Holiday Basketball updates from Saturday

Braedan Lue scored 20 points to lead Alexander and Jay’Quan Nelson scored 14 points – including Alexander’s final four points – to lead. Luke Flynn scored 28 points with seven 3-pointers to lead Walton in scoring.

Upson-Lee 59, Therrell 56

Albany Academy 62, Blythewood (SC) 60

Etowah 72, Luella 17

North Cobb Christian 85, Marietta 63

Aux Gym

Dutchtown 64, Calhoun 44

Jeremiah Edwards scored 15 points with four rebounds and two steals to lead Dutchtown past Calhoun. Adrian Avery added 14 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals and Matthew Whinton scored 14 points with six rebounds.

Pacelli 84, Washington 74

Cam Ellis scored 19 points to lead St. Anne Pacelli. Jayddence Ford scored 18 points and TJ Smith added 12 points for the Vikings. Kameryn Fountain scored 15 points and Tobias Rice finished with 13 points for Washington.

Western Kentucky (KY) 59, Walnut Grove 57

A game-winning shot from Trent Hinkle led Western Kentucky past Walnut Grove.

Paulding County 56, Peachtree Ridge 48

Frantzyr Chardavoine and Javonne Williams combined for 31 points to lead Paulding County past Walnut Grove. Chardavoine scored 16 points, Williams had 15 points and Ny’Trez Philpot scored 12 points for Paulding County.

Butler 68, Lovett 59

North GA Showcase at Buford High School Buford December 17, 2022

Buford 65, Cherokee 63 (B)

Chase Robinson helped lead the host Wolves in a come-from-behind victory over Cherokee. Robinson finished with 21 points to help Buford extend its winning streak to five games.

Mill Creek 73, Meadowcreek 53 (B)

Trajen Greco scored 17 points, Jonathan Taylor added 13 points, Stephen Akwiwu scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and Nate Eroh added 10 points with eight rebounds for Mill Creek.

Parkview 68, Berkmar 66 (B)

Mike Matthews scored 23 points and Jacob Wilkins added 20 points to lead Parkview.

Mountain View 76, Shiloh 72 (B)

Bronson Blair scored 17 points to lead Mountain View past rival Shiloh.

Hebron 69, Cherokee 41 (G)

Aubrey Beckham scored 12 points with five rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Hebron. Amiya Porter scored 10 points with four steals and Mia James finished with seven points, three rebounds and five assists.

Buford 80, Calhoun 42 (G)

Greater Atlanta Christian 83, Monsignor Donovan 52 (B)

War Eagle Basketball Classic at Woodward Academy College Park December 16-17, 2022

(Champions Gym)

Mount Pisgah 54, Oxford (AL) 51 (B)

Grant Randall scored 18 points to lead Pisgah, Micah Tucker added 10 points and Max Tucker grabbed 13 rebounds.

Creekside 65, Hebron Christian 53 (B)

Carter Hicks (14 points), Dwayne Patterson (14), Caleb Jackson (11) and Jamarcus Arnold (9) led Creekside in scoring.

Newton 42, Cedar Grove 20 (G)

Galloway 50, Calhoun City 48 (B)

(Paget Gym)

Woodward Academy 75, Galloway 65 (G)

Sara Lewis scored 23 points with five rebounds to lead the hosting War Eagles past Galloway. Kameron Herring added 16 points with five rebounds, six steals and two assists. Lauryn Dennis-Cooper scored 17 points with two steals and two assists and Kayla Whitner added eight points, three rebounds and three assists for Woodward.

Tri-Cities 57, LaGrange 24 (G)

Tia McGee scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs. Paris Shelton added 13 points, Constance Lewis scored 11 points and Amyra Smith added eight points. Payton Swint (9) and Corriah Williams (8) led LaGrange in scoring.

Southwest Atlanta Christian 51, Oxford (MS) 48 (B)

Jaden Emory scored 25 points, Jayden Campbell added 13 points and Mamour Mbow finished with six points to lead Southwest Atlanta Christian. DJ Davis scored 21 points to lead Oxford.

7 Hills Rome Rotary Club Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School Rome December 16-20, 2022

Model 47, Armuchee 25 (G)

The Model Lady Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of the Rome-Seven Hills Rotary Christmas tournament with a 47-25 win over Armuchee on Saturday. Julia Shinholster and Sadie Raughton each scored 10 points to lead Model (6-3.) The Lady Devils will meet either Rome or Darlington in Tuesday’s championship.

