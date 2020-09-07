How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 1

3. (3) Parkview (0-0)

Last week: Game with Mill Creek was canceled. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (1-0)

4. (5) North Gwinnett (1-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 35-7. AJC Super 11 player Barrett Carter scored on a 7-yard run for North Gwinnett’s opening score in the second quarter and returned an interception 79 yards for a score in the fourth. Carter also had 2.5 tackles for losses. Corbin Hood had three. Jayson Gilliom returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in the first half. Next: Friday at Jones County (0-1)

5. (4) Colquitt County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Banneker (0-0)

6. (NR) Collins Hill (1-0)

Last week: Beat Carrollton 46-24. Sam Horn was 27-of-40 passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, all to Travis Hunter, who had eight receptions for 185 yards. Hunter also had one of Collins Hill’s three interceptions. James Smith had two tackles for losses and forced a fumble as Collins Hill held Carrollton to 173 total yards, nearly half of that in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (0-1)

7. (8) Marietta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 35-14. Tyler Hughes was 18-of-29 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards on eight carries. Next: Sept. 18 at McEachern (0-1)

8. (10) Mill Creek (0-0)

Last week: Canceled game with Parkview and postponed Sept. 11 game with Norcross to Oct. 23. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Dacula (0-1)

9. (NR) Brookwood (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dacula 40-34. Alexander Diggs scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth overtime. Brookwood stopped Dacula’s fourth possession when Andrew Stewart forced a fumble. Dylan Lonergan was 28-of-43 passing for 433 yards and four touchdowns. Denylon Morrissett had 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Sam M’Bake had nine receptions for 116 yards. Next: Sept. 18 at Walton (1-0)

10. (7) Archer (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 35-21. Caleb Peevy was 18-of-28 passing for 279 yards in his first start but was intercepted twice and sacked three times. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (0-1)

Out: No. 6 Camden County (0-1), No. 9 McEachern (0-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 28-25. Angel Martinez kicked a 41-yard field goal with 25 seconds left to break a 25-25 tie. Jake Garcia bounced back from a rough first half, when he threw an interception and lost two fumbles, and finished 21-of-34 passing for 332 yards. He threw TD passes of 56 yards to Tajh Sanders and 55 yards to Aalah Brown. Next: Friday at Tift County (0-1)

2. (2) Lee County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson-Atlanta (0-0)

3. (3) Buford (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb (1-0)

4. (8) Richmond Hill (1-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 28-11. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Hunter rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Each scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as Richmond Hill broke open a tight game. Next: Friday at Ware County (1-0)

5. (5) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 28-21. Trailing 21-14 entering the fourth quarter, Rome scored twice to win. Caleb Ellard scored on a 13-yard run early in the final frame. Martel Hight intercepted a pass to set up the game-winner, a 4-yard run by E.J. Lackey with about six minutes left. Rockmart later lost a fumble at the Rome 29-yard line. Next: Sept. 18 at Cherokee (1-0)

6. (6) Dacula (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Brookwood 40-34. Kyle Efford rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns, and Kaleb Edwards had 100 yards from scrimmage and intercepted a pass, but Dacula lost in four overtimes. Next: Sept. 18 at Mill Creek (0-0)

7. (7) Westlake (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Creekside (0-0)

8. (9) Allatoona (1-0)

Last week: Beat Harrison 27-17. In a rematch of the 2019 Class 6A title game, won by Harrison, Allatoona took a 27-10 lead with three minutes left on Jayden Ponder’s 58-yard run. Hunter Paulsen returned an interception 29 yards for a score and a 20-10 lead early in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Denmark (0-1)

9. (4) Carrollton (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 46-24. Carrollton committed five turnovers, got down 26-7 in the second quarter and never got fully back in the game. Khristian Zachery had two of Carrollton’s nine tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Newnan (1-0)

