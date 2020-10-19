How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 7

3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Camden County (4-3)

4. (4) Brookwood (6-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 47-20. Dylan Lonergan was 17-of-25 passing for 250 yards and four touchdowns, two to Conley Davis, one a 73-yarder. Next: Oct. 30 at Newton (2-3)

5. (5) Norcross (6-0)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 54-7. Michael Porter rushed for 159 yards on four carries. Mason Kaplan was 11-of-13 passing for 180 yards. Norcross led 47-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (2-3)

6. (6) Cherokee (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 41-7. A.J. Swann passed for 234 yards and four touchdowns, two to Hayden Shockley, who had three receptions for 135 yards. Adarrius Harshaw returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and had four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Roswell (5-0)

7. (7) Roswell (5-0)

Last week: Beat Etowah 21-14. Ryan Stephens rushed for 130 yards, and Ryan Hill ran for 104. Each scored a touchdown. Evan Plunkett had two tackles for losses. Etowah cut the lead to 21-14 in the final two minutes but didn’t threaten again. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (6-0)

8. (8) East Coweta (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pebblebrook (5-1)

9. (9) North Gwinnett (5-2)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 31-0. North Gwinnett got its third shutout and held Mill Creek to minus-12 yards rushing. Ashton Wood was 11-of-22 passing for 145 yards. Next: Oct. 30 at Collins Hill (5-2)

10. (10) North Cobb (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Harrison (0-3)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Tift County 23-16. Chauncey Magwood, moved to quarterback when starter Smith Pinson was injured in the first quarter, passed for 152 yards with fourth-quarter TD passes to David Goodwin and Caleb McDowell that gave Lee County a 23-9 lead. Lee held Tift to 128 total yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Houston County (5-2)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 44-7. Victor Venn rushed for 124 yards, and Gabe Ervin Jr. rushed for 114. Next: Oct. 30 at Shiloh (2-3)

3. (3) Valdosta (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside, Fla. (3-2)

4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 47-0. Stephin Craig was 6-of-8 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Jones scored touchdowns on an interception and a reception. Israel Nwokocha had three sacks and forced two fumbles. Lovejoy held Morrow to minus-6 yards rushing. Next: Thursday vs. Tucker (2-1)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (5-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 34-0. Tyler Coleman was 13-of-18 passing for 216 yards, and Ashaud Roberson rushed for 102 yards. Jordan Clark had five catches for 100 yards. Next: Friday at Effingham County (2-3)

6. (6) Westlake (4-1)

Last week: Beat Hughes 26-21. The game turned late in the third quarter when Avieon Terrell returned a fumble 88 yards for a score and a 26-7 lead. Demarko Williams returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. R.J. Johnson passed for 164 yards. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (1-3)

7. (7) Allatoona (5-0)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 23-0. Jayden Ponder rushed for 129 yards on 23 carries, and Allatoona held Wheeler to three first downs and 34 total yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Sprayberry (3-2)

8. (8) Dacula (3-2)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 40-0. Kyle Efford rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first half, after which Dacula led 31-0. Blaine Jenkins passed for 137 yards. Winder-Barrow was held to 112 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (3-3)

9. (10) Carrollton (3-1)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 41-21. Trailing 21-14, Carrollton scored four fourth-quarter touchdowns, two on interception returns by David Johnson and Juan Nieves III. Kelvin Hill rushed for 125 yards on 11 carries. James McCauley was 14-of-25 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Paulding County (3-2)

10. (NR) Houston County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Veterans 7-0. Tyler Williams scored on a 4-yard run with 4:51 left at the end of a 13-play drive, and Veterans' final play of the game was stopped at the Houston County 19-yard line. Next: Oct. 30 at Lee County (5-1)

Out: No. 9 Douglas County (5-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (5-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Calhoun (5-1)

3. (3) Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Beat Camden County 43-7. Jahlen Rutherford rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Jalen Addie rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 96 yards. Demarcious Robinson had a team-high nine solo tackles, two for losses. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Ware County (5-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (5-1)

Last week: Beat Cass 59-0. Devonte Ross scored on an 80-yard reception from Stratton Tripp on the first play from scrimmage and on an 82-yard screen from Tripp for Cartersville’s final score. He also caught a 25-yard TD pass from Carlos Del Rio, the transfer quarterback making his debut. The Florida commit was 2-for-6 passing for 46 yards and rushed for 24 yards on two carries. Next: Friday vs. Hiram (0-6)

5. (5) Calhoun (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hiram 47-27. Calhoun led 40-0 at halftime. Christian Lewis was 13-of-21 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Jerrian Hames rushed for 97 yards. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (2-0)

6. (6) Coffee (5-1)

Last week: Beat Salem 53-0. Coffee led 46-0 at halftime. A.J. Wilkerson threw two TD passes. A.J. Franklin rushed for a team-leading 59 yards on six carries. Next: Friday at Ware County (5-0)

7. (8) Ola (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Union Grove (2-3)

8. (9) Starr’s Mill (5-1)

