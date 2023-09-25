How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 6

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (5-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 30-3. Dylan Raiola was 11-of-15 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, both to K.J. Bolden. Buford led 23-3 at halftime. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (1-4)

2. (3) Mill Creek (5-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 30-20. Shane Throgmartin threw a 47-yard TD pass to Trajen Greco with about two minutes left to clinch the victory. Cam Robinson rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Brady Lane kicked three field goals, one from 46 yards. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (2-3)

3. (4) Walton (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Paulding (5-0)

4. (2) Colquitt County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 50-42. Colquitt County led 36-7 late in the first half, then held on as Cedar Grove got within eight points twice in the fourth quarter. Neko Fann was 15-of-24 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Ny Carr had four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln, Fla. (4-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (5-1)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 49-0. Carrollton led 42-0 at halftime. Kimauri Farmer rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. Ju Ju Lewis was 9-of-17 passing for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Oct. 6 vs. East Coweta (5-1)

6. (7) Newton (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Grayson (4-1)

7. (10) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 40-0. Grayson led 33-0 at halftime. J.D. Davis was 21-of-25 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Newton (5-0)

8. (6) Parkview (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 30-20. Trelain Maddox rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and had two receptions for 61 yards. Jaiden Jenkins was 14-of-27 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. Parkview was within 23-20 until the final two minutes. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (4-1)

9. (NR) Westlake (5-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 42-7. Tomir Bransford rushed for 158 yards, and Miles Davis ran for 130. Travis Smith had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Pebblebrook (2-4)

10. (NR) North Cobb (3-2)

Last week: Beat Milton 42-27. David Eziomume rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, and his TD runs of 55 and 44 yards put North Cobb up 39-24 and 35-24 in the third quarter. North Cobb led Milton 408-69 in rushing. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Walton (4-0)

Out: No. 8 Milton (3-2), No. 9 Valdosta (4-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lanier (4-1)

2. (3) Thomas County Central (5-0)

Last week: Beat Godby, Fla. 55-19. Thomas County Central led 48-6 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 10-of-14 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Veterans (3-2)

3. (4) Houston County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 41-7. A.J. Hill was 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ricky Johnson, who had seven receptions for 115 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (4-1)

4. (10) Douglas County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hughes 30-27. Sire Hardaway threw a 29-yard TD pass to James Johnson with two minutes left for the game winner. Hardaway was 13-of-24 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Saturday vs. New Manchester (2-3)

5. (2) Hughes (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Douglas County 30-27. Air Noland threw a 37-yard TD pass to Dorian Page for a 27-23 lead with three minutes left, but Hughes couldn’t hold off Douglas County. Noland was 16-of-24 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown. Justus Savage rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Page had 201 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (2-3)

6. (5) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Houston County (5-0)

7. (6) Rome (4-1)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 62-0. Reece Fountain was 14-of-18 passing for 223 yards and five touchdowns, Joe Wilkinson returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (1-4)

8. (7) Marist (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dunwoody (5-0)

9. (8) Roswell (4-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 56-0. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Synkwan Smith had 130 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (4-1)

10. (9) Woodward Academy (3-2)

Last week: Beat Alcovy 42-6. Lucas Farrington rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Griffin Marshall was 12-of-14 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Woodward led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (3-2)

Class 5A

1. (3) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 21-0. Fred Brown rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Trey Ross was 11-of-13 passing for 120 yards. Coffee held Richmond Hill to 62 total yards. Coffee is No. 1 for the first time in school history. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Bradwell Institute (2-3)

2. (2) Creekside (4-1)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 49-14. Vinson Berry was 11-of-15 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Roderick McCrary rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Mays (1-3)

3. (4) Jefferson (5-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 22-14. Sammy Brown rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass from Gavin Markey. Brian Senter made a tackle on a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Winder-Barrow (4-1)

4. (5) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Calhoun (4-1)

5. (7) Hiram (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dalton (4-1)

6. (1) Ware County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Bainbridge 35-21. Luke Hooks was 10-of-18 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown, but Ware was held to 87 rushing yards. Next: Oct. 6 at Jenkins (1-4)

7. (8) Calhoun (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (5-0)