Rome 65, Unity Christian 23 (G)

Nine different players scored for the Rome Lady Wolves as they advanced to the semifinals. Breana Griffin had 19 points for the Wolves. Unity was led by Gabby Creel’s 12 points.

Model 68, Chattooga 43 (B)

Ja’kenes Heard scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Blue Devils over the Chattooga Indians in the semifinals. Jeremias Heard added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Model, while Jayden Hames added 14 points.

Darlington 79, Woodland-Cartersville 33 (B)

Szymon Paluch scored 24 points to lead the Tigers (6-1) to the semifinals. Woodland was paced by Brelace Williams’ 18 points.

War Lodge Invitational at Sequoyah High School Canton, GA December 16-17, 2022

Pebblebrook 59, Walton 53 (G)

Lexy Harris scored 16 points to lead Pebblebrook. Cici Childers finished with 12 points and Kailey Timson scored 10 points for Pebblebrook.

Grovetown 50, Parkview 34 (G)

Hoover 64, South Forsyth 40 (B)

Sequoyah 59, Lithia Springs 34 (G)

South Paulding 67, Sequoyah 56 (B)

Lovejoy 70, Kankakee 39 (G)

Dean Rusk

Dawson County 68, Stephens Academy 52 (B)

North Paulding 51, Dawson County 38 (G)

Etowah 54, Forsyth Central 16 (G)

Grayson 69, Milton 35 (G)

St. Andrews 72, Hiram 66 (B)

Trinity Christian 69, Lambert 64 (B)

