How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 4

3. (4) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 48-27. Colquitt County scored 27 consecutive points after Lee County pulled within 21-20 midway in the third quarter and finished with 569 total yards. Charlie Pace rushed for 152 yards. Landen Thomas had five receptions for 148 yards. Neko Fann was 16-of-23 passing for 236 yards. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Cedar Grove (3-0)

4. (3) Mill Creek (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (3-0)

5. (6) North Cobb (2-1)

Last week: Beat Marietta 35-21. Playing for injured starter Malachi Singleton, sophomore Nick Grimstead was 11-of-16 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown, and North Cobb pulled away late after trailing 7-6 at halftime. David Mbadinga rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton, an AJC Super 11 pick, had foot surgery Friday but is expected to return this season, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (1-2)

6. (7) Carrollton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 52-0. Jamun Evans rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Julian Lewis was 13-of-20 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Takare Lipscomb, who had 105 yards receiving. Carrollton held Villa Rica to 135 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (1-2)

7. (8) Walton (2-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 49-0. Jeremy Hecklinski was 10-of-10 passing for 354 yards and three touchdowns. Two receivers went over 100 yards – Ayden Jackson (114) and Wyatt Sonderman (101), each with only two receptions. Sonderman scored on an 88-yard pass from Hecklinski on the first play from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Marietta (1-3)

8. (9) Parkview (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 48-21. Kyhair Spain rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Colin Houck was 11-of-25 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Zelus Hicks and Terrence Curtis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to blow open a competitive game. Hicks’ return was 99 yards. Next: Friday at St. Pius (1-3)

9. (NR) Valdosta (4-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 25-0. Valdosta held Warner Robins to 78 total yards. Eric Brantley, Jarius Curry and Amari Tomblin each were in on two sacks, and Brantley and T.J. Morrison were credited with four tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Coral Glades, Fla. (2-0)

10. (NR) Milton (1-2)

Last week: Beat Roswell 14-7. Milton defended a fourth-and-3 at the Milton 4-yard line in the final seconds. Luke Nickel was 16-of-24 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards. Next: Friday at Alpharetta (2-1)

Out: No. 5 Collins Hill (2-1), No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. New Manchester (0-3)

2. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 14-7. Kieran Davis rushed for 91 yards on 21 carries, and his 6-yard run with 10:12 left in the third quarter gave Blessed Trinity a 14-0 lead. On its final drive, St. Pius had a fourth-and-6 at the Blessed Trinity 10 and threw incomplete. John Winter had two sacks and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Marist (2-2)

3. (2) Lee County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 48-27. Lee County trailed only 24-20 with 10 minutes left, but Colquitt County scored the final 24 points. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 202 yards on 20 carries and had 46 receiving yards. Next: Friday vs. Lake Gibson, Fla. (1-2)

4. (3) Roswell (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Milton 14-7. Roswell led in first downs 25-11 and total yards 464-244 but failed to score on its final eight drives, six that went into Milton territory, the last one to the 4-yard line ending in an incomplete pass. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 127 yards. K.J. Smith and Hayden Thompson were a combined 21-of-41 passing for 350 yards. Chris Elko had eight receptions for 125 yards. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Johns Creek (0-3)

5. (5) Woodward Academy (2-1)

Last week: Beat Marist 28-21. Jalen Woods was 17-of-21 passing for 241 yards. His 10-yard TD pass to Ben Grice with 9:38 left in the third quarter gave Woodward a 21-7 lead. Grice had seven receptions for 121 yards. Lucas Farrington rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (2-2)

6. (6) Gainesville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 43-20. Baxter Wright was 15-of-24 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns, two to Sky Niblett. Gainesville is 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Next: Friday at Apalachee (0-4)

7. (7) Rome (3-1)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 30-28. Reece Fountain threw a 22-yard TD pass to Will Bray for the game-winner with 38 seconds left. Fountain was 21-of-31 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Jaedon Harmon rushed for 88 yards. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Allatoona (1-3)

8. (9) Thomas County Central (4-0)