8. (9) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Northview 57-14. G.L. Tiberia rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Jack Stanton had three TD passes, and Denzell Watkins passed for two. Gabe Daniels had two receiving touchdowns and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score. Next: Friday at Cambridge (3-2)

9. (NR) Ola (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (2-3)

10. (6) Warner Robins (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 41-7. Judd Anderson was 13-of-26 passing for 132 yards and a 45-yard touchdown to Isiah Canion. Next: Friday vs. Ola (4-0)

Out: No. 10 Dalton (4-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (2-2)

2. (2) North Oconee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Chestatee 56-0. Carson Dominey returned fumbles 25 and 9 yards for touchdowns, and Brooks Thompson returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. North Oconee had six takeaways and 245 total yards on just 37 offensive snaps. Next: Friday at North Hall (5-0)

3. (4) Perry (4-1)

Last week: Beat Howard 41-0. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries. Colter Ginn was 16-of-26 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Dakarai Anderson had five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Westside-Macon (4-0)

4. (5) Bainbridge (3-2)

Last week: Beat Ware County 35-21. Cam Sanders was 20-of-27 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns, two to Antavious Murphy, who had 13 receptions for 177 yards. Bainbridge led 405-263 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-3)

5. (6) Holy Innocents’ (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-2)

6. (7) Burke County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 34-0. Jensen Brantley had four receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns and scored a fourth touchdown on a rush. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (4-1)

7. (8) Spalding (5-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 34-0. Curt Clark was 8-of-10 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Spalding led 20-0 at halftime and led 322-180 in total yards. Next: Saturday at Griffin (1-4)

8. (NR) Central-Carrollton (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (3-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 9-0. Matthew Fuller rushed for 156 yards. Will Greene’s 70-yard reception on a short pass from Jeb Craven in the first quarter was the game’s only touchdown. Next: Friday at Burke County (5-0)

10. (NR) North Hall (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 27-17. Mason Kerrick returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and a 27-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Connor Free scored on a 35-yard fumble return for a 21-10 lead earlier in the half. Tanner Marsh was 15-of-24 passing for 152 yards and rushed for 42 yards. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (4-0)

Out: No. 3 Troup (4-1), No. 10 Baldwin (3-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 50-42. E.J. Colson passed for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown. Devin Carter had six receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Carver, Montgomery, Ala. (4-1)

2. (2) Calvary Day (5-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian 42-21. Calvary dominated the second half of a game that was 21-21 at halftime. Jake Merklinger was 14-of-20 passing for 244 yards and rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Thomas Blackshear had eight receptions for 112 yards and had one of Calvary’s three interceptions. Next: Friday at Johnson-Savannah (2-3)

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (3-2)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 46-14. Amari Latimer rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Sandy Creek trailed 14-6 in the first quarter but scored the game’s final 40 points. Next: Friday at Harris County (4-1)

5. (6) Mary Persons (4-1)

Last week: Beat Columbus 55-0. Mary Persons held Columbus to 15 total yards and led 52-0 at halftime. Duke Watson rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

6. (5) Savannah Christian (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Calvary Day 42-21. The game was 21-21 at halftime. Zo Smalls rushed for 83 yards on 24 carries. Next: Friday at Long County (3-2)

7. (7) Thomasville (2-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (3-1)

8. (8) Morgan County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (2-3)

9. (10) Lumpkin County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Pickens 49-14. Mason Sullens rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (3-2)

10. (NR) Carver-Atlanta (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (1-4)

Out: No. 9 Carver-Columbus (2-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (4-1)

Last week: Beat Washington County 57-29. Jamere Roberts rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Thomson rushed for 353 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Jahkiaus Jones passed for 119 yards. Next: Friday vs. Josey (1-4)

2. (2) Appling County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pierce County (5-0)

3. (4) Pierce County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 56-6. Caden McGatha was 12-of-16 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jah Evans scored three touchdowns, one on an 88-yard kickoff return to open the second half for a 56-6 lead. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (3-1)

4. (3) Callaway (2-2)

Last week: Beat Redan 38-6. Deshun Coleman was 9-of-10 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Two went to Cam Tucker, who also returned a punt 75 yards for a score. Next: Friday vs. Columbia (3-2)

5. (5) Northeast (4-1)

