Holiday basketball updates from Tuesday

Peachtree Ridge 59, Calhoun 58

Connor Teasley scored 18 points, Rashad Dames added 12 points, Khush Chauhan and Byron Martin each scored 10 points for Peachtree Ridge. Dylan Faulkner scored 20 points, Landon Chattam finished with 13 points and Andrew Purdy had 10 points for Calhoun.

Christ School (NC) 68, Lovett 66

Bryson Cokley scored 20 points, Keenan Wilkins added 17 points and Anthony Robinson finished with 13 points for Christ School.

McDonough 69, Lowndes 65

Keenan Gray scored 17 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead McDonough. Lowndes was paced by Samuel Shoptaw, who scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Eagles Landing 73, Buford 50

Khylah McKennie led Eagle’s Landing with 18 points, David Thomas added 17 points, Kenny Brayboy had 12 points and Chris Morris scored 11 points. Buford was led by Brennan Wansley (18 points) and David Burnett (11).

Western (KY) 55, Etowah 51

Julius Edmonds scored 17 points and Jayden Miles added 15 points to lead Western to victory in the championship of the SA White Oil Company bracket.

Aux Gym:

Blythewood (SC) 61, Marietta 49

Walton 63, Walnut Grove 51

Luke Flynn scored 17 points with two rebounds, two steals and six assists to lead Walton. JP Wells added 16 points with five rebounds and Caesar Burrows scored 14 points with five rebounds.

Dutchtown 58, Academy (NY) 55

Adrian Avery (15 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Braxton Cooley (10 points, two rebounds) led Dutchtown.

Alexander 79, Butler 68

Noah Melson scored 21 points to lead Alexander with Jay Quan Nelson adding 11 points for Alexander. Zy’Quan Grant led Butler with 19 points.

Pacelli 63, Therrell 59

Cam Ellis scored 16 points to lead St. Anne Pacelli with TJ Smith scoring 13 points, Jayddence Ford adding 11 points and KIngston Salmon scoring nine points.

Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic Wesleyan School – Peachtree Corners

North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38

Evan Daniel scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Damonte Pellot added 12 points with six rebounds and Mekhi Sherman scored 10 points to lead North Cobb.

Oglethorpe County 69, Adairsville 62

Kirk Ross scored 26 points to lead Oglethorpe County and Tre Winters finished with 27 points for Adairsville.

Blessed Trinity 60, Stephenson 47

Brigham Rogers finished with 19 points to lead the Titans and Eddie Hendricks scored 14 points for Stephenson.

In other boys games – Imhotep Charter (PA) beat Wheeler 61-52 in the City of Palms Tournament. … Brunswick beat Seminole (FL) 73-54 in the McIntosh Christmas Tournament led by a 21-point effort from Camarion Johnson and a 17-point night from Riyon Rankin. Caleb Butler finished with 13 points for Brunswick. …Cherokee Bluff beat Harrison 75-66 in the Kelly King Classic. … Roswell beat Walker 45-40 in the Kelly King Classic. … Newton moved past Tampa Catholic (FL) in the City of Palms Tournament 78-51 and Tim Prather scored 18 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Rams. …

In other girls games – Tri-Cities beat Riverwood 54-37 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic. … McIntosh beat Booker T Washington 54-32 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic. …Collins Hill defeated New Faith Christian 62-40 in the Kelly King Holiday Classic. … Westminster beat Ardrey Kell 48-20 in the Inside Exposure Christmas Classic in Cherokee, NC. … Fannin County moved past LaFayette 71-38. … Campbell beat Baldwin 60-56 in the Carrollton Christmas Classic in overtime after trailing 13-5 after the first quarter and 24-13 at the half.

