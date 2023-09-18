How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 5

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (4-0)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 31-0. Buford was never in danger despite four scoreless drives into Carver’s red zone. Dylan Raiola was 14-of-17 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-4)

2. (2) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-3)

3. (3) Mill Creek (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 56-35. Cam Robinson rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Shane Throgmartin was 9-of-12 passing for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Mill Creek led 42-9 midway in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Parkview (4-0)

4. (4) Walton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 52-8. Walton forced five turnovers and went up 35-0 in the second quarter. Makari Bodiford rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jeremy Hecklinski was 11-of-16 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Woods had four tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 29 vs. North Paulding (5-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 47-14. Carrollton led 47-0 at halftime. Ju Ju Lewis was 8-of-10 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Keshun Johnson returned a punt 29 yards for a touchdown, and Jadyn Thompson returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Hillgrove (2-3)

6. (6) Parkview (4-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 48-0. Bryce Coulson returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown, and Carson Wilson returned a punt 70 yards for a TD. Jaiden Jenkins was 5-of-5 passing for 121 yards. Trelain Maddox rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (4-0)

7. (NR) Newton (5-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 27-12. Zion Johnson rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. Newton held Westlake to 173 total yards. Newton is 5-0 for the first time since 1950. Next: Sept. 29 at Grayson (3-1)

8. (8) Milton (3-1)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 37-12. Luke Nickel was 15-of-23 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. T.J. Lester rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (2-2)

9. (9) Valdosta (4-1)

Last week: Beat Deerfield Beach, Fla., 54-0. Freshman RB Deron Foster rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday at McEachern (1-4)

10. (10) Grayson (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (3-1)

Out: No. 7 Westlake (4-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 70-6. Eric Hurt returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown, Trevion Watson returned a punt 96 yards for a score in the second quarter, and Gainesville was up 63-0 at halftime. Baxter Wright was 5-of-6 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Lanier (3-1)

2. (2) Hughes (3-1)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 47-0. Hughes rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns on 18 attempts with Dorian Page (90 yards) and Justus Savage (93) leading the way. Air Noland was 6-of-11 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Douglas County (4-0)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (4-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 44-7. Jaylen Johnson was 10-of-14 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Central led 37-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Godby, Fla. (1-2)

4. (4) Houston County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (2-2)

5. (5) Lee County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Lake Gibson, Fla., 45-14. Devin Collier scored three touchdowns. Weston Bryan was 8-of-10 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ousmane Kromah. Lee County had nine sacks, held Lake Gibson to minus-1 yard rushing and overcame four turnovers. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Houston County (4-0)

6. (6) Rome (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Allatoona (0-5)

7. (7) Marist (4-1)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 31-14. Jackson Hughes rushed for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns after Blessed Trinity got within 17-14 in the fourth quarter. QB Jack Euart rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Marist outrushed Blessed Trinity 316-78. Next: Sept. 29 at Dunwoody (4-0)

8. (8) Roswell (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (1-3)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)

Last week: Beat Morrow 56-0. Woodward led 42-0 at halftime. Caden Morris returned one of four forced turnovers for a touchdown. Griffin Marshall was 8-of-8 passing for 81 yards. Next: Friday vs. Alcovy (1-3)

10. (NR) Douglas County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Alexander 50-8. Sire Hardaway was 15-of-21 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. James Johnson had 138 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on seven touches. Next: Friday at Hughes (3-1)

Out: No. 10 Blessed Trinity (3-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (2-2)

2. (2) Creekside (3-1)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 49-6. Travis Terrell rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown and threw a 30-yard TD pass. Roderick McCrary rushed for 119 yards. Vinson Berry passed for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Shumond Johnson had three sacks. Next: Friday at Chapel Hill (3-1)

3. (3) Coffee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Salem 58-0. Fred Brown rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (4-1)

4. (4) Jefferson (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (3-1)

5. (5) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 45-0. Nate Russell was 13-of-17 passing for 133 yards. Cartersville led 45-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Calhoun (4-1)

6. (6) Warner Robins (2-2)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 29-22. Warner Robins trailed 20-0 and 22-7 but scored the game’s final 22 points. Judd Anderson was 22-of-37 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, all to Isiah Canion, who had 13 receptions for 164 yards. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (4-0)

7. (7) Hiram (5-0)

Last week: Beat Drew 43-6. Kaden Hamilton rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and Isiah Swan and Darius Harris each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Sept. 29 at Dalton (4-0)

8. (8) Calhoun (4-1)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 52-16. Trey Townsend passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, both to Justin Beasley. Caden Williams rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Stone had a team-best eight solo tackles and an interception. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Cartersville (5-0)

9. (9) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northview (0-4)

10. (NR) Dalton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 56-20. Ethan Long was 9-of-15 passing for 313 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Bubba Tanner and Kenny London. Adriel Hernandez rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught two passes for 83 yards. Dalton is 4-0 or ranked for the first time since 2019. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (1-3)

