 53 yards. Lowndes forced five turnovers. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (7-0)

9. (NR) Walton (5-2)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 42-14. Makari Bodiford rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Jeremy Hecklinski was 12-of-17 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown. Walton led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (2-5)

10. (9) Grayson (6-1)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 34-13. Jeff Davis was 8-of-14 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown. Joe Taylor rushed for 91 yards. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (4-3)

Out: No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain (6-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (3-4)

2. (2) Lee County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (4-3)

3. (3) Roswell (7-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 56-3. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Roswell led 42-3 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (2-5)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (6-1)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 56-7. Lucas Farrington rushed for 98 yards on eight carries. Ben Grice scored on a 43-yard punt return and a 45-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (3-4)

5. (5) Gainesville (7-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 34-0. Naim Cheeks rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Baxter Wright was 13-of-23 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns, two to Darius Cannon. Next: Friday at Shiloh (3-4)

6. (6) Rome (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at River Ridge (5-2)

7. (7) Thomas County Central (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (6-1)

8. (8) Marist (5-2)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 43-7. Marist used 15 ball carriers to rush for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Euart and D.J. Mazzone together were 9-of-12 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Marist led 36-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. North Atlanta (5-2)

9. (9) Brunswick (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at South Effingham (3-3)

10. (10) Houston County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (7-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 48-0. Nikao Smith was 7-of-11 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns, two to Billy Simpson. Dae’jeaun Dennis had four receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Fred Brown rushed for 101 yards. Antwain McDuffie ran for 91. Ware County led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Greenbrier (0-7)

2. (2) Creekside (5-2)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 42-0. Creekside led 42-0 at halftime and held Jackson to 80 total yards. Vinson Berry was 8-of-9 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (4-4)

3. (4) Loganville (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jefferson (5-2)

4. (7) Cartersville (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hiram 44-26. Cartersville broke open a close game with a 17-point fourth quarter. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Paul Gamble was 14-of-22 passing for 167 yards and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (1-7)

5. (6) Coffee (6-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 35-3. Fred Brown rushed for 101 yards, and Antwain McDuffie ran for 91. Maurice Hansley was 11-of-15 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Thursday at Jenkins (2-5)

6. (8) Cambridge (6-2)

Last week: Beat Kell 42-24. Cambridge rushed for 431 yards as a team and outgained Kell 488-281. Christian Isibor rushed for 212 yards on 31 carries. Next: Friday at Northview (1-7)

7. (NR) Jones County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 24-7. Jones County held Dutchtown to 159 total yards and got the edge with Javion Clark’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and Judd Anderson’s 86-yard TD pass to Geo Wade for a 21-7 lead in the third. Anderson was 9-of-20 passing for 146 yards, and Wade had four receptions for 111 yards. Next: Oct. 28 vs. Warner Robins (3-4)

8. (3) Dutchtown (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Jones County 24-7. Dutchtown held Jones County to 201 total yards but committed four turnovers, one returned for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (0-7)

9. (9) Warner Robins (3-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (2-6)

10. (10) Calhoun (5-3)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 49-0. Backup QB Andrew Purdy was 16-of-21 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns and scored two touchdowns. Calhoun held Woodland to 41 total yards and recovered two fumbles, one by Isaac Brooks for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (5-3)

Out: No. 5 Kell (6-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (5-2)

2. (2) North Oconee (7-0)

Last week: Beat East Forsyth 48-0. Khalil Barnes had eight receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 60-yard run. Dom Elder rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. North Oconee had 475 total yards. Next: Friday at Walnut Grove (6-1)

3. (3) Perry (7-1)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 35-0. Armar Gordon passed for 230 yards, and Demetrious Carter rushed for 142. Dakarai Anderson had eight receptions for 118 yards. Next: Oct. 28 vs. Spalding (5-3)

4. (4) Troup (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Fayette County (1-6)

