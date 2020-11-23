How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 12

3. (3) Norcross (10-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 31-14. Jahni Clarke rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and Norcross clinched its first region title since 2016. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (5-3)

4. (4) Lowndes (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newton (4-5)

5. (5) East Coweta (8-1)

Last week: Beat Newnan 27-26. Chase Lewis blocked Newnan’s extra-point attempt with 1:16 left. Willie Rice had blocked an extra-point try after Newnan’s first touchdown. Jayden Bolton rushed for 74 yards. Danny Shoch was 12-of-19 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Beau Beldon kicked field goals of 37 and 27 yards. East Coweta clinched its first region title since 2001. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (3-7)

6. (6) Collins Hill (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (3-5)

7. (10) Milton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 41-29. Jordan McDonald rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, and his 44-yard TD run with 50 seconds left iced the game. Milton clinched its third consecutive region title and completed is first unbeaten regular season since 1952. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (4-4)

8. (9) North Cobb (9-1)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 43-13. Malachi Singleton rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries and had a hand in all six touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (6-4)

9. (7) Newnan (9-1)

Last week: Lost to East Coweta 27-26. Michael Maginnis was 25-of-36 passing for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Harris had nine receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Newnan had two extra points blocked, the second in the final two minutes after an 11-play, 78-yard drive. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (3-5)

10. (8) Archer (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Norcross 31-14. Andrew Spearman returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but Archer never got its offense going. Archer’s four losses have come to top-five teams. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (6-4)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (3-4)

2. (2) Buford (8-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 35-0. Buford led 21-0 in the first quarter in a game that decided a region title. Gave Ervin rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Wittke was 8-of-11 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Douglas County (7-3)

3. (3) Westlake (8-1)

Last week: Beat Tucker 42-7. R.J. Johnson was 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (5-5)

4. (4) Allatoona (9-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 30-14. Jayden Ponder rushed for 211 yards, and his 92-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave Allatoona a 24-6 lead. Next: Friday vs. Johns Creek (4-4)

5. (6) River Ridge (9-0)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 29-21. River Ridge had a 20-0 lead at halftime and held on to clinch its first region title. Carson Lathem was 10-of-13 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown. Amehre Morrison rushed for 69 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (4-5)

6. (7) Valdosta (4-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (8-2)

7. (9) Hughes (9-1)

Last week: Beat Morrow 45-6. Hughes led 31-0 at halftime and scored on the first two drives of the second half. Rodney Shelly had two TD receptions. LB Gannon Weathersby had 12 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (4-6)

8. (5) Dacula (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Buford 35-0. Dacula’s streak of 25 region wins and four region titles ended. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (6-3)

9. (8) Richmond Hill (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lakeside-Evans (2-8)

10. (10) Carrollton (6-2)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 23-7. Keshawn Ridley rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Carrollton held Douglas County to minus-30 yards rushing. Both teams finished with 171 total yards. Brock Bibbee had three tackles for losses totaling 29 yards. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (5-5)

Class 5A

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 49-0. Justice Haynes and Englan Williams scored two touchdowns apiece in the first half, when Blessed Trinity built a 42-0 lead. Haynes rushed for 123 yards on three carries. Next: Friday vs. Chapel Hill (6-4)

2. (2) Warner Robins (8-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 49-21. Malcom Brown rushed for 215 yards on 12 carries, and Jahlen Rutherford ran for 162 yards. The Demons ran for 414 as a team. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (6-4)

3. (3) Ware County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 42-7. Thomas Castellanos passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns. Cartevious Norton had 190 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (6-4)

4. (4) Cartersville (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson-Atlanta (3-6)

5. (5) Coffee (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Ola (9-1)

6. (6) Starr’s Mill (8-1)

Last week: Game with Northside-Columbus canceled. Next: Friday vs. Mundy’s Mill (4-6)

7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lithia Springs (4-6)

8. (8) St. Pius (8-1)

Last week: Beat Decatur 28-9. Mason Benefield returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and St. Pius never trailed, though the game for the region title tightened. Luke Jacobellis rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Loganville (5-5)

9. (9) Clarke Central (7-2)

Last week: Game with Johnson-Gainesville canceled. Next: Friday vs. M.L. King (2-5)

10. (10) Jones County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 21-13. John Allen Richter was 16-of-23 passing for 199 yards and a touchdown, completing passes to eight receivers. Kaleb Wiggins had two tackles for losses, a sack and a pass breakup. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (3-7)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (8-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 52-21. Marist led 32-0 at halftime, outrushed Mays 325 to minus-2 and allowed a touchdown for the first time this season in the third quarter. Ian Otten and Tyler Hare returned interceptions for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (5-3)

