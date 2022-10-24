How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 10

3. (4) Mill Creek (7-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 54-0. Mill Creek led 44-0 at halftime. Cam Robinson rushed for 85 yards on seven carries. Hayden Clark threw two touchdowns, both to Brendan Jenkins. Mill Creek got return touchdowns from Caleb Downs (interception), Makhail Wood (punt) and Jaiden Patterson (kickoff). Next: Friday vs. Dacula (2-6)

4. (5) Carrollton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 28-19. Bryce Hicks rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, and his 4-yard run with 3:34 left in the third quarter provided the final margin. From there, Westlake was 0-for-3 on fourth downs, threw an interception and never seriously threatened. Carrollton star freshman QB Julian Lewis had his toughest game so far, going 10-of-25 passing for 123 yards with three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Campbell (1-7)

5. (6) North Cobb (6-2)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 22-19. Nick Grimstead threw a 35-yard TD pass to Yasin Muhammad with 1:55 left for the winning score, and Kennesaw Mountain threw incomplete from the 1-yard line on the final play. Grimstead was 11-of-15 passing for 187 yards overall and 3-of-3 for 72 yards on the winning drive. He also rushed for 62 yards. David Mbadinga rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Cherokee (2-6)

6. (9) Walton (6-2)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 41-3. Jeremy Hecklinski was 7-of-7 passing for 142 yards, and Walton led 41-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Osborne (5-3)

7. (7) Lambert (8-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 39-31. Lambert overcame a 23-14 halftime deficit and took the lead 29-23 in the third quarter on James Tyre’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jones after Lambert muffed a punt. Tyre later scored on an 18-yard run to put the game away. Jones also scored in the first half on a double pass from Ethan Terry. Next: Friday vs. South Forsyth (5-3)

8. (3) Valdosta (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Camden County 17-14. Ahmad Denson rushed for 142 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, but Valdosta struggled to pass (4-of-12 for 71 yards), and Camden County’s Gabe Caison kicked a 36-yard field goal to break a 14-14 tie with about 11 minutes left. Valdosta’s field-goal attempt to tie the game was blocked. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (8-0)

9. (10) Grayson (7-1)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 42-14. Amari Alston rushed for 165 yards on 12 carries, and his 80-yard TD run midway in the fourth quarter gave Grayson a 42-14 lead. Joe Taylor rushed for 88 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Jeff Davis passed for 194 yards. Next: Friday vs. Archer (2-6)

10. (NR) Milton (5-3)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 21-7. Luke Nickel was 16-of-25 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and his 39-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter gave Milton a 21-7 lead. Rob Billings set up Milton’s other touchdown on a 22-yard interception return to the 2-yard line. Will Parton had two of Milton’s five sacks. Next: Friday at Denmark (5-3)

Out: No. 8 Lowndes (4-4)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (8-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 41-0. Prentis “Air” Noland was 23-of-28 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Justus Savage rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries. Jelani Thurman had seven receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Charles Daniel had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at South Paulding (6-2)

2. (3) Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 49-7. K.J. Smith was 10-of-14 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, and Nykahi Davenport rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Nov. 4 at Alpharetta (6-2)

3. (7) Thomas County Central (8-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 42-21. Thomas County Central had three 100-yard rushers – Ricky Fulton (17-119), Trey Brenton (11-101) and Sam Brown (15-111) – and Brown was 12-of-19 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The score was 21-21 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Lee County (6-2)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 49-14. Woodward scored on River Hanson’s 51-yard fumble return, C.J. Heard’s 21-yard interception return and Ben Grice’s 36-yard punt return. Jalen Woods was 12-of-15 passing for 112 yards. Jonesboro scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a late TD pass. Next: Friday at Mundy’s Mill (6-2)

5. (5) Gainesville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 34-7. Baxter Wright was 15-of-20 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards. Naim Cheeks rushed for 157 yards and had two receptions for 55 yards. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (6-2)

6. (6) Rome (7-1)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 55-7. Reece Fountain was 15-of-19 passing for 338 yards and four touchdowns, one a 71-yarder to William Bray to open the scoring. DeKaylon Daniel had five receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Creekview (4-5)

7. (2) Lee County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 23-20. Lee County let a 20-0 lead get away, with Northside scoring on a 47-yard fumble return with seven seconds left as Lee County was trying to run out the clock. Northside recovered two fumbles and an onside kickoff during the comeback. Lee County’s J.D. Fugerson had nine receptions for 141 yards, but Ousmane Kromah was held to 74 yards and no touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (8-0)

8. (8) Marist (6-2)

