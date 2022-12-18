Holiday Basketball updates from Saturday

The four-bracket Lemon Street Classic began at Marietta Saturday with a thee-day schedule of top-tier basketball.
Follow the links to view the day-by-day schedule or the brackets for the event which runs Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
The Lemon Street Classic at Marietta High School Marietta, GA December 17-19, 2022
Main Gym
Alexander 60, Walton 57
Braedan Lue scored 20 points to lead Alexander and Jay’Quan Nelson scored 14 points – including Alexander’s final four points – to lead. Luke Flynn scored 28 points with seven 3-pointers to lead Walton in scoring.
Upson-Lee 59, Therrell 56
Albany Academy 62, Blythewood (SC) 60
Etowah 72, Luella 17
North Cobb Christian 85, Marietta 63
Aux Gym
Dutchtown 64, Calhoun 44
Jeremiah Edwards scored 15 points with four rebounds and two steals to lead Dutchtown past Calhoun. Adrian Avery added 14 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals and Matthew Whinton scored 14 points with six rebounds.
Pacelli 84, Washington 74
Cam Ellis scored 19 points to lead St. Anne Pacelli. Jayddence Ford scored 18 points and TJ Smith added 12 points for the Vikings. Kameryn Fountain scored 15 points and Tobias Rice finished with 13 points for Washington.
Western Kentucky (KY) 59, Walnut Grove 57
A game-winning shot from Trent Hinkle led Western Kentucky past Walnut Grove.
Paulding County 56, Peachtree Ridge 48
Frantzyr Chardavoine and Javonne Williams combined for 31 points to lead Paulding County past Walnut Grove. Chardavoine scored 16 points, Williams had 15 points and Ny’Trez Philpot scored 12 points for Paulding County.
Butler 68, Lovett 59
North GA Showcase at Buford High School Buford December 17, 2022
Buford 65, Cherokee 63 (B)
Chase Robinson helped lead the host Wolves in a come-from-behind victory over Cherokee. Robinson finished with 21 points to help Buford extend its winning streak to five games.
Mill Creek 73, Meadowcreek 53 (B)
Trajen Greco scored 17 points, Jonathan Taylor added 13 points, Stephen Akwiwu scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and Nate Eroh added 10 points with eight rebounds for Mill Creek.
Parkview 68, Berkmar 66 (B)
Mike Matthews scored 23 points and Jacob Wilkins added 20 points to lead Parkview.
Mountain View 76, Shiloh 72 (B)
Bronson Blair scored 17 points to lead Mountain View past rival Shiloh.
Hebron 69, Cherokee 41 (G)
Aubrey Beckham scored 12 points with five rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Hebron. Amiya Porter scored 10 points with four steals and Mia James finished with seven points, three rebounds and five assists.
Buford 80, Calhoun 42 (G)
Greater Atlanta Christian 83, Monsignor Donovan 52 (B)
War Eagle Basketball Classic at Woodward Academy College Park December 16-17, 2022
(Champions Gym)
Mount Pisgah 54, Oxford (AL) 51 (B)
Grant Randall scored 18 points to lead Pisgah, Micah Tucker added 10 points and Max Tucker grabbed 13 rebounds.
Creekside 65, Hebron Christian 53 (B)
Carter Hicks (14 points), Dwayne Patterson (14), Caleb Jackson (11) and Jamarcus Arnold (9) led Creekside in scoring.
Newton 42, Cedar Grove 20 (G)
Galloway 50, Calhoun City 48 (B)
(Paget Gym)
Woodward Academy 75, Galloway 65 (G)
Sara Lewis scored 23 points with five rebounds to lead the hosting War Eagles past Galloway. Kameron Herring added 16 points with five rebounds, six steals and two assists. Lauryn Dennis-Cooper scored 17 points with two steals and two assists and Kayla Whitner added eight points, three rebounds and three assists for Woodward.
Tri-Cities 57, LaGrange 24 (G)
Tia McGee scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs. Paris Shelton added 13 points, Constance Lewis scored 11 points and Amyra Smith added eight points. Payton Swint (9) and Corriah Williams (8) led LaGrange in scoring.
Southwest Atlanta Christian 51, Oxford (MS) 48 (B)
Jaden Emory scored 25 points, Jayden Campbell added 13 points and Mamour Mbow finished with six points to lead Southwest Atlanta Christian. DJ Davis scored 21 points to lead Oxford.
