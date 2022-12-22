Holiday basketball updates from Tuesday

Here’s a look at the holiday basketball action from around the state Tuesday. See the recaps below with a full score list at the bottom of the file.
The Lemon Street Classic at Marietta High School – Marietta, GA
Main Gym:
North Cobb Christian 63, Paulding County 62
North Cobb Christian emerged as the winners of the Marietta Water & Power Bracket after taking down Paulding County. The game was tied at 36 at the half and the Eagles held off Paulding County on a defensive stop to secure the victory.
Peachtree Ridge 59, Calhoun 58
Connor Teasley scored 18 points, Rashad Dames added 12 points, Khush Chauhan and Byron Martin each scored 10 points for Peachtree Ridge. Dylan Faulkner scored 20 points, Landon Chattam finished with 13 points and Andrew Purdy had 10 points for Calhoun.
Christ School (NC) 68, Lovett 66
Bryson Cokley scored 20 points, Keenan Wilkins added 17 points and Anthony Robinson finished with 13 points for Christ School.
McDonough 69, Lowndes 65
Keenan Gray scored 17 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead McDonough. Lowndes was paced by Samuel Shoptaw, who scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Eagles Landing 73, Buford 50
Khylah McKennie led Eagle’s Landing with 18 points, David Thomas added 17 points, Kenny Brayboy had 12 points and Chris Morris scored 11 points. Buford was led by Brennan Wansley (18 points) and David Burnett (11).
Western (KY) 55, Etowah 51
Julius Edmonds scored 17 points and Jayden Miles added 15 points to lead Western to victory in the championship of the SA White Oil Company bracket.
Aux Gym:
Blythewood (SC) 61, Marietta 49
Walton 63, Walnut Grove 51
Luke Flynn scored 17 points with two rebounds, two steals and six assists to lead Walton. JP Wells added 16 points with five rebounds and Caesar Burrows scored 14 points with five rebounds.
Dutchtown 58, Academy (NY) 55
Adrian Avery (15 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Braxton Cooley (10 points, two rebounds) led Dutchtown.
Alexander 79, Butler 68
Noah Melson scored 21 points to lead Alexander with Jay Quan Nelson adding 11 points for Alexander. Zy’Quan Grant led Butler with 19 points.
Pacelli 63, Therrell 59
Cam Ellis scored 16 points to lead St. Anne Pacelli with TJ Smith scoring 13 points, Jayddence Ford adding 11 points and KIngston Salmon scoring nine points.
Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic Wesleyan School – Peachtree Corners
North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38
Evan Daniel scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Damonte Pellot added 12 points with six rebounds and Mekhi Sherman scored 10 points to lead North Cobb.
Oglethorpe County 69, Adairsville 62
Kirk Ross scored 26 points to lead Oglethorpe County and Tre Winters finished with 27 points for Adairsville.
Blessed Trinity 60, Stephenson 47
Brigham Rogers finished with 19 points to lead the Titans and Eddie Hendricks scored 14 points for Stephenson.
In other boys games – Imhotep Charter (PA) beat Wheeler 61-52 in the City of Palms Tournament. … Brunswick beat Seminole (FL) 73-54 in the McIntosh Christmas Tournament led by a 21-point effort from Camarion Johnson and a 17-point night from Riyon Rankin. Caleb Butler finished with 13 points for Brunswick. …Cherokee Bluff beat Harrison 75-66 in the Kelly King Classic. … Roswell beat Walker 45-40 in the Kelly King Classic. … Newton moved past Tampa Catholic (FL) in the City of Palms Tournament 78-51 and Tim Prather scored 18 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Rams. …
In other girls games – Tri-Cities beat Riverwood 54-37 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic. … McIntosh beat Booker T Washington 54-32 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic. …Collins Hill defeated New Faith Christian 62-40 in the Kelly King Holiday Classic. … Westminster beat Ardrey Kell 48-20 in the Inside Exposure Christmas Classic in Cherokee, NC. … Fannin County moved past LaFayette 71-38. … Campbell beat Baldwin 60-56 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic in overtime after trailing 13-5 after the first quarter and 24-13 at the half.
