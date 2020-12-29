Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Deep South Classic at Brookwood

The semi finals are set for the girls and boys side of the 29th edition of the storied tournament after Monday’s action. On Tuesday at Parkview, Collins Hill’s boys will face Archer at 6 p.m. and Archer’s girls will play Collins Hill at 7:30 p.m. At Brookwood on Tuesday, the Brookwood girls will play Mount Paran at 6 p.m. and the Monroe Area boys will face Cherokee at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday for the boys, Monroe Area defeated host Brookwood 59-57 led by Derrick Brown’ 25 points Vonte Newell scored 11 points and Trayvon Thomas finished with 10 points. Collins Hill had four players in double-figures in its 67-55 victory over Dacula -- Jabre Mills (18 points), Chris Lanns (14 points), Trevino Glover and Ethan Davis (10 points). Archer advanced after its game against Centennial was cancelled.

On Monday for the girls, host Brookwood defeated Monroe Area 71-31 and Diana Collins led with 24 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Madison Boadu scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Ciera Hall scored 14 points and Nekaya Williams added nine points with five steals and six assists. Archer advanced after a 64-55 victory over Parkview. Mount Paran defeated Cherokee 54-53 to earn its semifinal berth and the Eagles were led by Kara Dunn who scored 20 points and Katelyn Dunning who scored 11 points.

See the rest of the scores below.

Boys

Bowdon 98, Faith Christian 75

Columbia 43, Burke County 29

East Hall 69, Cherokee Bluff 52

East Jackson 62, Flowery Branch 40

Grayson 54, North Gwinnett 53

Lakeview Academy 78, Gainesville 50

Lithonia 73, Mays 48

Loganville 66, Lincoln County 38

McEachern 75, Kell 74

Milton 109, Myrtle Beach SC 63

North Hall 60, West Hall 40

Westside-Macon 61, Grace Christian 50

Girls

Calhoun 71, Etowah 63

Cedartown 57, East Paulding 55

Coffee 53, Dougherty 43

Colquitt County 43, Thomas County Central 36

Dutchtown 47, Stephenson 39

East Coweta 75, Columbia 44

East Hall 59, Lakeview Academy 33

Elbert County 62, TL Hanna 29

Harris County 49, Heritage School-Newnan 48

Loganville 65, Hart County 45

Mt. Paran Christian 54, Cherokee 53

Oak Ridge 36, Glynn Academy 31

Rockdale County 65, Luella 27

South Atlanta 47, Ola 25

Spring Garden, AL. 72, Heard County 45

Stephens County 56, Mountain View 32

Tift County 72, Veterans 34

Union Grove 40, Stratford Academy 14