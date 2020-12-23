Holiday Basketball updates from Tuesday

Playing host to the Playing for a Change tournament, Pace Academy made a statement on Tuesday. The Knights, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, moved to 9-1 on the season after a 66-55 victory over Class 7A No. 3 Grayson to mark the second consecutive day beating a ranked Class 7A program.
Pace led 18-12 after the first quarter and 29-23 at the break against Grayson. The Knights pulled away with a 21-18 advantage in the third quarter and 16-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. Five-star senior small forward Matthew Cleveland led with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Josh Reed scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Cole Middleton finished with 11 points and 18 rebounds.
Lemon Street Classic
The Class 7A No. 4 McEachern boys defeated Evans 69-58 to win the Marietta Schools Foundation Bracket of the Lemon Street Classic.
The Indians led 20-8 after the first quarter and 36-17 at the break. McEachern was led by Randy Tyree Brady who scored 18 points. Robert Sparks scored 17 points, Robert Moore scored 13 points and Cam’ron McDowell scored 10 points for McEachern. Evans was led by Brasen James’ 16 points. Devin Story scored 14 points while Rashad King and Joshton Mincey scored 12 points for the Knights.
Class 5A No. 2 Eagle’s Landing’s boys beat Class 3A No. 1 Sandy Creek 72-58 and David Thomas led with 22 points. Jaylon Hand scored 21 points and AJ Barnes scored 12 points. Myles Rice scored 19 points and Jabari Smith scored 13 points with 12 rebounds for Sandy Creek.
Class 4A No. 1 Miller Grove outlasted Class 7A No. 10 Norcross 72-69 and Tyriek Boyd scored 22 points to lead the Wolverines. Jahmil Barber scored 20 points and Zyair Greene scored 10 points for Miller Grove. London Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Blue Devils. Jahki Howard finished with 14 points and Jaden Harris scored 13 points for Norcross.
Lake City Classic
After Tuesday’s games at the Lake City Classic at Allatoona, North Cobb the host Allatoona’s boys are set for a 7:30 p.m. meeting in the tournament championship on Wednesday,
On Tuesday, North Cobb defeated Woodstock 48-37 and Allatoona beat North Paulding 64-52 to advance to the tournament championship. Dacula defeated New Life Chrisitian and will play Calhoun in the fifth-place game after the Yellow Jackets beat King’s Academy. Woodstock and North Paulding will play for third place at 5:30 p.m. in the main gym.
Boys
Alcovy 68, Woodland-Stockbridge 59
Banks County 63, Cherokee Bluff 60
Calhoun 40, King’s Academy, GA 38
Cambridge 60, Franklin County 54
Chattooga 81, Cedar Bluff, AL 23
Dodge County 55, Worth County 52
Dutchtown 61, Cedar Shoals 49
Hart County 72, Thomson 66
Jefferson 58, TL Hanna 53
Lakeview Academy 64, Flowery Branch 51
Lanier 60, Grovetown 57
McDonough 57, Southwest Atlanta Christian 49
Meadowcreek 54, Sequoyah 51
Miller Grove 72, Norcross 69
Monroe 63, Deerfield-Windsor 35
Mt. Pisgah Christian 65, Westminster 38
Murray County 77, McMinn County 67
North Cobb 48, Woodstock 37
Northview 43, Rabun County 40
South Atlanta 53, McNair 47
South Paulding 50, Newnan 46
Tri-Cities 90, East Coweta 74
Valdosta 68, Heritage-Conyers 66
Wheeler 58, North Gwinnett 55
White County 61, Gilmer 36
Girls
Alpharetta 65, Milton 33
Banks County 51, Cherokee Bluff 34
Beach 51, Islands 26
Calvary Christian 57, Brunswick 54
Colquitt County 46, Lee County 42
Druid Hills 59, Wheeler 32
Dublin 60, Wilkinson County 28
East Hall 45, Apalachee 20
Hart County 55, Thomson 42
Jasper County/Monticello 48, Lincoln County 47
Jefferson 84, Calhoun 62
Lumpkin County 42, Mill Creek 27
M. L. King 70, Ola 34
McIntosh 37, Pace Academy 22
Montgomery County 41, Portal 24
Norcross 72, Shiloh 14
North Gwinnett 42, Chestatee 33
Rabun County 60, Cambridge 36
Ringgold 51, Dalton 34
Rockmart 70, LaFayette 57
South Forsyth 57, Johns Creek 40
Spring Garden, AL. 93, Chattooga 49
St. Francis 57, Camden SC 50
Thomasville 46, Peach County 42
Towers 59, Lithonia 33
Valdosta 49, Monroe 39
Westlake 58, Lovejoy 47
Woodland-Stockbridge 49, Alcovy 37
Woodward Academy 70, Eagle’s Landing 40
