Holiday Basketball updates from Wednesday

Holiday basketball tournaments got in the final games of 2020 on Wednesday and here’s a look at some of the action.
The 61st Lanierland Tournament crowned its boys and girls champions and for the Gainesville Red Elephants, it was a banner day.
The Gainesville boys defeated Cherokee Bluff 75-70 to take the title for the fifth consecutive season. Robert Reisman and Eli Pitts were named the boys most valuable players. On the girls side, Gainesville beat East Hall 52-37 to win its first Lanierland title since 2014. Lauren Teasley was named Lanierland’s girls most valuable player.
Deep South Classic at Brookwood/Parkview
The Archer boys and the Collins Hill girls won the tournament championships after Wednesday’s action and on the boys side Archer had three players in double-figures as it outlasted Cherokee 52-43.
Christian Drummer, a 6-foot-3 guard, led with 14 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Damoni Harrison also scored 14 points with two rebounds, assists and one steal. Major Freeman added 13 points with two rebounds, steals and assists for Archer.
The Collins Hill girls beat Brookwood to win its third consecutive Deep South Classic title after a 56-55 victory over the Broncos. A late-game free throw by Jailah Clark proved the difference for the Eagles. Eden Sample led with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kyre Jefferson added 11 points and a game-leading 17 rebounds. Brookwood was led by Diana Collins who scored 28 points with 11 rebounds while Ciera Hall scored 12 points.
Boys
Alpharetta 61, Spalding 60
Archer 52, Cherokee 43
Auburn, AL 69, Starr’s Mill 38
Bowdon 72, Bremen 31
Brunswick 56, Mt. de Sales 30
Chapel Hill 44, McDonough 41
Chochtawhatchee 74, Buford 66
Christian Heritage 63, Sequoyah 47
Columbia 74, Portal 50
Creekview 45, Harrison 35
Dutchtown 60, LaGrange 47
East Paulding 52, Central-Carroll 42
Effingham County 71, Southeast Bulloch 51
Excel Christian 47, Mt. Paran Christian 44
First Presbyterian 101, Landmark Christian 63
Gainesville 75, Cherokee Bluff 70
Greater Atlanta Christian 76, Madison County 54
Hephzibah 85, Aquinas 65
Irwin County 60, Charlton County 56
John Milledge 52, Calvary Day 36
Jones County 57, Locust Grove 55
Lake Minneola 62, Wayne County 49
Lakeview Academy 53, East Hall 47
Lanier County 59, Atkinson County 54
Marianna 55, Fitzgerald 45
Marietta 50, Harris County 44
Mill Creek 56, Roswell 54
Milton 66, Greensboro Day 65
Model 59, Pickens 39
Mundy’s Mill 80, Heritage School-Newnan 37
Newnan 70, Russell County, AL 59
North Atlanta 55, Mt. Vernon 48
North Hall 68, Chestatee 62
North Murray 39, Cedartown 26
Pebblebrook 78, Woodward Academy 57
Rabun County 55, Fannin County 43
Richmond Hill 54, Savannah Country Day 49
Riverwood 72, Social Circle 64
Rome 75, Jacksonville 54
Savannah Christian 57, Bulloch Academy 47
Sonoraville 52, Haralson County 29
South Paulding 60, Whitewater 58
St. Anne Pacelli 85, Chattahoochee County 73
St. Pius X 66, Ravenwood 58
Temple 69, Woodland-Cartersville 38
Tri-Cities 67, Fayette County 58
Trinity Christian 65, Washington 61
Veterans 72, Crisp County 62
Walker 72, Gilmer 53
West Laurens 43, Bleckley County 34
Westside-Macon 87, Northeast 50
Wilkinson County 67, Vidalia 63
Girls
Athens Academy 51, Commerce 29
Cedartown 42, Haralson County 29
Charlton County 37, Irwin County 34
Cherokee Bluff 57, Flowery Branch 50
Coffee 53, Lee County 41
Colquitt County 54, Monroe 33
Dougherty 45, Deerfield-Windsor 39
Dublin 70, Johnson County 28
East Paulding 70, Faith Christian 22
Etowah 60, Pope 57
Habersham Central 32, Lanier 31
Hillgrove 54, Calhoun 40
Hilton Head Christian 59, Richmond Hill 48
John Milledge 68, Savannah Christian 20
Montgomery County 53, Toombs County 31
Northeast 50, Westside-Macon 26
Parkview 58, Cherokee 47
Rabun County 66, Fannin County 43
Rockmart 57, Armuchee 49
Savannah Country Day 40, South Effingham 26
Sequoyah 76, Alpharetta 57
Sonoraville 68, Gilmer 42
South Forsyth 61, Pope 56
Spalding 54, Lamar County 51
Sprayberry 66, Alexander 44
Statesboro 47, Cross Creek 29
Tattnall County 59, Wilkinson County 32
Trion 43, Pepperell 34
Valdosta 52, Thomas County Central 34
Vidalia 44, Veterans 41
Warren County 33, Glascock County 25