5. (5) Benedictine (5-2)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 52-7. Luke Kromenhoek was 14-of-19 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, at which Benedictine led 37-0, setting off a running clock. The Cadets dedicated the victory to freshman defensive lineman Kameron Cody, who suffered a cardiac event at practice Wednesday and was saved by trainers Brian Tuten and Ed Livingston performing CPR and using a defibrillator. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (6-1)

6. (6) Burke County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Islands 63-0. Burke County led 49-0 at halftime and put up 580 total yards, 445 of that rushing. Amerre Williams rushed five times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct 26 vs. New Hampstead (5-2)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-4)

Last week: Beat Shaw 42-13. Keenan Phillips rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Bo Smith was 7-of-11 passing for 172 yards. Antavious Murphy had four receptions for 117 yards. Next: Oct. 28 vs. Hardaway (2-6)

8. (8) Trinity Christian (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (5-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (6-1)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 31-24. Matthew Fuller rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. It was a game of six lead changes, with Wayne County winning on Fuller’s 6-yard run in overtime followed by Dezmon Hartzog’s clinching interception in the end zone. Next: Friday at Benedictine (5-2)

10. (10) Whitewater (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at North Clayton (1-7)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (5-2)

Last week: Beat Douglass 42-0. Cedar Grove had seven sacks and recorded its first shutout of the season. E.J. Colson was 7-of-13 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Ricky Lee had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (7-1)

2. (3) Calvary Day (6-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 42-0. Jake Merklinger was 9-of-16 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both to Caden Arnold. Kamerion Lanigan had 3.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (3-4)

3. (4) Sandy Creek (7-1)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 22-12. Sandy Creek scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take a 22-6 lead. Geimere Latimer was 11-of-25 passing for 172 yards and rushed for 62 yards, and Amari Latimer rushed for 88 yards. Kaleb Cost had four receptions for 87 yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (5-2)

4. (5) Dougherty (8-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe 45-12. Larry Lane had six receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. Kameron Davis was 11-of-17 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (5-3)

5. (2) Carver-Atlanta (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Sandy Creek 22-12. Bryce Bowens scored Carver’s touchdowns on 1-yard runs and was 11-of-22 passing for 122 yards with two interceptions. Deandre Buchannon had four receptions for 61 yards and set up a touchdown with an 89-yard kickoff return. Aquantis Clemmons had three tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (3-5)

6. (6) Stephens County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (4-3)

7. (7) Peach County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 35-18. Colter Ginn was 13-of-16 passing for 163 yards and five touchdowns, and Chris McMillian rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (4-4)

8. (8) Monroe Area (3-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (4-3)

9. (9) Hebron Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Franklin County (0-7)

10. (10) Oconee County (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (3-4)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (7-0)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 48-0. Fitzgerald was ahead 34-0 at halftime, led 492-63 in total yards and held Jeff Davis to 1-of-7 passing. Ty Solomon led Fitzgerald in rushing with 91 yards on six carries. Next: Friday at Sumter County (1-6)

2. (2) South Atlanta (7-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 30-12. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 220 yards on 26 carries and threw a 91-yard TD pass to Steven Moore. Next: Thursday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (0-5-1)

3. (3) Cook (6-1)

Last week: Beat Berrien 45-28. Keshun McKever rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Drew Folsom was 8-of-15 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 49 yards. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (3-5)

4. (4) Appling County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 38-0. Camden Hickox had three receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Mobley returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (6-1)

5. (5) Pierce County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 31-28. D.J. Bell rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Pierce County trailed 297-245 in total yards. The difference was Jonah Allen’s 36-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (1-7)

6. (6) Thomson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Laney 15-14. Thomson completed a game suspended Sept. 16 with the score 15-14 midway in the third quarter. There was no scoring during Friday’s completion as Thomson never let Laney past midfield. Jontavis Curry had 102 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Next: Friday vs. Putnam County (6-1)

7. (7) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

Last week: Beat Columbia 28-25. Trent Hood returned a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes for the final margin. Gavin Walker rushed 24 times for 149 yards, most of ELCA’s total yardage. Next: Friday at Callaway (4-3)