Last week: Beat Chiles, Fla., 42-13. Sam Brown was 13-of-19 passing for 302 yards and five touchdowns, three to Tyler Floyd, who had four receptions for 141 yards. Thomas Central led 34-3 in the first half and finished with 504 total yards. Next: Sept. 23 at Godby, Fla. (0-3)

9. (NR) Houston County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 68-12. Antwann Hill was 10-of-10 passing for 298 yards and five touchdowns, almost entirely in the first half, when Houston County took a 68-0 lead. Ricky Johnson had four receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Mackey and Jailyn Nealy returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Warner Robins (1-2)

10. (8) Marist (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy 28-21. Marist was 8-of-11 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns with two quarterbacks but was held to 66 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Out: No. 10 South Paulding (1-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 42-0. Nate Russell was 9-of-12 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Jamauri Brice had five receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries and scored two first-quarter touchdowns. Cartersville led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (2-1)

2. (3) Ware County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 14-10. Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries. Ware took a 14-7 lead on Charles Johnson’s 1-yard run. Benedictine had two possessions after getting within 14-10, but they didn’t amount to much as Ware held the Cadets to nine first downs and forced three turnovers. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Bainbridge (2-2)

3. (5) Creekside (1-2)

Last week: Beat East St. Louis, Ill., 10-8. Clifford Ayiih kicked a 41-yard field goal midway in the third quarter for the final margin, and Creekside beat Illinois’ No. 1 team in the MaxPreps ratings. Rod McCrary rushed for 100 yards on 25 carries. East St. Louis’ only points came on a punt return and a two-point conversion. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (1-2)

4. (6) Dutchtown (4-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 21-14. Dutchtown scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally. Jamal Bing rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (1-2)

5. (7) Coffee (2-1)

Last week: Beat St. Augustine, Fla., 34-14. Antwain McDuffie rushed for 181 yards on 30 carries, and Tyrese Woodgett ran for 121. Maurice Hansley passed for 142 yards. Coffee had 517 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Salem (0-3)

6. (8) Kell (4-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 40-35. Bryce Clavon scored on a 45-yard run with 1:21 left for the winning touchdown. Clavon was 14-of-20 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Peyton Zachary had six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Barker had three sacks and six tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 23 at Centennial (1-2)

7. (2) Warner Robins (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 25-0. Warner Robins was held to 78 total yards and nine first downs and shut out for the first time since the 2017 Class 5A championship game against Rome. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (4-0)

8. (NR) Loganville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Apalachee 38-0. Johnny Crowe was 11-of-18 passing for 192 yards and four touchdowns, three to Nico Dowdell. Loganville got its second consecutive shutout and is ranked for the first time since 2017. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (3-1)

9. (4) Calhoun (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 21-7. Trey Townsend was 19-of-37 passing for 239 yards and a touchdown but intercepted three times. Calhoun was held to 39 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (3-1)

10. (9) Jefferson (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 9-7. Elijah Dewitt had all six of Jefferson’s receptions for 133 yards. Sammy Brown was limited to 58 yards on 12 carries. Next: Sept. 23 at Clarke Central (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Jones County (2-2)

Class 4A

1. (3) Cedartown (4-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 21-7. Reece Tanner rushed for 115 yards and passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Cedartown is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1995. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Dalton (1-2)

2. (2) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (1-2)

3. (4) Whitewater (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Troup (3-0)

4. (5) Perry (2-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 37-6. Demetrious Carter rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Armar Gordon passed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Traveon Wright returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (2-1)

5. (6) Troup (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Whitewater (3-0)

6. (7) Starr’s Mill (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at LaGrange (3-0)

7. (1) Benedictine (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 14-10. Za’Quan Bryan scored on a 52-yard run for a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Benedictine mustered little offense otherwise and suffered three turnovers. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Bolles, Fla. (2-1)

8. (9) Burke County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Evans 50-14. Burke County scored three touchdowns on returns. Jordan Franklin returned a kickoff, Ronderius Gray a punt and Jeremy Richardson a field goal that Markell Kelly blocked. Burke County had 294 total yards on 37 plays. Brandon Lively had 14 tackles, three for losses. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (3-1)