Last week: Beat North Atlanta 42-14. Marist opened the game with a nine-play, 74-yard TD drive and led 35-0 at halftime. Jack Euart rushed for 72 yards and passed for 93 and two touchdowns. Luke Harpring returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at St. Pius (4-4)

9. (9) Brunswick (8-0)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 42-3. Jarrod Elkins was 6-of-8 passing for four touchdowns and 206 yards. T.J. Mitchell had four receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Evans (3-5)

10. (10) Houston County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 42-21. Houston County had 446 total yards but was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. A.J. Hill was 22-of-33 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Ryany Taleb rushed for 130 yards. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (1-7)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 44-0. Nikao Smith was 9-of-12 passing for 210 yards and five touchdowns, three to Jarvis Hayes, who had four receptions for 109 yards. Next: Friday at Statesboro (3-5)

2. (2) Creekside (6-2)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 63-0. Roderick McCrary rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on four carries, and Creekside had 449 total yards on just 28 snaps. Next: Friday at Tri-Cities (1-7)

3. (4) Cartersville (8-1)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 31-6. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 141 yards on 24 carries. Khristian Lando ran for 95 and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Woodland’s touchdown came on a kickoff return. Next: Friday at Dalton (5-4)

4. (5) Coffee (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 42-7. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 131 yards and Fred Brown ran for 102, each on eight carries. Maurice Hansley was 7-of-7 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (0-8)

5. (6) Cambridge (7-2)

Last week: Beat Northview 51-7. Ian Chaffin returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Walter Hicks and Ben Ridenour scored on fumble returns. Cambridge also scored a safety while clinching its first region title. Next: Nov. 4 vs. North Springs (4-4)

6. (NR) Jefferson (6-2)

Last week: Beat Loganville 42-6. Sammy Brown rushed for 282 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries and caught two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Heritage-Conyers (2-6)

7. (7) Jones County (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (4-4)

8. (8) Dutchtown (7-1)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 54-12. Freshman QB Michael Johnson got his first start and was 6-of-10 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Tishaun Brown had three receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing (2-7)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-4)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 49-18. Five Warner Robins players scored first-half touchdowns in building a 35-0 lead. Malcolm Brown rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Jones County (5-3)

10. (10) Calhoun (6-3)

Last week: Beat Dalton 28-13. Caden Williams rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns on a school-record 40 carries, and his short run with 1:56 left was the clinching score. Calhoun had 427 rushing yards and attempted only six passes. Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade, who entered as Class 5A’s leading rusher, was limited to 110 yards on 22 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cass (4-5)

Out: No. 3 Loganville (8-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 48-0. Cedartown led 28-0 at halftime after a scoreless first quarter. Reece Tanner was 7-of-8 passing for 137 yards and touchdowns, and Cedartown rushed for 383 yards with 11 ball carriers. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Whitfield (4-4)

2. (2) North Oconee (8-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 44-0. Max Wilson was 9-of-9 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Khalil Barnes had four receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown. North Oconee had 401 total yards (188 passing, 213 rushing). Next: Friday vs. East Hall (2-6)

3. (3) Perry (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (6-3)

4. (4) Troup (8-0)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 49-21. Taeo Todd rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Troup had 454 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (5-3)

5. (5) Benedictine (6-2)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 31-10. Benedictine led 10-3 at halftime and scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, the first on Thomas Blackshear’s 95-yard kickoff return. Luke Kromenhoek was 15-of-25 passing for 166 yards. Na’Seir Samuel rushed for 78 yards. Next: Friday at Islands (0-9)

6. (6) Burke County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Wednesday vs. New Hampstead (6-2)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (2-7)

8. (NR) Starr’s Mill (6-2)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 41-19. Starr’s Mill led 34-0 in the third quarter, and Riverdale scored three touchdowns against backups during a running clock. Blake Turner rushed for a team-leading 67 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. North Clayton (1-8)

9. (9) Wayne County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 31-10. Matthew Fuller rushed for 122 yards in the loss. Next: Friday at Southeast Bulloch (2-6)

10. (10) Whitewater (6-2)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 64-0. Whitewater ran for 317 yards on only 29 plays in the blowout, with Ty Ellington rushing for 79 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Riverdale (3-6)

Out: No. 8 Trinity Christian (5-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 49-34. Elliott Colson was 19-of-28 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Barry Jackson had six receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Cedar Grove trailed 12-0, then scored four unanswered touchdowns. Next: Nov. 4 vs. Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 56-13. Jake Merklinger was 12-of-12 passing for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Michael Smith scored on all three of his receptions for 109 yards. He also had an 85-yard kickoff return. Edward Coleman had six receptions for 137 yards. Next: Friday vs. Long County (5-3)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove 49-34. Sandy Creek led 12-0 midway in the second quarter but couldn’t keep pace. Geimere Latimer was 11-of-18 passing for 248 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards. Cameron Watts had three receptions for 115 yards. Next: Nov. 4 at Douglass (3-6)