10. (10) Douglas County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 47-7. Seven Douglas County players scored touchdowns, and three threw TD passes. Jae Arnold returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Franklin ran an interception 85 yards for a score. Next: Friday at Stockbridge (0-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Valdosta 28-25. Valdosta won a late field goal. Keontae Rhymes had three catches for 120 yards. Warner Robins was held to 18 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Archer (0-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (0-0)

Last week: Game with Forsyth Central canceled. Next: Sept. 18 vs. St. Pius (1-0)

3. (4) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 42-0. Cartersville set the state record for consecutive regular-season wins, with 59, while putting up more than 400 yards of total offense in the first half. Stratton Tripp was 11-of-16 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Devonte Ross had three receptions for 130 yards and scored on an 85-yard screen. Amarai Orr had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (1-0)

4. (5) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Drew 45-0. A.J. Wilkerson passed for 119 yards, and backup Sultan Cooper threw a 38-yard TD pass to Zay Simpson. Coffee led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-0)

5. (6) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 38-6. Thomas Castellanos was 10-of-15 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (1-0)

6. (7) Veterans (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 17-7. Leading 10-0 early in the fourth quarter, Veterans stopped Northside’s fourth-down attempt and drove 39 yards and scored on Lebron Fields’ 14-yard run. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (0-1)

7. (NR) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 41-14. Christian Lewis was 22-of-28 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Calhoun scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 34-7 lead into halftime. Next: Sept. 18 at Cedartown (0-0)

8. (3) Woodward Academy (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian 14-0. Damari Alston rushed 22 times for 164 yards and had three receptions for 43 yards.Woodward missed a short field goal in the first quarter, lost a fumble at the ELCA 14-yard line in second, was intercepted at the ELCA 13 in the third quarter, turned the ball over on downs at the ELCA 13 in the fourth and gave up a touchdown on a long interception return in the final two minutes. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Marist (0-0)

9. (10) Clarke Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 10-3. Will Richardson rushed for 103 yards on 23 carries and scored on a 15-yard run with 3:25 left to break a 3-3 tie. Clarke’s Jairus Mack had three receptions for 131 yards, one a 65-yarder that set up the game-winning score. With Cedar Shoals at Clarke’s 5-yard line late in the first half, Renardo Faust intercepted a pass in the end zone. The game was played at Cedar Shoals because Clarke’s field remains under construction. Next: Sept. 18 at Oconee County (1-0)

10. (NR) St. Pius (1-0)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 38-28. St. Pius rushed for 398 yards and dominated time of possession 31:40 to 16:20. Jack Grahme rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries. St. Pius completed only one pass, but it went for a touchdown as Dennis O’Shea threw 32 yards to R.J. Brewster for a 16-0 lead in the second quarter. Joey Sanfilippo had two tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Jones County (0-1), No. 9 Dutchtown (0-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 18 at Woodward Academy (0-1)

2. (2) Jefferson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (1-0)

3. (3) Bainbridge (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (1-0)

4. (NR) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Beat Burke County 58-26. Holden Geriner was 9-of-14 passing for 182 yards, and backup QB Kam Edge was 5-for-5 for 100 yards. Benedictine scored five touchdowns of 60 yards or longer, including a 75-yard punt return by Trent Broadnax. Za’Quan Bryan scored on a 67-yard run and 66-yard reception. Next: Friday at Effingham County (1-0)

5. (7) Stephenson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 1 vs. Lithonia (0-0)

6. (8) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 18 vs. North Forsyth (1-0)

7. (NR) Cedartown (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Rockmart (0-1)

8. (NR) Carver-Columbus (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (0-1)

9. (NR) Jenkins (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Islands (0-0)

10. (5) Flowery Branch (0-1)

Last week: Lost to St. Pius 38-28. David Renard was 16-of-29 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and receivers Connor Larson (6-108) and Baxley O’Brien (5-102) each had more than 100 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Dawson County (0-1)

Out: No. 4 West Laurens (0-1), No. 6 Troup (0-1), No. 9 Mays (0-1), No. 10 North Oconee (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Milton (0-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 7-0. Crisp County scored on A.J. Lofton’s 45-yard pass to Sirad Bryant with 5:50 left in the first quarter and won despite less than 150 yards of total offense. Crisp held Tift, a 7A school, to no first downs until the second half. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (1-0)