9. (10) Bainbridge (2-2)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 31-7. The score was tied 7-7 until Cam Sanders’ 33-yard TD pass to Antavious Murphy with 8:32 left in the third quarter. Keenan Phillips rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (3-1)

10. (NR) LaGrange (3-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 42-14. Jaylan Brown was 7-of-10 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. LaGrange led 42-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Starr’s Mill (3-0)

Out: No. 8 Pace Academy (3-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (3-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 40-6. Cedar Grove held defending 7A champion Collins Hill to 46 yards rushing and 46 passing. Top offensive performers were Devin Carter (six receptions, 84 yards, one touchdown) and Demarcus Smith (seven rushes, 72 yards, two touchdowns). Next: Friday at Mill Creek (3-0)

2. (3) Carver-Atlanta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Stephenson 32-27. Bryce Bowens was 14-of-21 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards. Deandre Buchannon scored on a run, reception and kickoff return. Marcus Young returned an interception for a touchdown. Aquantis Clemmons had five tackles for losses and three sacks. Next: Friday at Buford (3-0)

3. (4) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Game with Frederica Academy canceled because of weather. Next: Friday at Liberty County (2-1)

4. (7) Oconee County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson 9-7. Bo Gaines kicked field goals of 27, 24 and 18 yards, one with 9:21 left for a 9-7 lead that held up. Mac Ricks passed for 92 yards and rushed for 56. C.J. Jones rushed for 97 yards. Next: Friday at Burke County (3-0)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-1)

Last week: Lost to East Coweta 23-20. Sandy Creek missed a field goal that might’ve won the game in regulation, then another to tie in overtime. Geimere Latimer was held to 69 yards passing on 25 attempts. Freshman Amari Latimer rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (2-1)

6. (8) Peach County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Jones County 35-3. Jayden Parker intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown in a game in which neither team topped 200 total yards, but Peach forced four turnovers and committed none. Next: Friday at Perry (2-1)

7. (6) Crisp County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 19-0. Trae Walker had five receptions for 103 yards. Crisp County beat Sumter County for the 10th consecutive time. Next: Sept. 23 at Northside-Warner Robins (1-2)

8. (9) Dougherty (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 19-18. Dougherty scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from an 18-7 deficit. Kameron Davis rushed for 184 yards and passed for 256 yards. JaMarcus Harris had a sack, an interception and two pass breakups. Next: Friday at Terrell County (1-2)

9. (10) Stephens County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 38-10. Jarvis Gordon rushed for 138 yards, and Ben Stowe passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. White County (2-1)

10. (NR) Mary Persons (3-1)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 38-17. Duke Watson rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, one a 97-yard run, on 12 carries. R.J. Holder had three tackles for losses. Jaise Davis had 10 of his team’s 31 solo tackles. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Columbus (1-2)

Out: No. 2 Carver-Columbus (2-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (4-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County, Fla., 20-12. Demetrious Brown returned an interception 60 yards to set up a touchdown and intercepted another pass at the Fitzgerald 22 midway in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. Fitzgerald took a 13-12 lead on a 10-play, 70-yard drive, then a 20-12 lead on a 25-yard drive following Brown’s long interception return. Madison County has won four state titles in the past five seasons in a smaller Florida classification. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Dodge County (1-3)

2. (2) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 45-6. Jimarion Guyton rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. D.J. Bell rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Friday at Charlton County (3-1)

3. (3) South Atlanta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 36-24. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns, carrying on 31 of South Atlanta’s 51 offensive snaps. He also caught a 61-yard TD pass. Next: Sept. 23 at Therrell (3-0)

4. (4) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)

5. (6) Cook (3-1)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 43-13. Jatorian Kennedy rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and Drew Folsom was 10-of-14 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown against Class A Division I’s No. 1-ranked team. Next: Sept. 23 at Jeff Davis (0-4)

6. (7) Rockmart (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 63-42. Jorian Haynes rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns. J.D. Davis was 7-of-8 passing for 124 yards and rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Rockmart had 610 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (2-1)