Last week: Beat Southwest 48-6. Nick Woodford rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Reginald Glover passed for 119 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 82 and two touchdowns. Elijah Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Central-Macon (0-5)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Lovett 30-24. C.J. Givers rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. His 16-yard TD run gave Fellowship a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Rabun County (4-1)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (3-2)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 36-7. Fitzgerald scored on three nine-play drives to take a 21-0 lead, and Anthony Lewis’ 38-yard interception returned made the lead 29-7 midway in the fourth quarter. Diondre Paschal led in rushing with 67 yards. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Worth County (3-2)

8. (8) Rockmart (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Model (3-1)

9. (9) Toombs County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 35-0. Lagonza Hayward had 124 all-purpose yards and returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (3-2)

10. (10) Cook (2-2)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 21-6. Cook led 7-6 at halftime and got clear on Keshun McKever’s 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Drew Folsom passed for 111 yards. Cook led 207-168 in total yards. Next: Friday at Sumter County (2-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Pensacola Christian, Fla., 56-20. Prince Avenue overcame three turnovers in the red zone in the first half, led only 28-20 through three quarters but scored four times in the fourth, one on a strip fumble and 35-yard return by Jake Bobo. Aaron Philo was 25-of-38 passing for 406 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards. Freshman WR Hudson Hill had nine receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Mac Bradley had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (4-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (2-3)

3. (4) Trion (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dade County (1-4)

4. (5) Rabun County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 38-7. Ty Truelove was 14-of-24 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Giles had 95 yards rushing and 96 receiving. Willie Goodwyn had five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (3-1)

5. (6) Brooks County (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (3-2)

6. (7) Elbert County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 39-14. Jacari Barnett rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Jayvyn Hickmann passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, two to Brady Dickerson, and rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (4-1)

7. (9) Bleckley County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Pelham 43-21. Joshua Stanley’s two third-quarter TD runs allowed Bleckley County to pull away from a 21-15 halftime lead. Stanley rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Westfield (3-2)

8. (NR) Commerce (4-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 38-21. Commerce rushed for 381 yards and attempted only one pass, which went for a touchdown. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 163 yards while Tysean Wiggins ran for 120. Each scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. First Presbyterian (3-1-1)

9. (NR) Lamar County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 19-7. Zyquavius Hughley rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and his 45-yard touchdown in the final minute was the game-clincher. Next: Friday at Pike County (0-5)

10. (NR) Dublin (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (0-5)

Out: No. 3 Irwin County (2-3), No. 8 Mount Vernon (4-1), No. 10 Bryan County (4-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County 34-7. Jeremiah Rogers rushed for 104 yards. Jay Kanazawa was 15-of-21 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Jalewis Solomon had four receptions for 156 yards. Schley County led 34-7 at halftime and held Macon County to 12 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee County (0-5)

2. (5) Greene County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Towns County (0-4)

3. (4) Manchester (4-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 46-0. Manchester led 32-0 at halftime and used nine ball carries to rush for 392 yards. Darius Favors led with 104 yards on five carries. Next: Friday at Macon County (4-1)

4. (2) Macon County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Schley County 34-7. Macon County managed 105 total yards against the No. 1 team in the class. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (4-1)

5. (3) Clinch County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Frederica Academy 45-7. Jeremy Bell rushed for 95 yards on four carries and scored on a 58-yard run and 58-yard reception. Joshua Zuniga kicked a 45-yard field goal. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Lanier County (4-0)

6. (6) Bowdon (4-2)

Last week: Beat Temple 42-20. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Kyler McGrinn was 8-of-15 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 93 yards and caught a 20-yard pass. Jordan Beasley had 120 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (1-2)

7. (7) Early County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 34-8. Ty Stovall rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Josh Lee had four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Jones intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Next: Oct. 6 vs. Randolph-Clay (2-2)

8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Claxton 50-14. Robtravius Coney ran for 101 yards, part of a 376-yard rushing effort for the team. Jenkins County held Claxton to minus-40 rushing yards. Next: Oct. 6 vs. McIntosh County Academy (2-3)

9. (9) Lanier County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pelham (2-4)

10. (10) Aquinas (4-1)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 20-12. Jim Franklin was 22-of-33 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln County (3-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.