See the scores below

Boys

Alcovy 68, Social Circle 55

Alexander 79, Butler 68

Baldwin 84, Taylor County 27

Blessed Trinity 60, Stephenson 47

Bluffton, SC 51, Savannah Christian 47

Brunswick 72, Seminole 54

Campbell 68, Sipsey Valley 38

Central-Talbotton 48, Crawford County 47

Cherokee Bluff 75, Harrison 66

Chestatee 64, Forsyth Central 52

Clinch County 72, Irwin County 64

Collins Hill 55, Mraion 44

Columbus 80, Jordan 57

Commerce 58, Lincoln County 53

Druid Hills 59, Chamblee 39

Eagle’s Landing 73, Buford 50

Eagle’s Landing Christian 55, Greene County 34

East Laurens 79, Jeff Davis 68

Elbert County 64, Burke County 40

Fulton Leadership Academy 74, McNair 72

Gilmer 79, Sonoraville 66

Imhotep Charter 61, Alcovy 52

Jordan Christian 86, Atkinson County 37

King’s Ridge 61, Silverdale 32

Lake Oconee Academy 50, Atlanta International 37

Lambert 78, Jefferson 53

Liberty County 51, McIntosh County Academy 44

Lithia Springs 68, Carrollton 32

McAdory 62, Mt. Pisgah Christian 54

McDonough 69, Lowndes 65

McIntosh 65, Cristo Rey Atlanta 53

Mitchell County 56, Miller County 51

Monroe 53, Glynn Academy 40

New Creation 49, Lovejoy 48

New Manchester 70, Duluth 60

Newton 78, Tampa Catholic 51

North Cobb 56, Wesleyan 38

North Springs 66, Douglass 59

Oconee County 67, Fellowship Christian 37

Pataula Charter 54, Quitman County 53

Peachtree Ridge 59, Calhoun 58

Perry 66, Peach County 59

Prince Avenue 53, Brookstone 36

Providence Christian 596, George Walton Academy 64

Ringgold 64, Polk County 56

Rockdale County 64, Centennial 53

Roswell 45, Walker 40

Salem 44, Ware County 37

Seminole County 55, Early County 50

Shaw 52, Kendrick 44

Signal Mountain, Tenn. 75, Ridgeland 49

South Gwinnett 34, St. Tomas Aquinas 33

South Paulding 65, LaGrange 55

South Pittsburg 86, Dade County 37

Southwest DeKalb 59, Westminster 36

Southwest Georgia Academy 49, Worth County 38

Spencer 89, Carver-Columbus 63

St. Anne Pacelli 63, Therrell 59

Summerville 72, Greater Atlanta Christian 42

Telfair County 54, Toombs County 51

Walton 63, Walnut Grove 51

Wayne County 61, Pierce County 52

West Ranch 65, Kell 55

Westside-Macon 76, Putnam County 74

Wilson Academy 83, Discovery 53

Woodward Academy 73, Northeast-Macon 36

Girls

Andrew Jackson 56, Camden County 42

Archer 72, Rockdale County 59

Bacon County 52, Brantley County 29

Banks County 76, Rabun County 38

Brunswick 66, First Baptist School 27

Buford 72, East Forsyth 42

Cambridge 63, Denmark 37

Campbell 60, Baldwin 56

Cartersville 45, Harris County 35

Carver-Columbus 68, Hardaway 64

Chapel Hill 50, Alexander 46

Cherokee 53, North Cobb Christian 43

Chestatee 64, Forsyth Central 19

Clinch County 74, Irwin County 32

Collins Hill 62, New Faith 40

Columbia 53, Tara 21

Columbus 50, Kendrick 34

Darlington 38, Armuchee 18

Early County 49, Seminole County 41

East Jackson 69, Mountain View 54

East Laurens 66, Jeff Davis 25

Elizabethton 63, White County 49

Fannin County 71, LaFayette 38

George Walton Academy 53, Greene County 41

Glynn Academy 66, Groves 21

Grayson 67, Mill Creek 49

Hebron Christian 68, Livingston Aca. 51

Hilton Head, S.C. 48, Lovejoy 18

Hiram 64, Colquitt County 33

Jenkins County 53, Metter 26

John Milledge 53, Strong Rock Christian 18

Johns Creek 45, Kennesaw Mountain 10

Lake Oconee Academy 67, First Presbyterian 30

Lambert 58, Jefferson 34

Liberty County 37, Bluffton, SC 29

Long County 52, Tattnall County 36

Lumpkin County 71, Milton 20

Mary Persons 74, Jasper County 16

Mitchell County 71, Miller County 26

Monroe 61, Deerfield-Windsor 58

Mt. Pisgah Christian 64, M. L. King 24

Mt. Zion, Carroll 71, Elberta 6

Mundy’s Mill 47, Northgate 37

Northeast-Macon 66, Peach County 56

Pickens 58, Pope 39

Pinewood Christian 51, Savannah Christian 28

Rome 47, Model 43

Roswell 57, South Gwinnett 40

Shaw 52, Jordan 36

Sonoraville 66, Gilmer 26

South Paulding 50, East Coweta 22

Southwest Georgia Academy 47, Worth County 39

Spring Garden, AL. 67, Bremen 20

St. Vincents 46, Beach 25

Stockbridge 41, Carrollton 37

Telfair County 59, Toombs County 37

Trinity Christian 45, Daphne 41

Trion 52, Gordon Lee 45

Upson-Lee 80, Providence Christian 15

Valdosta 53, Ware County 51

Villa Rica 56, Central-Carroll 52

Warren County 56, Jefferson County 44

Wayne County 33, Pierce County 23

Westminster 48, Ardrey Hall 20

Westwood (GISA) 51, Peachtree Ridge 40

Wheeler 40, North Cobb 36