Houston County sweeps Pope to capture the Class 6A baseball state championship

In Game 2, Houston County scored two runs in the top of the third inning but allowed one run to Pope in the bottom of the inning. The Bears added to the lead with a 2-run effort in the top of the fourth inning and added a run in the top of the fifth inning to lead 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. Pope scored on run in the bottom of the fifth and each program added two runs in the sixth inning to cap scoring.

“I think the biggest thing is that their (pitcher) lost control a little bit,” said Hopkins. “And we started being patient. We talked to our guys and, especially after we made the play, throwing the kid out at the plate, we got excited and lost our evenness a bit after leadoff triple. You could feel the momentum swing, we got a bit too up and too excited. Once we were able to change our approach, we started to see some pitches, he gave us some free bags and then we had some guys that can swing it and put some good bat on ball and we put up five runs really quick.”

The offensive production for Houston County was record-setting but the players knew that the defending-champions were there for a reason and that no lead was safe.

“No lead is safe against Pope, you know how it is,” said senior outfielder Elijah Smith. “We could put up a 10-spot and they could come back just like that.”

As with all state championships, the final out, play, run or basket is a core memory that will last a lifetime and for Smith, he was ready. Especially after the quarterfinal loss to Buford in a three-game series last season.

“That’s what we think about all year,” he said. “Last year, when we lost against Buford, that’s the first thing we thought about and said that we had to get back. We have to. The last out was very similar to the final out in 2021 when we won it, so that’s kind of crazy to think about it. It’s an unbelievable feeling and I love this team. I love them.”