Out: No. 10 Clarke Central (3-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 35-10. Luke Kromenhoek was 12-of-19 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a score. Bryce Baker rushed for 100 yards and had two catches for 55 yards. Wilkes Albert had 12 tackles. Benedictine outscored Hebron Christian 21-0 in the second half. Next: Sept. 29 vs. New Hampstead (2-2)

2. (2) North Oconee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 38-8. Landon Roldan had three receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns and scored a third TD on a short run. Max Wilson was 7-of-10 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns, and his 95-yard TD pass to Roldan set a school record. Harrison Faulkner was 7-of-10 passing for 94 yards and rushed for 56 yards. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (0-4)

3. (3) Troup (4-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 56-7. Troup had three 100-yard rushers – Ashton Williams (137), Javarri Fannin (108) and Logan Sinkfield (124) – and rushed for 493 yards and eight touchdowns on 37 carries as a team. Taeo Todd was 9-of-11 passing for 100 yards. Next: Friday vs. Starr’s Mill (2-2)

4. (4) Perry (3-1)

Last week: Beat Peach County 42-21. Colter Ginn, playing against his former team, was 13-of-18 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 103 yards. Dakarai Anderson had six receptions for 111 yards. Next: Friday at Howard (3-1)

5. (5) Bainbridge (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (3-1)

6. (6) Holy Innocents’ (5-0)

Last week: Beat Douglass 38-14. Holy Innocents’ had five rushers with at least 50 yards. Nicholas Morgan had four sacks. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Westminster (2-2)

7. (7) Burke County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 49-17. A’merre Williams rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Sean Vandiver was 10-of-15 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ronderius Gray. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (1-3)

8. (8) Spalding (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (3-1)

9. (9) Wayne County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 31-13. Matthew Fuller rushed for 136 yards on 32 carries, and his 2-yard TD run midway in third quarter gave Wayne County a 24-13 lead. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (1-3)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Spalding (4-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 56-35. Elliott Colson was 17-of-34 passing for 334 yards and five touchdowns but was sacked four times. Cedar Grove scored three touchdowns after getting down 42-9 in the third quarter against the defending Class 7A champions. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (4-0)

2. (2) Calvary Day (4-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 57-7. Jake Merklinger was 9-of-14 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Walter Mathis Jr. had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Savannah Christian (3-1)

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0)

Last week: Beat White County 56-26. Javin Gordon rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, returned a punt for a touchdown and had 270 all-purpose yards. Tripp Underwood was 9-of-17 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Jasec Smith and Brock Tankersley scored a touchdown apiece receiving and returning an interception. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Monroe Area (3-2)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (4-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 27-21. Sandy Creek let a 21-7 lead get away but won in overtime on Amari Latimer’s 6-yard run and Collins Hill’s lost fumble, the Eagles’ fifth turnover of the game. Latimer rushed for 114 yards, and Dalen Penson ran for 110. Sandy Creek was just 6-of-18 passing. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (1-3)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (3-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 35-0. Zo Smalls rushed for 172 yards. Kenry Wall had 141 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Calvary Day (4-0)

6. (6) Mary Persons (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Columbus (1-3)

7. (9) Thomasville (2-3)

Last week: Beat Tift County 42-23. Cam Hill threw three touchdown passes, two to Cole Shaw, one in the fourth quarter on a third-and-11 for a 35-23 lead. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Monroe (3-1)

8. (NR) Morgan County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 35-17. Jaydon Dorsey returned a fumble 78 yards to break a 14-14 tie in the second quarter and rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Dallas Dickerson had three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Richmond Academy (2-2)

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Brookwood 23-22. Carver led 22-0 late in the third quarter, but the Tigers’ Class 7A opponent scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick and kicked a 30-yard field goal in the final two minutes. Next: Saturday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-3)

10. (NR) Lumpkin County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 30-10. Mason Sullens rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Cal Faulkner was 11-of-16 passing for 69 yards and rushed for 88 yards. Lumpkin County is ranked for the first time since 1967. Next: Friday at Pickens (1-3)

Out: No. 6 Carver-Atlanta (1-3), No. 7 Monroe Area (3-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Laney 28-14. Thomson trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter but dominated from there. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries. Dan’Quavious Cummings had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Washington County (2-2)

2. (2) Appling County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Moore Haven, Fla., 40-6. Trent Griner rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jailyn Bennett had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Sept. 29 at Pierce County (4-0)

3. (3) Callaway (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Redan (1-3)

4. (4) Pierce County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 48-6. Jah Evans rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, one a 90-yard run, on four carries. Caden McGatha passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards. Next: Friday at Brantley County (3-1)

5. (5) Northeast (3-1)

Last week: Beat ACE Charter 52-26. Nick Woodford rushed for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Southwest (2-2)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (2-2)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dodge County (1-3)

