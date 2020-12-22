Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Buford’s boys held off a late run by Class 5A No. 10 Lithonia to win 57-55. Junior Jaylon Taylor led the Wolves with 18 points and Lithonia’s Raheem Swain scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Buford moved to 7-1, Lithonia fell to 4-1.

South Forsyth’s boys beat Cumberland Christian 62-50. Devin McGlockton led the War Eagles with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Stoudemire scored 11 points with six rebounds.

North Atlanta’s boys beat Druid Hills 57-49, moving to 10-2.

The Class A Private Hebron Christian boys defeated Class 5A Chamblee 70-63 to move to 5-4.

Alpharetta’s boys defeated Lakeside-DeKalb 53-39 to improve to 2-5.

Battle in Buckhead at Galloway

Ashuntee Weems led Class 3A No. 7 Douglass to a 43-34 victory over Class 4A Druid Hills. The Astros improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 5-3A. Class 7A Denmark defeated Towers 60-40 led by Sylvannah Davis who scored 15 points. Sophie Smith scored 16 points and freshman Kylie Morris scored 16 points with 14 rebounds. Freshman Mary Kate Leonard scored 12 points for the Danes.

Lemon Street Classic

In the nightcap game of the Lemon Street Classic on Monday, Class 6A No. 8 Evans beat Class 7A Norcross 69-63 and Rashad King led with 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Joshton Mincey scored 20 points with four assists and three steals and Brasen James scored 17 points and seven rebounds.

Discovery advanced to the finals after a 71-40 victory over Marietta and 6-foot-3 senior guard Ian Davis led with 21 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Mikey Moncrease scored 20 points and 6-5 senior forward Navaugh Maise scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.

McEachern, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A beat Class 4A No. 1 Miller Grove 78-64.

Washington defeated Grace Christian 69-67 and Jacayre Favors scored 37 points to lead.

See the rest of the scores below.

Boys

Alpharetta 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 39

Blessed Trinity 48, Westminster 43

Bowdon 69, Harrison 62

Cambridge 68, Rabun County 54

Cherokee Bluff 46, White County 44

Clarke Central 51, Apalachee 48

Clinch County 59, Ware County 51

Discovery 71, Marietta 40

Dutchtown 71, Stockbridge 59

Evans 69, Norcross 63

First Presbyterian 75, Athens Academy 57

Gainesville 69, Columbia 68

Grayson 60, Wheeler 59

Grovetown 92, Heritage-Conyers 75

Hebron Christian 70, Chamblee 63

Lambert 49, Mountain View 48

Lithonia 57, Buford 55

M. L. King 58, Woodland-Stockbridge 42

Monroe Area 61, Social Circle 47

North Atlanta 57, Druid Hills 49

North Cobb 68, Dacula 56

North Paulding 51, King’s Academy, GA 29

Pace Academy 73, North Gwinnett 60

Sonoraville 66, Armuchee 42

South Forsyth 62, Cumberland Christian Academy 50

Spring Garden AL 53, Chattooga 44

Tri-Cities 78, Parkview 62

Trinity Christian 69, Bleckley County 48

Tucker 74, Wayne County 49

Girls

Alpharetta 76, Lithonia 19

Athens Academy 49, Tattnall Square 24

Banks County 61, Chestatee 46

Brookwood 61, Johns Creek 58

Brunswick 65, West Florence SC 42

Calhoun 61, Ringgold 53

Calhoun Falls 67, Lincoln County 42

Calvary Day 54, Beach 40

Carrollton 82, LaFayette 32

Central-Carroll 35, Temple 19

Dalton 60, North Murray 40

Denmark 60, Towers 40

Douglass 43, Druid Hills 34

Elbert County 54, North Oconee 33

Georgia Military 46, Mt. de Sales 38

Jackson-Atlanta 75, Sandy Creek 35

Kennesaw Mountain 55, South Paulding 26

Lumpkin County 61, Fannin County 27

Mt. Paran Christian 51, Rockdale County 35

North Gwinnett 51, Cambridge 47

Pebblebrook 59, Whitewater 37

Rabun County 48, Mill Creek 45

Savannah Christian 45, Savannah 25

Tift County 48, Monroe 33

Trinity Christian 73, Wheeler 52

Valdosta 49, Colquitt County 45

Ware County 45, Clinch County 33

White County 68, Cherokee Bluff 44

Woodland-Stockbridge 55, M. L. King 50