Last week: Beat Northgate 10-0. Greigh Joseph rushed for 83 yards, and his 2-yard run in the first quarter gave Starr’s Mill the lead for good. Starr’s Mill held Northgate to 169 total yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Griffin (3-3)

9. (10) St. Pius (4-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 34-18. Dennis O’Shea rushed for 79 yards, Jack Graham rushed for 77 and two touchdowns. St. Pius led 27-12 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Thursday vs. Lithonia (0-3)

10. (7) Veterans (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 7-0. Veterans had a final play from the Houston County 25-yard line but fell short. Lebron Fields had 91 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (2-4)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 30-0. Marist held Hapeville to 104 total yards, intercepted two passes and scored a safety. Marist had only 275 total yards, with 59 coming on a TD pass from Hayden Richardson to Chandler Heath for a 16-0 lead just before halftime. Next: Oct. 30 at Arabia Mountain (1-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (5-0)

Last week: Game with East Hall canceled. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (1-3)

3. (5) Carver-Columbus (4-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 36-14. D.J. Riles was 14-of-23 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown. Jamari Riley rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Jaiden Credle rushed for 87 yards. Darren Reed and Cameron Crowell had three tackles and two sacks apiece. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (2-3)

4. (4) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (1-2)

5. (3) Benedictine (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Appling County 28-21. Holden Gerine threw TD passes to Trent Broadnax and Justin Thomas and drove Benedictine to the Appling County 23 in the final minute but was intercepted. Next: Oct. 30 vs. South Effingham (0-5)

6. (7) Flowery Branch (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (2-4)

7. (9) Bainbridge (2-3)

Last week: Beat Cairo 21-0. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries and scored the game’s three touchdowns. Cairo was held to 113 total yards. Next: Thursday at Dougherty (0-2)

8. (10) Islands (3-0)

Last week: Beat Groves 52-0. QB Jadon Adams rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Islands led 36-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Beach (1-2)

9. (NR) Cedartown (3-2)

Last week: Beat Pickens 52-21. Cedartown trailed 14-13 at halftime but forced five turnovers, and Jeremiah Johnson returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown that gave Cedartown a 19-14 lead early in the third quarter. Jayden Johnson had 117 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (4-1)

10. (NR) Baldwin (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 52-12. Shatavious Hogan had five receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Micah Welch rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (3-2)

Out: No. 6 Northwest Whitfield (4-1), No. 8 Hapeville Charter (1-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-0)

Last week: Beat Redan 70-0. Austin Smith was 12-of-20 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Rashod Dubinion scored three touchdowns, one on a 65-yard punt return. Adonijah Green had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (5-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mary Persons 38-7. Crisp County had 501 total yards. A.J. Brown was 13-of-19 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards. A.J. Lofton had 129 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Marquise Palmer rushed for 99 yards. Cortez Thomas had five receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (4-1)

3. (3) Oconee County (6-0)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 36-14. C.J. Jones rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Liam Lewis returned an interception 105 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (2-3)

4. (4) Peach County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Pike County 58-0. QB Christian Martin was 13-of-18 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns. Dorrian Smith scored touchdowns on receptions of 5 and 15 yards, a run of 18 and an interception return of 55. Peach held Pike to minus-1 rushing yards and 43 total yards. Next: Friday at Crisp County (5-0)

5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Douglass 42-7. Deymon Fleming scored two touchdowns and threw for another in building a 28-0 halftime lead. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (3-0)

6. (6) Appling County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 28-21. Jeremiah Holmes threw a 32-yard TD pass to Jaylen Johnson with 52 seconds left to break a 21-21 tie. Keyshawn Walker returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown. Sharode Roberts rushed for 83 yards. Bryson Benton rushed for 85. Next: Friday vs. Long County (0-6)

7. (7) Rockmart (4-1)

Last week: Beat North Murray 49-42. Rockmart led 42-14 midway in the third quarter but had to recover a late onside kick and run out the clock to clinch the win. Javin Whatley passed for 114 yards and rushed for 112. Jorian Haynes had two catches for 112 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (1-4)

8. (8) Pierce County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-6)

9. (10) Sandy Creek (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (2-2)

10. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 35-7. Sebastian Irons was 12-of-21 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Jayquan Smith had 117 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Eric Gohman had three receptions for 107 yards. Cherokee Bluff is ranked for the first time in its three-year history. Next: Oct. 30 at Lumpkin County (0-5)

Out: No. 9 Westminster (2-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Haralson County (5-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (6-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 48-7. Chance Gamble had 102 yards receiving and 160 from scrimmage on 10 touches. Qua Pope rushed for 61 yards on three carries. Fitzgerald had 446 total yards. Next: Friday at Early County (3-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 63-17. Gunner Stockton was 15-of-20 passing for 268 yards and six touchdowns, and he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns. It marked the third straight game in which he’s had eight passing or rushing touchdowns. Adriel Clark had eight receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Lang Windham had 133 yards from scrimmage. Garrett Horton threw a 71-yard strike to Clark, giving Rabun a seventh passing touchdown. Next: Friday at Pacelli (4-0)