2. (2) Jefferson (8-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 47-0. Kam Robinson returned three punts for touchdowns, scored on a 59-yard run and had 326 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (2-5)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (8-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 32-29. D.J. Riles was 16-of-17 passing for 176 yards and rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Carver trailed 29-12 entering the fourth quarter and scored three touchdowns, the second after Troup fumbled a kickoff and the third on Riles’ 26-yard TD pass to Jaiden Credle on fourth-and-11 in the final seconds. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (4-3)

4. (4) Benedictine (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Troup (6-4)

5. (5) Flowery Branch (8-2)

Last week: Beat East Hall 55-14. David Renard was 8-of-10 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries in limited duty as Flowery Branch scored 48 points in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Luella (6-4)

6. (6) Bainbridge (7-3)

Last week: Beat Monroe 43-14. Rashad Broadnax scored three touchdowns in the first eight minutes, and Bainbridge led 43-0 at halftime. Quayde Hawkins was 6-of-6 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Macon (5-4)

7. (8) Cedartown (6-2)

Last week: Game with Heritage-Ringgold canceled. Next: Friday vs. Arabia Mountain (3-4)

8. (NR) Perry (6-4)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 23-20. Caden Camp made a 28-yard field goal to break a 20-20 tie in the final seconds. Lane Rucker 18-of-25 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Curtis Head had 107 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. Next: Friday vs. Westover (1-4)

9. (10) Hapeville Charter (4-3)

Last week: Beat Miller Grove 25-6. Freshman QB Rashad Render passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Hapeville allowed only six first downs. Leon Brown returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Ringgold (5-4)

10. (NR) Stephenson (4-2)

Last week: Game with Druid Hills canceled. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (7-2)

Out: No. 7 Islands (6-1), No. 9 Baldwin (4-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-4)

Last week: Game with Sandy Creek canceled. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (8-2)

2. (2) Oconee County (8-0)

Last week: Game with Franklin County canceled. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (4-3)

3. (3) Peach County (7-1)

Last week: Game with Central-Macon canceled. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (3-4)

4. (4) Crisp County (8-1)

Last week: Game with Pike County canceled. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (6-1)

5. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-0)

Last week: Beat Redan 42-8. Deymon Fleming and Joshua Sharpe together were 11-of-18 passing for 137 yards with touchdowns to three receivers. Brooks Miller had 100 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Franklin County (7-2)

6. (8) Pierce County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Appling County 28-21. Jermaine Brewton was 9-of-14 passing for three touchdowns, two to Knox Bennett. The third, a 14-yarder to D.J. Bell, broke a 21-21 tie in the fourth quarter. The game decided a region championship. Next: Friday vs. Burke County (3-5)

7. (7) Rockmart (8-1)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 35-12. Javin Whatley passed for 101 yards, rushed for 81 and had a hand in three touchdowns. Dennis Sims had four of Rockmart’s five receptions for 93 yards, and his 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter put Rockmart in control. Next: Friday vs. White County (7-2)

8. (5) Appling County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Pierce County 28-21. Appling County led 14-0 early and 21-14 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (6-4)

9. (10) Richmond Academy (9-1)

Last week: Beat Burke County 36-10. Richmond Academy clinched its first region title since 1976. Rashad Williams scored on runs of 53 and 40 yards. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (1-8)

10. (NR) Thomson (8-2)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 42-30. Thomson took the lead for good on Lilvasco Winfrey’s 80-yard kickoff return to open the second half. Kindarius Green rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Tay Martin rushed for 114 yards and passed for 27. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (2-8)

Out: No. 9 Cherokee Bluff (9-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: vs. Oglethorpe County (3-7)

2. (2) Rabun County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (7-2)

3. (3) Thomasville (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (6-4)

4. (4) Lovett (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pepperell (5-4)

5. (5) Jefferson County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Laney 28-20. Aquavious Hunter rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Nick Jordan had four sacks. Next: Friday vs. Cook (5-4)

6. (6) Early County (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Putnam County (9-1)

7. (7) Fannin County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 55-7. Luke Holloway was 13-of-22 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards, and Fannin County completed its first undefeated regular season since 1995. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (6-3)

8. (9) Callaway (7-1)

Last week: Beat Heard County 30-17. Demetrius Coleman was 10-of-14 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Charlie Dixon rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. LaQuize Gilbert had three tackles for losses, and Trey Stephens had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (1-9)

9. (10) Dodge County (5-3)