Boys

Alexander 60, Walton 57

Alpharetta 74, Whitefield Academy 45

Arabia Mountain 64, McNair 52

Archer 57, Social Circle 52

Arlington Christian 62, Roswell 43

Bacon County 80, Appling County 72

Bainbridge 46, Seminole County 33

Beach 46, Hilton Head, S.C. 42

Berrien 62, Atkinson County 60

Bleckley County 50, Houston County 47

Blessed Trinity 66, Westminster 47

Bowdon 62, Mt. Zion, Carroll 59

Bradwell Institute 61, Liberty County 52

Brentwood, TN. 54, Georgia Military 41

Butler 68, Lovett 59

Calvary Day 50, McIntosh County Academy 37

Campbell 66, M. L. King 52

Carrollton 82, Cedartown 29

Choctawhatchee 62, West Hall 44

Christian Heritage 58, Tattnall County 51

Clarke Central 55, Cedar Shoals 50

Columbus 69, Jordan 60

Coosa 59, Armuchee 58

Creekside 65, Hebron Christian 53

Crisp County 93, Twiggs County 62

Cristo Rey Atlanta 64, Pinecrest Academy 49

Darlington 79, Woodland-Cartersville 33

Dawson County 68, Camp Jewell House 52

Eagle’s Landing 74, Hillgrove 43

East Forsyth 69, Banks County 59

Eastside 46, Morgan County 21

Etowah 76, Luella 17

Fayette County 75, Westlake 74

Flowery Branch 71, Commerce 56

Fort Payne 68, Dade County 49

Galloway School 50, Calhoun City 48

Gordon Central 66, Fannin County 61

Greater Atlanta Christian 83, Monsignor Donovan 52

Hancock Central 63, Washington County 54

Hoover, AL 64, South Forsyth 40

Howard 51, Northeast-Macon 47

Jasper County 53, Jackson 51

Jenkins County 68, Edmund Burke 19

Johns Creek 57, Northview 44

Kell 55, Greenforest 50

Kennesaw Mountain 60, New Manchester 48

King’s Ridge 63, Dacula 47

Laney 53, Jefferson County 43

Lanier County 47, Highland Christian 32

Lithonia 49, Baldwin 47

Mays 74, Wenonah 65

McDonough 88, Tucker 67

McEachern 68, Jonesboro 58

McIntosh 49, Newnan 45

Mill Creek 73, Meadowcreek 53

Monroe Area 67, Habersham Central 63

Mt. Pisgah Christian 54, Oxford, AL. 51

Newton 70, Charlotte 52

North Augusta, SC 73, Westside-Augusta 70

North Oconee 62, Stephens County 53

North Paulding 57, Cartersville 43

Northwest Whitfield 74, Coahulla Creek 32

Oakwood Christian 56, Dalton Academy 50

Pace Academy 68, Langston Hughes 58

Paulding County 56, Peachtree Ridge 48

Pope 61, Duluth 58

Prince Avenue 47, Athens Academy 43

Richmond Academy 60, Midland Valley 49

Ringgold 67, Heritage-Catoosa 54

Riverwood 71, Lakeside-DeKalb 62

Rockmart 73, Haralson County 71

Screven County 59, Emanuel County Institute 41

Shaw 74, Greenville 67

South Gwinnett 51, Coral Springs 39

South Paulding 67, Sequoyah 56

St. Anne Pacelli 84, Washington 74

St. Anne’s-Belfield 84, Mt. Vernon 59

Statesboro 66, South Effingham 46

Swainsboro 57, East Laurens 48

Telfair County 82, Wheeler County 51

Tift County 32, Valdosta 28

Trinity Christian 69, Lambert 64

Troup County 56, Callaway 49

Union County 58, Murphy, NC 49

Upson-Lee 59, Therrell 56

Valley 71, Harris County 44

Veterans 80, Southwest 61

Warren County 51, Greene County 42

West Laurens 76, Central-Macon 67

Westside-Macon 71, Griffin 66

Windsor Forest 61, Sports Leadership 60

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 43, Mt. de Sales 41

Athens Academy 46, Prince Avenue 43

Berrien 56, Atkinson County 40

Bradwell Institute 60, Liberty County 33

Brentwood, TN. 51, Georgia Military 14

Buford 80, Calhoun 42

Cambridge 50, North Cobb 41

Cedar Shoals 52, Clarke Central 32

Central-Macon 59, West Laurens 21

Chestatee 69, East Jackson 53

Clinch County 55, Brooks County 29

Columbus 52, Jordan 31

Crisp County 77, Twiggs County 28

East Paulding 55, Bowdon 10

Elbert County 73, Oglethorpe County 54

Etowah 54, Forsyth Central 16

Fannin County 78, Gordon Central 24

Fayette County 55, Wenonah 49

Fort Payne 66, Dade County 50

Grayson 69, Milton 35

Greene County 57, Warren County 46

Grovetown 50, Parkview 34

Hebron Christian 69, Cherokee 41

Hilton Head Christian 58, Statesboro 56

Hiram 45, North Cobb Christian 27

Hoover, AL 66, River Ridge 52

Houston County 39, Southwest 38

Jenkins County 41, Edmund Burke 40

Johns Creek 40, Denmark 22

Lake Oconee Academy 70, Lincoln County 19

Loganville Christian 37, Providence Christian 32

Lovejoy 70, Kanakakee 39

Macon County 75, Webster County 11

Mary Persons 66, Hampton 24

McIntosh 62, Newnan 28

Model 47, Armuchee 25

Montgomery County 63, Vidalia 53

Morgan County 50, Eastside 40

New Hampstead 49, Islands 44

Newton 42, Cedar Grove 20

North Murray 48, Gilmer 46

North Oconee 65, Stephens County 32

North Paulding 51, Dawson County 38

Northwest Whitfield 65, Coahulla Creek 60

Paulding County 71, Cartersville 59

Pepperell 48, Coosa 33

Pickens 62, Kennesaw Mountain 17

Pope 67, Wheeler 44

Providence Christian 68, South Forsyth 65

Richmond Hill 54, Hilton Head, S.C. 41

Riverwood 60, Lakeside-DeKalb 44

Rome 64, Unity Christian 23

Schley County 51, Central-Talbotton 25

Screven County 50, Emanuel County Institute 30

Seminole County 42, Bainbridge 39

St. Andrews 41, Savannah Christian 37

Stockbridge 56, Thomson 44

Swainsboro 60, East Laurens 43

Tallulah Falls 71, Westminster Christian Academy 33

Taylor County 74, Marion County 13

Thomasville 50, Cairo 35

Tift County 59, Valdosta 51

Union County 49, Murphy, NC 37

Union Grove 72, Spalding 27

Villa Rica 54, Central-Carroll 41

Ware County 52, Camden County 41

Wesleyan 56, Landmark Christian 46

Westminster 56, Blessed Trinity 52

Westover 51, Sumter County 30

Woodward Academy 75, Galloway School 65