Boys
Alcovy 68, Social Circle 55
Alexander 79, Butler 68
Baldwin 84, Taylor County 27
Blessed Trinity 60, Stephenson 47
Bluffton, SC 51, Savannah Christian 47
Brunswick 72, Seminole 54
Campbell 68, Sipsey Valley 38
Central-Talbotton 48, Crawford County 47
Cherokee Bluff 75, Harrison 66
Chestatee 64, Forsyth Central 52
Clinch County 72, Irwin County 64
Collins Hill 55, Mraion 44
Columbus 80, Jordan 57
Commerce 58, Lincoln County 53
Druid Hills 59, Chamblee 39
Eagle’s Landing 73, Buford 50
Eagle’s Landing Christian 55, Greene County 34
East Laurens 79, Jeff Davis 68
Elbert County 64, Burke County 40
Fulton Leadership Academy 74, McNair 72
Gilmer 79, Sonoraville 66
Imhotep Charter 61, Alcovy 52
Jordan Christian 86, Atkinson County 37
King’s Ridge 61, Silverdale 32
Lake Oconee Academy 50, Atlanta International 37
Lambert 78, Jefferson 53
Liberty County 51, McIntosh County Academy 44
Lithia Springs 68, Carrollton 32
McAdory 62, Mt. Pisgah Christian 54
McDonough 69, Lowndes 65
McIntosh 65, Cristo Rey Atlanta 53
Mitchell County 56, Miller County 51
Monroe 53, Glynn Academy 40
New Creation 49, Lovejoy 48
New Manchester 70, Duluth 60
Newton 78, Tampa Catholic 51
North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38
North Springs 66, Douglass 59
Oconee County 67, Fellowship Christian 37
Pataula Charter 54, Quitman County 53
Peachtree Ridge 59, Calhoun 58
Perry 66, Peach County 59
Prince Avenue 53, Brookstone 36
Providence Christian 596, George Walton Academy 64
Ringgold 64, Polk County 56
Rockdale County 64, Centennial 53
Roswell 45, Walker 40
Salem 44, Ware County 37
Seminole County 55, Early County 50
Shaw 52, Kendrick 44
Signal Mountain, Tenn. 75, Ridgeland 49
South Gwinnett 34, St. Tomas Aquinas 33
South Paulding 65, LaGrange 55
South Pittsburg 86, Dade County 37
Southwest DeKalb 59, Westminster 36
Southwest Georgia Academy 49, Worth County 38
Spencer 89, Carver-Columbus 63
St. Anne Pacelli 63, Therrell 59
Summerville 72, Greater Atlanta Christian 42
Telfair County 54, Toombs County 51
Walton 63, Walnut Grove 51
Wayne County 61, Pierce County 52
West Ranch 65, Kell 55
Westside-Macon 76, Putnam County 74
Wilson Academy 83, Discovery 53
Woodward Academy 73, Northeast-Macon 36
Girls
Andrew Jackson 56, Camden County 42
Archer 72, Rockdale County 59
Bacon County 52, Brantley County 29
Banks County 76, Rabun County 38
Brunswick 66, First Baptist School 27
Buford 72, East Forsyth 42
Cambridge 63, Denmark 37
Campbell 60, Baldwin 56
Cartersville 45, Harris County 35
Carver-Columbus 68, Hardaway 64
Chapel Hill 50, Alexander 46
Cherokee 53, North Cobb Christian 43
Chestatee 64, Forsyth Central 19
Clinch County 74, Irwin County 32
Collins Hill 62, New Faith 40
Columbia 53, Tara 21
Columbus 50, Kendrick 34
Darlington 38, Armuchee 18
Early County 49, Seminole County 41
East Jackson 69, Mountain View 54
East Laurens 66, Jeff Davis 25
Elizabethton 63, White County 49
Fannin County 71, LaFayette 38
George Walton Academy 53, Greene County 41
Glynn Academy 66, Groves 21
Grayson 67, Mill Creek 49
Hebron Christian 68, Livingston Aca. 51
Hilton Head, S.C. 48, Lovejoy 18
Hiram 64, Colquitt County 33
Jenkins County 53, Metter 26
John Milledge 53, Strong Rock Christian 18
Johns Creek 45, Kennesaw Mountain 10
Lake Oconee Academy 67, First Presbyterian 30
Lambert 58, Jefferson 34
Liberty County 37, Bluffton, SC 29
Long County 52, Tattnall County 36
Lumpkin County 71, Milton 20
Mary Persons 74, Jasper County 16
Mitchell County 71, Miller County 26
Monroe 61, Deerfield-Windsor 58
Mt. Pisgah Christian 64, M. L. King 24
Mt. Zion, Carroll 71, Elberta 6
Mundy’s Mill 47, Northgate 37
Northeast-Macon 66, Peach County 56
Pickens 58, Pope 39
Pinewood Christian 51, Savannah Christian 28
Rome 47, Model 43
Roswell 57, South Gwinnett 40
Shaw 52, Jordan 36
Sonoraville 66, Gilmer 26
South Paulding 50, East Coweta 22
Southwest Georgia Academy 47, Worth County 39
Spring Garden, AL. 67, Bremen 20
St. Vincents 46, Beach 25
Stockbridge 41, Carrollton 37
Telfair County 59, Toombs County 37
Trinity Christian 45, Daphne 41
Trion 52, Gordon Lee 45
Upson-Lee 80, Providence Christian 15
Valdosta 53, Ware County 51
Villa Rica 56, Central-Carroll 52
Warren County 56, Jefferson County 44
Wayne County 33, Pierce County 23
Westminster 48, Ardrey Hall 20
Westwood (GISA) 51, Peachtree Ridge 40
Wheeler 40, North Cobb 36