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

Last week: Beat Douglass 75-10. Bryce Bowens was 12-of-20 passing for 156 yards and touchdowns to Jeremiah Arnett and Deandre Buchannon. Bowens also rushed for 93 yards on six carries. Shoun Bilal rushed for 117 yards. Aquantis Clemmons had four sacks, and Akiliss Smith had three. Next: Nov. 4 at Cedar Grove (6-2)

5. (7) Peach County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 54-0. Peach County led 40-0 at halftime. Chris McMillian rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Colter Ginn threw a 76-yard TD pass to Da’Corian Stanley, and Christian Martin threw an 85-yard TD pass to Skielar Mann. Next: Friday at Pike County (2-6)

6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 35-20. Camren Hill was 11-of-15 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns, two in the first half to Jay Randall to help give Thomasville a 28-14 halftime lead in a region-clinching victory. Randall intercepted two passes, and D.J. Thurman and Deltrioz Grimsley intercepted one apiece. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (5-4)

7. (6) Stephens County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hart County 30-14. Stephens County led 10-7 at halftime and pulled away. Ben Stowe passed for 218 yards, and Corey Richie had six receptions for 106 yards. T.J. Everett rushed for 90 yards. Next: Friday at Oconee County (5-3)

8. (4) Dougherty (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 35-20. Dougherty had 306 total yards but lost four turnovers to Thomasville’s none. Kam Davis passed for 221 yards and rushed for 71. Jacob Stallworth rushed for 112 yards. Next: Thursday at Carver-Columbus (6-2)

9. (10) Oconee County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 28-19. C.J. Jones rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Titus Watkins threw a 30-yard TD pass to Jesan Heard for the final margin in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (7-1)

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2)

Last week: Beat Monroe 35-19. Carver led 20-19 entering the fourth quarter and scored two touchdowns to pull away. Jamari Riley rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing (1,044) on the season. DE/LB Trey Henry had six tackles for losses. DB Brandon Webb had three tackles for losses and intercepted a pass. Next: Thursday vs. Dougherty (8-1)

No. 8 Monroe Area (3-5), No. 9 Hebron Christian (7-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 33-13. Fitzgerald took a 27-6 lead in the final minute of the first half when Demetrius Brown return a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Fitzgerald led in total yards 299-246. Next: Friday vs. Cook (6-2)

2. (2) South Atlanta (8-0)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 50-7. Taye Seymore returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, and South Atlanta never let B.E.S.T. back in the game. Keyjuan Brown rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and scored two conversions. Next: Saturday vs. Washington (3-4)

3. (4) Appling County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 34-13. Appling County led only 14-13 at halftime but finished with 534 total yards. Jaylen Johnson rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Williams rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (5-3)

4. (6) Thomson (7-1)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 27-3. Thomson led 7-3 at halftime and outscored Putnam County 20-0 in the third quarter. Jontavis Curry rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and had 37 receiving yards. Tre Tre Jeffries ran for 95 yards. Next: Friday at Glenn Hills (2-6)

5. (10) Callaway (5-3)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 49-20. Callaway took a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Qua Whitfield rushed for 293 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries. Deshun Coleman was 8-of-9 passing for 136 yards. Next: Friday vs. McNair (4-4)

6. (5) Pierce County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 49-14. D.J. Bell scored six touchdowns in the first half and rushed for 205 yards on 22 carries. Jimarion Guyton ran for 110 yards. Next: Friday at Vidalia (6-2)

7. (NR) Rockmart (6-2)

Last week: Beat Gordon Central 63-0. Rockmart led 49-0 at halftime and employed 13 ball carries to get 260 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Fannin County (5-3)

8. (NR) Worth County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 43-7. Chip Cooper was 19-of-22 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Weaver had eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Dixon and Danny Wilkerson had four tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Sumter County (1-7)

9. (7) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-4)

Last week: Lost to Callaway 49-20. Colton Hood had 104 yards passing, 42 rushing and 52 receiving. Charlie Gilliam was 14-of-34 passing for 180 yards. Next: Friday vs. Towers (0-7-1)

10. (3) Cook (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Dodge County 47-37. Keshun McKever rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, and Drew Folsom passed for 129 yards, but Cook got down 19-7 in the first quarter and never retook the lead. Dodge County had two 100-yard rushers (Lamarie Mitchell and Duke Johnson) and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (8-0)