7. (8) Thomson (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Laney (3-0)

8. (9) Putnam County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Jasper County 42-13. Tamarion Peters rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Butler (2-1)

9. (5) Columbia (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 42-0. Columbia was overmatched by Class 5A’s No. 1 team. Next: Sept. 23 vs. McNair (2-2)

10. (NR) Northeast (1-2)

Last week: Beat Carver-Columbus 26-8. Nick Woodford rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. Orintae Curry was 6-of-11 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown. Carlton Jackson had four tackles for losses and three sacks. Northeast held Carver to 203 total yards and 10 first downs. Carver is the 10th, and highest-ranked, top-10 opponent that Northeast has defeated in coach Jeremy Wiggins’ five season. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (4-0)

Out: No. 10 North Cobb Christian (4-0)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 29-20. Aaron Philo was 20-of-37 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Keon Rogers rushed for 113 yards, and his 6-yard TD run at the end of a 99-yard drive gave Prince Avenue a 22-13 lead with 6:29 left. Bailey Stockton had 132 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-2)

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 35-0. Swainsboro had 417 yards rushing, with Ty Adams going for 142 yards and Qin Brown for 134. It was Swainsboro’s third consecutive shutout after allowing seven points in the opener. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (1-2)

3. (3) Rabun County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Heard County (1-2)

4. (4) Bleckley County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 17-0. Jahvon Butler rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Bleckley held Schley to minus-31 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (1-2)

5. (5) Irwin County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 41-7. Cody Soliday was 7-of-14 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Irwin County got touchdowns and productive rushing yardage from Damarkas Lundy (15-98), Shane Marshall (11-95) and Ronnie Sanders (5-85) and finished with 543 total yards. Next: Friday at Rockmart (2-1)

6. (6) Brooks County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 49-12. Brooks County bounced back from its loss to Cook and beat Mitchell County for the 13th straight time, 10th straight while scoring 40 or more points. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (2-2)

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 42-7. Ayden Duncanson rushed for 159 yards and passed for 134. Caleb Lavallee had 17 tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Sept. 23 at Rabun County (3-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 35-22. C.J. Allen rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and had a 23-yard reception. Lamar County led 21-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Jackson (2-1)

9. (9) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

10. (10) Elbert County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (3-0)

Class A Division II

1. (2) Early County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 21-14. Cemyrian Stapleton scored on a 1-yard run to break a 14-14 tie with 1:25 left. Astyn Grimes converted a fourth-and-14 with a 14-yard pass to Jakavian Ealey to the Terrell County 1 on the drive. Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Jikhael Chrispen, Quintin Chrispen and Bryalen Foster intercepted passes. Early County played without injured leading rusher Charles Williams. Early is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1994. Next: Friday vs. Baconton Charter (1-1)

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Cook 43-13. Clinch County returned the second-half kickoff to get within 21-13 but suffered three turnovers and scored its final touchdown on a blocked kick. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (1-3)

3. (5) Bowdon (3-1)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 48-35. Bowdon outscored Tattnall 20-7 after a halftime tie. Robert McNeal rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 130 yards and a touchdown. T.J. Harvison rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 23 at Temple (2-2)

4. (6) Johnson County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (0-3)

5. (8) Washington-Wilkes (3-0)

Last week: Beat GMC Prep 14-2. Tamari Curry, a freshman, rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries. Washington-Wilkes has allowed nine points total in three games. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (3-0)

6. (9) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (3-1)

7. (3) Charlton County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to University Christian, Fla., 33-0. University Christian, ranked No. 7 in its small Florida classification, became the first out-of-state team to beat Charlton since 1987. Charlton had been 16-0-1 in those games. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (3-0)

8. (4) Schley County (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 17-0. Schley was held to 60 total yards by Class A Division I’s No. 4 team. Next: Friday vs. Central-Talbotton (0-2)

9. (NR) Dooly County (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 23 vs. Turner County (1-3)

10. (NR) Mount Zion-Carroll (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brookstone (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Wilcox County (0-3), No. 10 Montgomery County (2-1)

