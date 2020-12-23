Holiday Basketball updates from Tuesday

Class 5A No. 2 Eagle’s Landing’s boys beat Class 3A No. 1 Sandy Creek 72-58 and David Thomas led with 22 points. Jaylon Hand scored 21 points and AJ Barnes scored 12 points. Myles Rice scored 19 points and Jabari Smith scored 13 points with 12 rebounds for Sandy Creek.

Class 4A No. 1 Miller Grove outlasted Class 7A No. 10 Norcross 72-69 and Tyriek Boyd scored 22 points to lead the Wolverines. Jahmil Barber scored 20 points and Zyair Greene scored 10 points for Miller Grove. London Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Blue Devils. Jahki Howard finished with 14 points and Jaden Harris scored 13 points for Norcross.

Lake City Classic

After Tuesday’s games at the Lake City Classic at Allatoona, North Cobb the host Allatoona’s boys are set for a 7:30 p.m. meeting in the tournament championship on Wednesday,

On Tuesday, North Cobb defeated Woodstock 48-37 and Allatoona beat North Paulding 64-52 to advance to the tournament championship. Dacula defeated New Life Chrisitian and will play Calhoun in the fifth-place game after the Yellow Jackets beat King’s Academy. Woodstock and North Paulding will play for third place at 5:30 p.m. in the main gym.

Boys

Alcovy 68, Woodland-Stockbridge 59

Banks County 63, Cherokee Bluff 60

Calhoun 40, King’s Academy, GA 38

Cambridge 60, Franklin County 54

Chattooga 81, Cedar Bluff, AL 23

Dodge County 55, Worth County 52

Dutchtown 61, Cedar Shoals 49

Hart County 72, Thomson 66

Jefferson 58, TL Hanna 53

Lakeview Academy 64, Flowery Branch 51

Lanier 60, Grovetown 57

McDonough 57, Southwest Atlanta Christian 49

Meadowcreek 54, Sequoyah 51

Miller Grove 72, Norcross 69

Monroe 63, Deerfield-Windsor 35

Mt. Pisgah Christian 65, Westminster 38

Murray County 77, McMinn County 67

North Cobb 48, Woodstock 37

Northview 43, Rabun County 40

South Atlanta 53, McNair 47

South Paulding 50, Newnan 46

Tri-Cities 90, East Coweta 74

Valdosta 68, Heritage-Conyers 66

Wheeler 58, North Gwinnett 55

White County 61, Gilmer 36

Girls

Alpharetta 65, Milton 33

Banks County 51, Cherokee Bluff 34

Beach 51, Islands 26

Calvary Christian 57, Brunswick 54

Colquitt County 46, Lee County 42

Druid Hills 59, Wheeler 32

Dublin 60, Wilkinson County 28

East Hall 45, Apalachee 20

Hart County 55, Thomson 42

Jasper County/Monticello 48, Lincoln County 47

Jefferson 84, Calhoun 62

Lumpkin County 42, Mill Creek 27

M. L. King 70, Ola 34

McIntosh 37, Pace Academy 22

Montgomery County 41, Portal 24

Norcross 72, Shiloh 14

North Gwinnett 42, Chestatee 33

Rabun County 60, Cambridge 36

Ringgold 51, Dalton 34

Rockmart 70, LaFayette 57

South Forsyth 57, Johns Creek 40

Spring Garden, AL. 93, Chattooga 49

St. Francis 57, Camden SC 50

Thomasville 46, Peach County 42

Towers 59, Lithonia 33

Valdosta 49, Monroe 39

Westlake 58, Lovejoy 47

Woodland-Stockbridge 49, Alcovy 37

Woodward Academy 70, Eagle’s Landing 40