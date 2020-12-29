Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Holiday basketball tournaments took the court across the state on Monday and here’s a look at some of the action.
Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler
The Tournament of Champions featured a sixty-four game schedule split between Saturday and Monday with two divisions, the National and American.
In the National division, McEachern defeated Kell 75-74 in overtime and Bobby Moore’s late basket proved the difference. Moore finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Grayson squeaked by North Gwinnett 54-53 and two free throws from Clemson-bound Ian Schieffelin proved the deciding factor. Roswell defeated Tucker 63-49 led by Jasen McCollough’s 17 points, Jackson Kemp’s 16 points and Mason Kemp’s 14 points. Victory Christian beat South Cobb 60-49 and Tajuan Simpkins led the North Carolina program with 25 points. Travis Burrus led South Cobb with 14 points. Meadowcreek defeated Fayette County 65-59 and Keishawn Hampton scored 20 points with four rebounds and three steals to lead Meadowcreek while Naz Merrick scored 13 points with two steals and two rebounds. Chattahoochee outlasted Shiloh 71-68 and a block by Gil Matondo secured the victory. Lanier defeated East Coweta 74-65 and Andrew McConnell led the Longhorns with 30 points and five rebounds. Justin Birch scored 22 points and Tajah Phillips added 16 points with six rebounds. East Coweta was led by Sameul Moss who scored 22 points.
In the American Division on Monday, Cross Creek beat Cumberland Christian 68-62 and Corey Trotter led with 25 points. Richard Viscitation scored 18 points, Antoine Lorick added 13 points and Josh Dorsey finished with 10 points for Cross Creek. Sequoyah defeated Heritage 81-53 led by Dylan Wolle’s 23 points on 7-of-13 from the floor. Heritage’s Max Skidmore led with 24 points. Westside-Macon defeated Grace Christian 61-50 and Kowacie Reeve Jr. scored 20 points with 16 rebounds and three steals for the Seminoles. Shannon Fountain scored 14 points with four rebounds and Daveon Henderson scored 10 points with six rebounds. Cross Creek outlasted Cumberland Christian 68-61. Salem defeated St. Anne Pacelli 83-78 and Javen Smith led with 32 points for Salem and Travis Harper led St. Anne Pacelli with 26 points. Lithoinia defeated Mays 73-48 and moved to 6-1 with the victory.
Deep South Classic at Brookwood
The semi finals are set for the girls and boys side of the 29th edition of the storied tournament after Monday’s action. On Tuesday at Parkview, Collins Hill’s boys will face Archer at 6 p.m. and Archer’s girls will play Collins Hill at 7:30 p.m. At Brookwood on Tuesday, the Brookwood girls will play Mount Paran at 6 p.m. and the Monroe Area boys will face Cherokee at 7:30 p.m.
On Monday for the boys, Monroe Area defeated host Brookwood 59-57 led by Derrick Brown’ 25 points Vonte Newell scored 11 points and Trayvon Thomas finished with 10 points. Collins Hill had four players in double-figures in its 67-55 victory over Dacula -- Jabre Mills (18 points), Chris Lanns (14 points), Trevino Glover and Ethan Davis (10 points). Archer advanced after its game against Centennial was cancelled.
On Monday for the girls, host Brookwood defeated Monroe Area 71-31 and Diana Collins led with 24 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Madison Boadu scored 16 points with eight rebounds, Ciera Hall scored 14 points and Nekaya Williams added nine points with five steals and six assists. Archer advanced after a 64-55 victory over Parkview. Mount Paran defeated Cherokee 54-53 to earn its semifinal berth and the Eagles were led by Kara Dunn who scored 20 points and Katelyn Dunning who scored 11 points.
See the rest of the scores below.
Boys
Bowdon 98, Faith Christian 75
Columbia 43, Burke County 29
East Hall 69, Cherokee Bluff 52
East Jackson 62, Flowery Branch 40
Grayson 54, North Gwinnett 53
Lakeview Academy 78, Gainesville 50
Lithonia 73, Mays 48
Loganville 66, Lincoln County 38
McEachern 75, Kell 74
Milton 109, Myrtle Beach SC 63
North Hall 60, West Hall 40
Westside-Macon 61, Grace Christian 50
Girls
Calhoun 71, Etowah 63
Cedartown 57, East Paulding 55
Coffee 53, Dougherty 43
Colquitt County 43, Thomas County Central 36
Dutchtown 47, Stephenson 39
East Coweta 75, Columbia 44
East Hall 59, Lakeview Academy 33
Elbert County 62, TL Hanna 29
Harris County 49, Heritage School-Newnan 48
Loganville 65, Hart County 45
Mt. Paran Christian 54, Cherokee 53
Oak Ridge 36, Glynn Academy 31
Rockdale County 65, Luella 27
South Atlanta 47, Ola 25
Spring Garden, AL. 72, Heard County 45
Stephens County 56, Mountain View 32
Tift County 72, Veterans 34
Union Grove 40, Stratford Academy 14
