Houston County sweeps Lassiter for 6A title to close out 2020-21 school year

Game 2 saw an explosive start with Houston County jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Bears racked up six hits in the frame following Gage Harrelson’s leadoff single. Hughes singled to put runners on first and second and then Andrew Dunford drove them both home with a triple. Willis hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0 and then Garrett Hortman capped the scoring with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0. This margin held for the rest of the game, with Lassiter stranding eight runners, Houston County stranding six and the Bears outhitting Lassiter 9-7 in the championship-clinching victory. Willis was clutch at the plate in both games of the series and was also the winning pitcher of Game 2—finishing his shutout with seven strikeouts.