Out: No. 8 Northeast (5-3), No. 9 Putnam County (6-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 56-17. Aaron Philo was 17-of-21 passing for 372 yards and five touchdowns, and Josh Britt (130) and Bailey Stockton (102) each went over 100 yards receiving on four receptions apiece. Stockton returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Jasper County (3-5)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (8-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 52-7. Keegan Stover had five TD passes, four to Jaden Gibson. Stover passed for 301 yards. Gibson had 121 receiving. Lang Windham rushed for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (6-3)

4. (5) Irwin County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 19-7. With Irwin County trailing 7-6 in the fourth quarter, Shane Marshall scored on a 15-yard run for the lead, and Irwin got its final touchdown on a fumble return. Damarkus Lundy rushed for 81 yards on 22 carries. Irwin led 212-108 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Early County (7-2)

5. (4) Brooks County (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 19-7. Brooks County led 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, but star QB Jamal Sanders left injured in the third quarter, and Brooks finished with only 108 total yards and four turnovers. Next: Friday at Bacon County (1-7)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 45-7. Jack Good threw a 53-yard TD pass to D’Marion Floyd on the first play from scrimmage, and Darlington scored touchdowns on its first five possessions. Good was 10-of-14 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Floyd rushed for 94 yards on eight carries. Next: Nov. 4 vs. Trion (7-1)

7. (7) Elbert County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Commerce 41-21. Quan Moss rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries, and Jayvyn Hickman passed for 206 yards. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (3-5)

8. (NR) St. Francis (5-3)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 14-0. St. Francis took a 7-0 lead in the first half with a 13-play, 91-yard drive and held Whitefield Academy to 115 total yards. Kevin Maven rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (6-2)

9. (9) Metter (6-3)

Last week: Beat Claxton 42-0. Metter led 35-0 at halftime and posted its third consecutive shutout. R.J. Coney rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and C.J. Donaldson ran for 105 yards and a score. Both had seven carries. Donaldson had an interception, and Ethan Oglesby had eight tackles and two fumble recoveries. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Screven County (7-0)

10. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-3)

Last week: Lost to St. Francis 14-0. Whitefield Academy was shut out for the first time since its 2017 opener. QB Ayden Duncanson, who had been averaging 244 total yards, was 7-of-15 passing for 69 yards and took two sacks. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (4-4)

Out: No. 10 Dublin (5-2)

Class A Division II

1. (3) Bowdon (8-1)

Last week: Beat Pike Liberal Arts, Ala., by forfeit. Next: Nov. 4 vs. Mount Zion-Carroll (4-4)

2. (2) Clinch County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 47-19. Jeremy Bell had six receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns, one a 56-yarder from Keegan Clayton five minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead. Clinch County had 230 yards passing and 231 rushing. Next: Friday at Charlton County (5-2)

3. (4) Johnson County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 47-6. Germivy Tucker rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Twiggs County (2-6)

4. (1) Early County (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Eufaula, Ala., 31-28. Early County led 28-3 entering the fourth quarter but surrendered four touchdowns to a 7-2 Class 5A team from Alabama. Early’s CeMyrian Stapleton rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday at Irwin County (6-1)

5. (6) Schley County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Manchester 28-6. Schley County led 7-0 at halftime and scored two third-quarter touchdowns to take control. Jay Kanazawa was 17-of-24 passing for 260 yards and one touchdown and ran for 34 yards. Jalewis Solomon had 85 yards receiving and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Marion County (2-6)

6. (5) Charlton County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (8-1)

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (8-1)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-21. Jareese Campbell rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and his 1-yard run with a minute left gave MCA a 28-14 lead. Next: Friday at Portal (3-4)

8. (9) Manchester (5-3)

Last week: Lost to Schley County 28-6. Manchester didn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter. Quavion Cooper had 122 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Next: Thursday at Central-Talbotton (0-7)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (3-5)

Last week: Lost to McIntosh County Academy 28-21. ECI had 203 total yards in the first half but trailed 14-13 and was shut down from there, scoring only in the final two minutes when the game was essentially decided. ECI has lost five times to ranked teams and beaten No. 10 Lincoln County. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (5-3)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Greene County 31-21. Lincoln County scored all 10 points in the third quarter and clinched the game on Kelby Glaze’s 4-yard run with 31 seconds left. Semaj Jenkins rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown. Trey Huff rushed for 89 yards and passed for 130. Next: Friday at Warren County (2-6)

Out: No. 7 Dooly County (4-4)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.