3. (3) Peach County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (0-1)

4. (5) Oconee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 27-7. West Weeks was 7-of-11 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and had 10 tackles and a forced fumble. Justin Coleman had two sacks and two other tackles for losses. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-1)

5. (4) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northgate 28-24. Gemeire Latimer threw a 55-yard TD pass to Kaleb Cost for the lead with 1:20 left. Latimer was 10-of-17 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Dorien Graham had 101 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Newnan (1-0)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 20-0. GAC held Denmark to 31 yards rushing and intercepted six passes. Deymon Flemming was 15-of-28 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Saiku White had three of the interceptions. Aidan Bailey had six solo tackles, two for 11 yards in losses, and forced a fumble. Denmark quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, who is committed to N.C. State, was unable to play because of a shoulder injury. Next: Friday vs. Lovett (0-0)

7. (8) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brunswick 31-10. Jermaine Brewton was 10-of-13 passing for 191 yards and two TDs and rushed for 52 yards and a TD on seven carries. His 86-yard TD pass to Luke Bennett gave Pierce a 17-2 lead in the third quarter. Pierce held Brunswick to 137 yards. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (1-0)

8. (7) Hart County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Wayne County 29-13. Malachi Thomas was limited to 46 yards on 13 carries. J.L. Lackey had 48 yards on nine carries. Cane Berrong had three catches for 50 yards. Hart played the road game on three days’ notice after its game with Elbert County was canceled. Next: Friday vs. White County (1-0)

9. (NR) Westminster (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 25 at Pace Academy (0-1)

10. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 21-14. Thomson rushed for 302 yards, getting 159 from QB Tay Martin and 103 from Snoop Williams, and won despite minus-13 yards passing. Next: Friday at Grovetown (0-1)

Out: No. 9 Burke County (0-1), No. 10 Dawson County (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 35-0. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Callaway (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Troup (0-1)

3. (4) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 21-17. Chance Gamble scored on a 56-yard run and a 34-yard reception. Fitzgerald scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half for a 21-14 lead. Fitzgerald held Cairo to 152 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (0-0)

4. (5) Pace Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 14-7. Evan Smith-Rooks threw TD passes of 67 and 13 yards to Jordan Sloan, the second one breaking a 7-7 tie with 5:52 left. Deuce Jordan rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. Pace QB M.J. Morris, a four-star recruit, did not play. Next: Sept. 17 at Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)

5. (6) Lovett (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (1-0)

6. (3) Thomasville (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 20-14. Thomasville got down 14-0 in the first quarter and struggled on offense. Sixteen of the Bulldogs’ first 25 plays went for negative or no gain, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (0-0)

7. (7) Washington County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Burke County (0-1)

8. (9) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 27-19. Bleckley came back from a 19-0 first-half deficit. Javon Butler scored two touchdowns, one a 53-yarder to put Bleckley up 27-19 with less than four minutes left. Bleckley then made a four-down stop inside its 20-yard line to seal the win. Christian Newbern sparked the rally in the third quarter with a 60-yard interception return. Next: Friday at Wilcox County (0-0)

9. (NR) Bremen (1-0)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 38-0. Tucker Hendrix rushed for 108 yards on eight carries. Tay Banks scored on a couple of short runs. Dillon McCoy returned a partially blocked punt 35 yards for a touchdown. Brody Derringer kicked a 42-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (0-1)

10. (NR) Heard County (1-0)

Last week: Beat South Atlanta 20-6. Heard led 13-0 at halftime and went up 20-0 in the third quarter on QB Maurice Fench’s 6-yard run. Fench also threw a TD pass. Alex Boyd rushed for more than 150 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Pepperell (0-1)

Out: No. 8 Swainsboro (0-1), No. 10 Jefferson County (0-1)