7 Hills Rome Rotary Club Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School Rome December 16-20, 2022
Model 47, Armuchee 25 (G)
The Model Lady Blue Devils advanced to the championship game of the Rome-Seven Hills Rotary Christmas tournament with a 47-25 win over Armuchee on Saturday. Julia Shinholster and Sadie Raughton each scored 10 points to lead Model (6-3.) The Lady Devils will meet either Rome or Darlington in Tuesday’s championship.
Rome 65, Unity Christian 23 (G)
Nine different players scored for the Rome Lady Wolves as they advanced to the semifinals. Breana Griffin had 19 points for the Wolves. Unity was led by Gabby Creel’s 12 points.
Model 68, Chattooga 43 (B)
Ja’kenes Heard scored 23 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Blue Devils over the Chattooga Indians in the semifinals. Jeremias Heard added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Model, while Jayden Hames added 14 points.
Darlington 79, Woodland-Cartersville 33 (B)
Szymon Paluch scored 24 points to lead the Tigers (6-1) to the semifinals. Woodland was paced by Brelace Williams’ 18 points.
War Lodge Invitational at Sequoyah High School Canton, GA December 16-17, 2022
Pebblebrook 59, Walton 53 (G)
Lexy Harris scored 16 points to lead Pebblebrook. Cici Childers finished with 12 points and Kailey Timson scored 10 points for Pebblebrook.
Grovetown 50, Parkview 34 (G)
Hoover 64, South Forsyth 40 (B)
Sequoyah 59, Lithia Springs 34 (G)
South Paulding 67, Sequoyah 56 (B)
Lovejoy 70, Kankakee 39 (G)
Dean Rusk
Dawson County 68, Stephens Academy 52 (B)
North Paulding 51, Dawson County 38 (G)
Etowah 54, Forsyth Central 16 (G)
Grayson 69, Milton 35 (G)
St. Andrews 72, Hiram 66 (B)
Trinity Christian 69, Lambert 64 (B)
See the Saturday score list below
Boys
Alexander 60, Walton 57
Alpharetta 74, Whitefield Academy 45
Arabia Mountain 64, McNair 52
Archer 57, Social Circle 52
Arlington Christian 62, Roswell 43
Bacon County 80, Appling County 72
Bainbridge 46, Seminole County 33
Beach 46, Hilton Head, S.C. 42
Berrien 62, Atkinson County 60
Bleckley County 50, Houston County 47
Blessed Trinity 66, Westminster 47
Bowdon 62, Mt. Zion, Carroll 59
Bradwell Institute 61, Liberty County 52
Brentwood, TN. 54, Georgia Military 41
Butler 68, Lovett 59
Calvary Day 50, McIntosh County Academy 37
Campbell 66, M. L. King 52
Carrollton 82, Cedartown 29
Choctawhatchee 62, West Hall 44
Christian Heritage 58, Tattnall County 51
Clarke Central 55, Cedar Shoals 50
Columbus 69, Jordan 60
Coosa 59, Armuchee 58
Creekside 65, Hebron Christian 53
Crisp County 93, Twiggs County 62
Cristo Rey Atlanta 64, Pinecrest Academy 49
Darlington 79, Woodland-Cartersville 33
Dawson County 68, Camp Jewell House 52
Eagle’s Landing 74, Hillgrove 43
East Forsyth 69, Banks County 59
Eastside 46, Morgan County 21
Etowah 76, Luella 17
Fayette County 75, Westlake 74
Flowery Branch 71, Commerce 56
Fort Payne 68, Dade County 49
Galloway School 50, Calhoun City 48
Gordon Central 66, Fannin County 61
Greater Atlanta Christian 83, Monsignor Donovan 52
Hancock Central 63, Washington County 54
Hoover, AL 64, South Forsyth 40
Howard 51, Northeast-Macon 47
Jasper County 53, Jackson 51
Jenkins County 68, Edmund Burke 19
Johns Creek 57, Northview 44
Kell 55, Greenforest 50
Kennesaw Mountain 60, New Manchester 48
King’s Ridge 63, Dacula 47
Laney 53, Jefferson County 43
Lanier County 47, Highland Christian 32
Lithonia 49, Baldwin 47
Mays 74, Wenonah 65
McDonough 88, Tucker 67
McEachern 68, Jonesboro 58
McIntosh 49, Newnan 45
Mill Creek 73, Meadowcreek 53