8. (8) Rockmart (2-2)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 28-16. Calliyon Thompson was 4-of-8 passing for 132 yards and three touchdowns, two to Tristan Anderson, whose catches covered 85 and 22 yards. Next: Sept. 29 at Model (2-1)

9. (9) Toombs County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Treutlen 37-0. Toombs County held Treutlen to 77 total yards and five first downs. T.J. Stanley passed for 107 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 39 and one. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (1-3)

10. (10) Cook (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (2-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 58-18. Aaron Philo was 34-of-50 passing for 408 yards and six touchdowns, three to freshman Hudson Hill. Peyton Talmadge had eight receptions for 130 yards. Next: Friday at Pensacola Catholic, Fla. (3-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 27-12. Swainsboro led 7-3 at halftime but dominated the final half. Jordon Williams rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Qin Brown rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Irwin County (2-2)

3. (3) Irwin County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Rockmart 28-16. Irwin County gave up a touchdown on a blocked kick in the third quarter that let the game get away. Jason Jackson scored on a 70-yard run for Irwin. Next: Friday at Metter (1-4)

4. (5) Trion (4-0)

Last week: Beat Model 31-12. Toby Maddux (117) and Zach Camp (111) each ran for more than 100 yards, and Lucas Stoker returned a fumble for a touchdown. Trion had 312 yards rushing. Next: Sept. 29 at Dade County (1-3)

5. (7) Rabun County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Heard County 45-13. Ty Truelove was 13-of-19 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Willie Goodwyn rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Rabun County led 38-7 at halftime. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (1-3)

6. (6) Brooks County (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 44-7. Brooks County trailed 37-0 at halftime against Class 6A’s No. 3 team. Next: Sept. 29 at Bainbridge (2-2)

7. (8) Elbert County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 36-27. Elbert County trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter but scored two touchdowns. Andrew Meech was 14-of-23 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-4)

8. (9) Mount Vernon (4-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 40-20. Sam Nazarian was 14-of-20 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Walker Warshaw rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught an 85-yard TD pass. Cole Palmer had five receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (2-2)

9. (4) Bleckley County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to West Laurens 33-27. Bleckley County lost to a Class 4A opponent in overtime after turning the ball over on downs on its OT possession. Joshua Stanley rushed for 120 yards. Next: Friday vs. Pelham (2-3)

10. (10) Bryan County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Portal 22-14. Bryan County broke a 14-14 tie with a fourth-quarter touchdown. Austin Clemons rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and had three sacks. Erin Greene rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Telfair County (3-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 42-14. Schley County led 42-7 at halftime and ran only 22 offensive plays. Jay Kanazawa was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Macon County (4-0)

2. (2) Macon County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Greenville 41-6. Macon County beat a winless opponent and stayed fresh for its meeting this week with No. 1 Schley County. Next: Friday at Schley County (4-0)

3. (3) Clinch County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 28-26. Bacon County scored a touchdown in the final minute but failed on a two-point conversion and on-side kick. Aaron Bryant rushed for 151 yard and three touchdowns on 26 carries and was 5-of-9 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Frederica Academy (2-2)

4. (4) Manchester (3-1)

Last week: Beat Marion County 35-3. Qua’vion Cooper rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Justus Terry and Jayden Revell had two sacks each. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (0-4)

5. (7) Greene County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 14-7. QB Steve Miller scored two touchdowns, on a 14-yard run with 1:46 left that broke a 7-7 tie. Greene County rushed for 229 yards and had 10 tackles for losses and two interceptions. Next: Sept. 29 vs. Towns County (0-4)

6. (5) Bowdon (3-2)

Last week: Beat Dade County 49-15. Kyler McGrinn rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 62 yards. Jordan Beasley rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Temple (3-2)

7. (8) Early County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Baconton Charter 45-0. Ty Stovall rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Kendarrious Boyd scored on his only carry, a 64-yarder. Early County held Baconton to 78 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (0-4)

8. (10) Jenkins County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Screven County 39-0. Robtravius Coney rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and had seven tackles, and Jenkins County held Screven County to 76 total yards and forced five turnovers. Next: Friday at Claxton (1-4)

9. (NR) Lanier County (4-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 10-0. Nehemiah Davis rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries, and Lanier County held MCA to 111 total yards and 1-of-11 passing. Lanier County is ranked for the first time in history. The victory also was Lanier County’s first ever against a top-10 team. Next: Sept. 29 at Pelham (2-3)

10. (6) Aquinas (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Harlem 47-42. Aquinas scored its sixth touchdown in the final minute but failed to recover an onside kick against a Class 3A opponent. Jim Franklin was 27-of-34 passing for 309 yards and four touchdown. Buddyrow Garrer had 12 receptions for 194 yards. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (0-4)

Out: No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (2-2)