Last week: Game with Southwest canceled. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (4-6)

10. (NR) Vidalia (7-2)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 21-7. Vidalia led in total yards 337-168 but didn’t breathe easy unitl Swainsboro had a bad snap to its punter that was recovered in the end zone by Vidalia’s Jerrod Stewart for a 21-7 lead midway in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (6-3)

Out: No. 8 Haralson County (7-2)

Class A Private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 55-9. Brock Vandagriff was 18-of-24 passing for 494 yards and seven touchdowns. Zac Dyer had five receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Johnson (4-93-1), Jake Pittman (2-101-1), Landon Owens (4-68-1) and Chas Scottings (1-32-1) also caught TD passes. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (3-6)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (7-3)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 41-6. Josh Rogers rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. ELCA clinched its 10th region title in 11 seasons. Next: Friday vs. Aquinas (7-3)

3. (3) Fellowship Christian (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (1-6)

4. (4) Athens Academy (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon (5-4)

5. (5) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 24-0. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 156 yards, and Wesleyan had seven sacks in a victory that clinched its first region title since 2009. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (5-5)

6. (6) Christian Heritage (7-1)

Last week: Beat North Cobb Christian 28-13. Christian Thomas threw three TD passes in the first half, when Christian Heritage took a 21-0 lead on the way to clinching its first region title. Gage Leonard rushed for 77 yards and had a TD reception. Thomas passed for 133 yards and rushed for 55. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (3-4)

7. (8) Trinity Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat Pacelli 28-17. David Dallas was 16-of-33 passing for 197 yards in his first game in a month. Danny Baird returned the second-half kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead, and Christian Hanson returned a blocked punt 51 yards for a score and a 21-3 lead. Trinity clinched its first GHSA region title. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall Square (4-6)

8. (9) Savannah Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 48-28. Savannah Christian scored the final 27 points of the game, starting with George Futch’s 99-yard kickoff return that tied the game 28-28 in the third quarter. Next: Second round of playoffs.

9. (7) North Cobb Christian (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Christian Heritage 28-13. North Cobb Christian got down 21-0 in the first half, pulled within 21-13 on Anson Mathis’s 80-yard TD pass to Isaiah Williams, but got no closer. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Academy (5-3)

10. (10) George Walton Academy (7-2)

Last week: Beat Loganville Christian 42-6. Jake Whitten’s 58-yard TD run early in the second half gave George Walton a 28-0 lead in the first meeting between these Walton County private schools. Laythan Folgman had two sacks. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (4-5)

Class A Public

1. (1) Metter (10-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 44-6. Metter ran back two interceptions for touchdowns, recovered three fumbles, blocked a punt and returned a punt for a touchdown. Danny Cheley scored four touchdowns. QB Taj Hobbs passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Metter gave up its first rushing touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (6-4)

2. (2) Dublin (9-1)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 47-7. J.T. Wright rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Markell Mitchell was 7-of-8 passing for 101 yards. Gabriel Guyton returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (4-4)

3. (3) Brooks County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 48-0. Jamal Sanders rushed for 152 yards on seven carries and had two receptions for 47 yards. Next: Friday vs. Claxton (3-5)

4. (4) Commerce (9-1)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 17-7. Dreylan Martin rushed for 97 yards, but Commerce was held to 195 total yards and relied on its defense. Gray Holbrook had a team-leading seven solo tackles. Commerce clinched its first region title since 2003. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (4-6)

5. (5) Irwin County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Turner County 46-14. Cody Soliday was 9-of-14 passing for 223 yards. Gabe Benyard scored on a 25-yard run and a 54-yard reception and intercepted a pass. Derrick Taylor returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, and Marcus Edwards returned a kick 75 yards for a score. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (4-6)

6. (6) Macon County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 19-12. Davion Clark rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, and his 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter gave Macon County a 17-12 lead. Jolan Hannor intercepted two passes in Macon County territory in the fourth quarter to seal the win that decided a region title. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (4-6)

7. (7) Pelham (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Montgomery County (6-4)

8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (7-1)

Last week: Beat Towns County 34-0. Bryant Grant rushed for 116 yards on 11 carries, and De’amonte Grant had 137 yards receiving on three catches, all touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (6-2)

9. (10) Clinch County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-21. Tyler Morehead, out most of this season with an injury, returned to full-time duty in the backfield and rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (6-3)

10. (8) Chattahoochee County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Macon County 19-12. Chattahoochee went up 12-0 eight minutes into the game on two touchdown runs by Andravious Hall, one a 42-yarder, but couldn’t hold the lead. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln County (5-4)