4. (6) Bleckley County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Monticello 59-20. Shamarian Greene had 216 all-purpose yards (129 rushing) and scored on a 51-yard punt return. Jacarican Grier returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Lamar County (3-3)

5. (7) Haralson County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (4-0)

6. (8) Thomasville (3-3)

Last week: Beat Early County 31-14. Ronnie Baker was 12-of-17 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and his 43-yard TD pass to Taraje Felton in the fourth quarter gave Thomasville a 29-14 lead. Jimmy Bowdry returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Worth County (3-3)

7. (9) Toombs County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-2)

8. (10) Cook (4-2)

Last week: Beat Worth County 21-14. Cook won its region opener, winning for the ninth time in 10 games in the series. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (2-4)

9. (5) Early County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 31-14. Ladarious Cesar rushed for 123 yards and had three tackles for losses in a losing effort. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (6-0)

10. (4) Lovett (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Pace Academy 21-16. Preston Lusink passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and Collin Goldberg had 10 receptions for 178 yards, although much of the damage took place after Pace had taken a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-1)

Class A Private

1. (1) Athens Academy (6-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 35-0. Athens Academy held Wesleyan to 65 total yards. Palmer Bush was 9-of-10 passing for 150 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns that expanded the lead to 24-0. Tre Hawkins rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (5-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 63-14. Brock Vandagriff was 28-of-38 passing for 400 yards and five touchdowns. Logan Johnson had seven receptions for 170 yards. Landon Owens had 265 all-purpose yards. Chas Scoggins had seven receptions for 109 yards. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (6-0)

3. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-3)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 34-0. Philip Massengale rushed for 85 yards and passed for 115. Dylan Mullins intercepted two passes and returned one 51 yards for a touchdown. Sam Allred and Colton Hardeman each blocked a field-goal attempt. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (3-2)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

Last week: Game with Lakeview Academy was canceled. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (0-3)

5. (5) Wesleyan (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 35-0. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries, but that was the extent of Wesleyan’s total yards. Next: Oct. 30 at Hebron Christian (2-3)

6. (9) Aquinas (7-0)

Last week: Beat Mount de Sales 35-21. James Schlegel rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and was 2-for-3 passing for 23 yards. Darius Stone rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. The game was tied 21-21 midway into the fourth quarter. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Savannah Country Day (2-3)

7. (NR) Christian Heritage (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Walker (1-5)

8. (7) North Cobb Christian (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (3-3)

9. (6) Trinity Christian (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian 34-0. David Dallas was 13-of-20 passing for 104 yards, but Trinity was held to less than 200 total yards. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (4-2)

10. (NR) Savannah Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat First Presbyterian 21-14. Carter Allen rushed for 93 yards and broke a 14-14 tie with a TD run in the fourth quarter. Spencer Robicheaux was 11-of-21 passing for 163 yards and rushed for 47 yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Calvary Day (4-3)

Out: No. 8 Holy Innocents' (2-3), No. 10 Darlington (4-2)

Class A Public

1. (1) Metter (6-0)

Last week: Beat Screven County 37-0. Metter rushed for 327 yards, with Aaron Collins (123) and Reco Coney (111) each over 100. Next: Oct. 30 at McIntosh County Academy (4-2)

2. (2) Irwin County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 40-0. Casey Soliday was 11-of-20 passing for 185 yards, and Kam Ward scored three touchdowns. Gabe Benyard had 126 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (3-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 68-6. Omari Arnold rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries and had a 40-yard reception. Jamal Sanders rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Nitavion Burrus was 8-of-9 passing for 161 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (3-1)

4. (4) Commerce (5-1)

Last week: Beat Greene County 35-0. Commerce led 35-0 at halftime and held Greene to 34 total yards. Freshman Sammy Brown had 83 of Commerce’s 265 rushing yards. He also had four solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (2-3)

5. (5) Dublin (4-1)

Last week: Beat Wheeler County 63-12 and Hawkinsville 56-0. Dublin scored 105 points in the first half last week, 49 against Wheeler County on Tuesday and 56 against Hawkinsville on Saturday. J.T. Wright rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in the two games. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (4-1)

6. (6) Macon County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 52-33. Macon County came back from a 24-3 first-half deficit. Davion “Smokey” Clark rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Brandon Cochran rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Macon County had more than 500 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (3-2)

7. (8) Pelham (2-1)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 42-6. Brantley Shiver passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Jahiem Frazier had five receptions for 106 yards. Jayden Parker rushed for 139 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (2-4)

8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 56-0. Washington-Wilkes had 598 total yards. Dalen Cobb was 15-of-19 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Quinzaibian Jackson had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Zaikous Jackson rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Greene County (0-5)

9. (10) Wilcox County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Wheeler County 38-14. Martez Thrower rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and had four solo tackles and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (3-1)

10. (NR) Chattahoochee County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 48-0. The Panthers won by shutout for the second consecutive game and improved to 5-0 for the first time since starting varsity football in 2006. They are ranked for the first time since 2009. Next: Oct. 30 at Taylor County (4-1)

Out: No. 8 Taylor County (4-1)