Class A Private

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 14-0. Peter Simmons returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdowns and a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Charis Spence had four sacks. Philip Massengale passed for 117 yards and rushed for 43, accounting for all but four yards of ELCA’s total offense. ELCA is the first team to shut out Woodward since 2007. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Newnan (0-1)

2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 17-10. QB Palmer Bush scored on a 57-yard run, and Parker McCleary kicked a 47-yard field goal, but Athens Academy won this one with defense as neither team scored after halftime. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Commerce (1-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Calvary Day 42-7. Brock Vandagriff was 17-of-26 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Landon Owens had 165 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. Logan Johnson had four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Davis Ridings had four tackles for losses and returned an interception 40 yards. Next: Friday at Rabun County (1-0)

4. (4) Wesleyan (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 45-14. Cooper Blauser had nine receptions for a school-record 229 yards and three touchdowns. Blauser also scored a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Ryan Rose was 18-for-22 passing for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Mount de Sales (1-0)

5. (6) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 43-21. Fellowship trailed 14-2 at halftime but outscored the Lions 41-7 from there. Murphy Reeves scored on runs of 52 and 57 yards. Kyle Elphick returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes. Fellowship had been 0-6 all-time against Christian Heritage. Next: Friday vs. First Baptist Academy, Fla. (1-0)

6. (5) Holy Innocents’ (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Pace Academy 14-7. Holy Innocents’ took a 7-0 lead in the third quarter on Tyquann Alexander’s 78-yard run, but Pace rallied. Holy Innocents’ had 228 yards rushing and was 0-for-3 passing. Next: Friday at Madison County (0-1)

7. (NR) Savannah Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 38-14. Spencer Robicheaux was 10-of-13 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 52 yards on three carries. Next: Friday at Screven County (0-1)

8. (7) Hebron Christian (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (1-0)

9. (NR) Trinity Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 17-10. Trinity held Athens Academy to 181 yards of total offense, but neither team scored in the second half. Christian Hanson and Cameron Matthews had two tackles for losses each. Tyson Wall rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (0-1)

10. (10) Darlington (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Academy (0-0)

Out: No. 8 Christian Heritage (0-1), No. 9 Savannah Country Day (0-1)

Class A Public

1. (1) Irwin County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (1-0)

2. (2) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 20-14. Nitavion Burruss hit Jamal Sanders with a 35-yard pass in the end zone to break a 14-14 tie with 4:50 left. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (0-1)

3. (4) Dublin (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dodge County (0-1)

4. (6) Pelham (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 24-18. Jermaine Johnson scored on a 5-yard run to break an 18-18 tie in the fourth quarter. Johnson also scored on a 5-yard reception from Brantley Shiver in the first half. Pelham trailed 18-6 in the first half but scored the game’s final three touchdowns. Jeremiah Stewart had four receptions for 97 yards. Cameron Bailey intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at Early County (1-0)

5. (7) Marion County (0-0)

Last week: Game with Washington-Wilkes was canceled. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Greenville (1-0)

6. (NR) Metter (1-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 28-0. Aaron Collins rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Metter broke a 10-game losing streak to Swainsboro, having last won in 1955. Next: Friday at South Effingham (0-0)

7. (8) Wilcox County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (1-0)

8. (5) Mitchell County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Pelham 24-18. Mitchell County led 18-6 early but failed to hold on in the game between Region 1-A Public’s top two teams. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (0-1)

9. (NR) Macon County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 21-19. Macon County blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game. Davion Clark rushed for 114 yards on eight carries. Macon County completed only seven of 19 pass attempts for 89 yards, but three went for touchdowns. Next: Sept. 18 vs. Creekside Christian (1-0)

10. (3) Clinch County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Macon County 21-19. QB Elijah Tiller rushed for 109 yards on 25 carries, and Marquavious Grady ran for 95 on 18. Clinch’s 33-yard FG attempt on the final play was blocked. Next: Friday at Appling County (0-0)

Out: No. 9 Lincoln County (0-1), No. 10 Commerce (1-0)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.