Monroe Area 67, Habersham Central 63
Mt. Pisgah Christian 54, Oxford, AL. 51
Newton 70, Charlotte 52
North Augusta, SC 73, Westside-Augusta 70
North Oconee 62, Stephens County 53
North Paulding 57, Cartersville 43
Northwest Whitfield 74, Coahulla Creek 32
Oakwood Christian 56, Dalton Academy 50
Pace Academy 68, Langston Hughes 58
Paulding County 56, Peachtree Ridge 48
Pope 61, Duluth 58
Prince Avenue 47, Athens Academy 43
Richmond Academy 60, Midland Valley 49
Ringgold 67, Heritage-Catoosa 54
Riverwood 71, Lakeside-DeKalb 62
Rockmart 73, Haralson County 71
Screven County 59, Emanuel County Institute 41
Shaw 74, Greenville 67
South Gwinnett 51, Coral Springs 39
South Paulding 67, Sequoyah 56
St. Anne Pacelli 84, Washington 74
St. Anne’s-Belfield 84, Mt. Vernon 59
Statesboro 66, South Effingham 46
Swainsboro 57, East Laurens 48
Telfair County 82, Wheeler County 51
Tift County 32, Valdosta 28
Trinity Christian 69, Lambert 64
Troup County 56, Callaway 49
Union County 58, Murphy, NC 49
Upson-Lee 59, Therrell 56
Valley 71, Harris County 44
Veterans 80, Southwest 61
Warren County 51, Greene County 42
West Laurens 76, Central-Macon 67
Westside-Macon 71, Griffin 66
Windsor Forest 61, Sports Leadership 60
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 43, Mt. de Sales 41
Athens Academy 46, Prince Avenue 43
Berrien 56, Atkinson County 40
Bradwell Institute 60, Liberty County 33
Brentwood, TN. 51, Georgia Military 14
Buford 80, Calhoun 42
Cambridge 50, North Cobb 41
Cedar Shoals 52, Clarke Central 32
Central-Macon 59, West Laurens 21
Chestatee 69, East Jackson 53
Clinch County 55, Brooks County 29
Columbus 52, Jordan 31
Crisp County 77, Twiggs County 28
East Paulding 55, Bowdon 10
Elbert County 73, Oglethorpe County 54
Etowah 54, Forsyth Central 16
Fannin County 78, Gordon Central 24
Fayette County 55, Wenonah 49
Fort Payne 66, Dade County 50
Grayson 69, Milton 35
Greene County 57, Warren County 46
Grovetown 50, Parkview 34
Hebron Christian 69, Cherokee 41
Hilton Head Christian 58, Statesboro 56
Hiram 45, North Cobb Christian 27
Hoover, AL 66, River Ridge 52
Houston County 39, Southwest 38
Jenkins County 41, Edmund Burke 40
Johns Creek 40, Denmark 22
Lake Oconee Academy 70, Lincoln County 19
Loganville Christian 37, Providence Christian 32
Lovejoy 70, Kanakakee 39
Macon County 75, Webster County 11
Mary Persons 66, Hampton 24
McIntosh 62, Newnan 28
Model 47, Armuchee 25
Montgomery County 63, Vidalia 53
Morgan County 50, Eastside 40
New Hampstead 49, Islands 44
Newton 42, Cedar Grove 20
North Murray 48, Gilmer 46
North Oconee 65, Stephens County 32
North Paulding 51, Dawson County 38
Northwest Whitfield 65, Coahulla Creek 60
Paulding County 71, Cartersville 59
Pepperell 48, Coosa 33
Pickens 62, Kennesaw Mountain 17
Pope 67, Wheeler 44
Providence Christian 68, South Forsyth 65
Richmond Hill 54, Hilton Head, S.C. 41
Riverwood 60, Lakeside-DeKalb 44
Rome 64, Unity Christian 23
Schley County 51, Central-Talbotton 25
Screven County 50, Emanuel County Institute 30
Seminole County 42, Bainbridge 39
St. Andrews 41, Savannah Christian 37
Stockbridge 56, Thomson 44
Swainsboro 60, East Laurens 43
Tallulah Falls 71, Westminster Christian Academy 33
Taylor County 74, Marion County 13
Thomasville 50, Cairo 35
Tift County 59, Valdosta 51
Union County 49, Murphy, NC 37
Union Grove 72, Spalding 27
Villa Rica 54, Central-Carroll 41
Ware County 52, Camden County 41
Wesleyan 56, Landmark Christian 46
Westminster 56, Blessed Trinity 52
Westover 51, Sumter County 30
Woodward Academy 75, Galloway School 65
About the Author