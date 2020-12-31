Holiday Basketball updates from Wednesday

Christian Drummer, a 6-foot-3 guard, led with 14 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Damoni Harrison also scored 14 points with two rebounds, assists and one steal. Major Freeman added 13 points with two rebounds, steals and assists for Archer.

The Collins Hill girls beat Brookwood to win its third consecutive Deep South Classic title after a 56-55 victory over the Broncos. A late-game free throw by Jailah Clark proved the difference for the Eagles. Eden Sample led with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kyre Jefferson added 11 points and a game-leading 17 rebounds. Brookwood was led by Diana Collins who scored 28 points with 11 rebounds while Ciera Hall scored 12 points.

See the rest of the scores below

Boys

Alpharetta 61, Spalding 60

Archer 52, Cherokee 43

Auburn, AL 69, Starr’s Mill 38

Bowdon 72, Bremen 31

Brunswick 56, Mt. de Sales 30

Chapel Hill 44, McDonough 41

Chochtawhatchee 74, Buford 66

Christian Heritage 63, Sequoyah 47

Columbia 74, Portal 50

Creekview 45, Harrison 35

Dutchtown 60, LaGrange 47

East Paulding 52, Central-Carroll 42

Effingham County 71, Southeast Bulloch 51

Excel Christian 47, Mt. Paran Christian 44

First Presbyterian 101, Landmark Christian 63

Gainesville 75, Cherokee Bluff 70

Greater Atlanta Christian 76, Madison County 54

Hephzibah 85, Aquinas 65

Irwin County 60, Charlton County 56

John Milledge 52, Calvary Day 36

Jones County 57, Locust Grove 55

Lake Minneola 62, Wayne County 49

Lakeview Academy 53, East Hall 47

Lanier County 59, Atkinson County 54

Marianna 55, Fitzgerald 45

Marietta 50, Harris County 44

Mill Creek 56, Roswell 54

Milton 66, Greensboro Day 65

Model 59, Pickens 39

Mundy’s Mill 80, Heritage School-Newnan 37

Newnan 70, Russell County, AL 59

North Atlanta 55, Mt. Vernon 48

North Hall 68, Chestatee 62

North Murray 39, Cedartown 26

Pebblebrook 78, Woodward Academy 57

Rabun County 55, Fannin County 43

Richmond Hill 54, Savannah Country Day 49

Riverwood 72, Social Circle 64

Rome 75, Jacksonville 54

Savannah Christian 57, Bulloch Academy 47

Sonoraville 52, Haralson County 29

South Paulding 60, Whitewater 58

St. Anne Pacelli 85, Chattahoochee County 73

St. Pius X 66, Ravenwood 58

Temple 69, Woodland-Cartersville 38

Tri-Cities 67, Fayette County 58

Trinity Christian 65, Washington 61

Veterans 72, Crisp County 62

Walker 72, Gilmer 53

West Laurens 43, Bleckley County 34

Westside-Macon 87, Northeast 50

Wilkinson County 67, Vidalia 63

Girls

Athens Academy 51, Commerce 29

Cedartown 42, Haralson County 29

Charlton County 37, Irwin County 34

Cherokee Bluff 57, Flowery Branch 50

Coffee 53, Lee County 41

Colquitt County 54, Monroe 33

Dougherty 45, Deerfield-Windsor 39

Dublin 70, Johnson County 28

East Paulding 70, Faith Christian 22

Etowah 60, Pope 57

Habersham Central 32, Lanier 31

Hillgrove 54, Calhoun 40

Hilton Head Christian 59, Richmond Hill 48

John Milledge 68, Savannah Christian 20

Montgomery County 53, Toombs County 31

Northeast 50, Westside-Macon 26

Parkview 58, Cherokee 47

Rabun County 66, Fannin County 43

Rockmart 57, Armuchee 49

Savannah Country Day 40, South Effingham 26

Sequoyah 76, Alpharetta 57

Sonoraville 68, Gilmer 42

South Forsyth 61, Pope 56

Spalding 54, Lamar County 51

Sprayberry 66, Alexander 44

Statesboro 47, Cross Creek 29

Tattnall County 59, Wilkinson County 32

Trion 43, Pepperell 34

Valdosta 52, Thomas County Central 34

Vidalia 44, Veterans 41

Warren County 33, Glascock County 25