8. (8) Northeast (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Spencer (5-2)

9. (9) Putnam County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomson (6-1)

10. (10) Callaway (4-3)

Last week: Beat Towers 57-6. Deshun Coleman rushed for 77 yards on seven carries and passed for 53 yards in limited action as Callaway led 44-0 at halftime. Quay Whitfield rushed for 63 yards, Zae Hart ran for 60. and Jordan King ran for 56, all on six carries or fewer. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (5-2)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 48-0. Swainsboro had three 100-yard rushers – Damello Jones (9-145-3), Jordon Williams (15-102-1) and Qin Brown (9-144-2). Next: Oct. 28 vs. Bleckley County (7-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 41-21. Keegan Stover was 21-of-28 passing for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Jaden Gibson had 13 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns and broke the 49-year-old state record for receiving yards in a career (see today’s List). Lang Windham rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (3-4)

4. (4) Brooks County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Early County 34-7. Chris Cole rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries, and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns put the game away as Brooks County led only 14-7 at the end of three quarters. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (5-1)

5. (5) Irwin County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Pelham 49-8. Damarkus Lundy rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Cody Soliday passed for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Payne returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Brooks County (5-1)

6. (7) Darlington (8-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 34-14. Darlington trailed 7-0 in the second quarter, then scored on its next five possessions. Jack Good was 13-of-17 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Thompson had 127 yards from scrimmage on six touches and scored touchdowns rushing and passing. Next: Friday at Armuchee (3-4)

7. (6) Elbert County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Rabun County 41-21. Quan Moss rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Elbert County was 10-of-29 passing for 171 yards and two interceptions. Next: Friday at Commerce (6-2)

8. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (4-3)

9. (9) Metter (5-3)

Last week: Beat Savannah 51-0. Eight ball carriers helped Metter rush for 322 yards. Kaliq Jordan had three tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and an interception. Metter forced five turnovers and held Savannah to zero rushing yards and 2-of-9 passing for 14 yards. Next: Friday at Claxton (4-3)

10. (10) Dublin (4-2)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 21-6. Dublin broke open a 7-6 game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Demari Foster rushed for 133 yards on 13 carries. Kameron Hampton rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (1-7)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Early County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 34-7. Early County trailed only 14-7 in the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 94 yards. Next: Friday vs. Eufaula, Ala. (7-2)

2. (2) Clinch County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 42-18. Keegan Clayton rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and was 5-of-8 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (2-5)

3. (3) Bowdon (7-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 42-21. T.J. Harvison rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Robert McNeal was 5-of-7 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Nov. 4 vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (4-3)

4. (4) Johnson County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Glascock County 47-7. Germivy Tucker rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Johnson County had 400 rushing yards as a team. Jakelvis Whitley returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (4-3)

5. (5) Charlton County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 48-14. Jaylen Lilley rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Ja’mari Hamilton scored on a 71-yard reverse and a 30-yard fumble return. Next: Oct 28 vs. Clinch County (7-1)

6. (6) Schley County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 47-13. Jay Kanazawa was 16-of-24 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. His top receivers were Jalewis Solomon (4-132-2) and Clinton Jackson (3-104-3). Carson Westbrook returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Manchester (5-2)

7. (7) Dooly County (4-3)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 21-6. Lorenzo Clayton rushed for 121 yards and had two catches for 59 yards and Dooly County’s only touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (4-3)

8. (9) McIntosh County Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 21-0. JaReese Campbell rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jaylyn Ellison returned a fumble for MCA’s third touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (3-4)

9. (10) Manchester (5-2)

Last week: Beat Greenville 41-6. Quavion Cooper rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (5-2)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (3-4)

Last week: Beat Portal 42-14. P.J. Farnum rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. ECI held Portal to 102 total yards, and 80 of that came on a QB scramble. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (7-1)

Out: No. 8 Aquinas (5-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.