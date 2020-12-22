Holiday Basketball updates from Monday

Holiday basketball action took center stage on Monday and in the Playing for a Change at Pace Academy, it seemed only fitting that the score which Class 7A No. 3 Grayson defeated Class 6A No. 1 Wheeler was a reversal of the score in which Wheeler defeated Grayson in last year’s 7A title game.
In the end on Monday, the Rams beat the Wildcats 60-59 in the state championship rematch, setting up a matchup between Grayson and Class 2A No. 1 Pace Academy in the championship game Tuesday.
Grayson’s Robert Money, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the Rams against Wheeler with 15 points and three steals. Clemson commit Ian Schieffelin, a 6-8 senior forward, scored 12 points with 13 rebounds and two blocks. Junior point guard Tyrese Elliot scored 11 points with seven assists and 6-8 senior forward Taje Kelly scored 11 points.
Pace Academy advanced to the finals after a 73-60 victory over Class 7A No. 8 North Gwinnett. Five-star Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland, a 6-6 shooting forward, led with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Cole Middleton, a 6-6 senior forward, scored 12 points with 13 rebounds. Madison Durr, a 6-5 combo guard, scored 11 points with 11 assists and Logan Baker had six points.
Buford Showcase
Buford’s boys held off a late run by Class 5A No. 10 Lithonia to win 57-55. Junior Jaylon Taylor led the Wolves with 18 points and Lithonia’s Raheem Swain scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Buford moved to 7-1, Lithonia fell to 4-1.
South Forsyth’s boys beat Cumberland Christian 62-50. Devin McGlockton led the War Eagles with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Stoudemire scored 11 points with six rebounds.
North Atlanta’s boys beat Druid Hills 57-49, moving to 10-2.
The Class A Private Hebron Christian boys defeated Class 5A Chamblee 70-63 to move to 5-4.
Alpharetta’s boys defeated Lakeside-DeKalb 53-39 to improve to 2-5.
Battle in Buckhead at Galloway
Ashuntee Weems led Class 3A No. 7 Douglass to a 43-34 victory over Class 4A Druid Hills. The Astros improved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 5-3A. Class 7A Denmark defeated Towers 60-40 led by Sylvannah Davis who scored 15 points. Sophie Smith scored 16 points and freshman Kylie Morris scored 16 points with 14 rebounds. Freshman Mary Kate Leonard scored 12 points for the Danes.
Lemon Street Classic
In the nightcap game of the Lemon Street Classic on Monday, Class 6A No. 8 Evans beat Class 7A Norcross 69-63 and Rashad King led with 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Joshton Mincey scored 20 points with four assists and three steals and Brasen James scored 17 points and seven rebounds.
Discovery advanced to the finals after a 71-40 victory over Marietta and 6-foot-3 senior guard Ian Davis led with 21 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Mikey Moncrease scored 20 points and 6-5 senior forward Navaugh Maise scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.
McEachern, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A beat Class 4A No. 1 Miller Grove 78-64.
Washington defeated Grace Christian 69-67 and Jacayre Favors scored 37 points to lead.
See the rest of the scores below.
Boys
Alpharetta 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 39
Blessed Trinity 48, Westminster 43
Bowdon 69, Harrison 62
Cambridge 68, Rabun County 54
Cherokee Bluff 46, White County 44
Clarke Central 51, Apalachee 48
Clinch County 59, Ware County 51
Discovery 71, Marietta 40
Dutchtown 71, Stockbridge 59
Evans 69, Norcross 63
First Presbyterian 75, Athens Academy 57
Gainesville 69, Columbia 68
Grayson 60, Wheeler 59
Grovetown 92, Heritage-Conyers 75
Hebron Christian 70, Chamblee 63
Lambert 49, Mountain View 48
Lithonia 57, Buford 55
M. L. King 58, Woodland-Stockbridge 42
Monroe Area 61, Social Circle 47
North Atlanta 57, Druid Hills 49
North Cobb 68, Dacula 56
North Paulding 51, King’s Academy, GA 29
Pace Academy 73, North Gwinnett 60
Sonoraville 66, Armuchee 42
South Forsyth 62, Cumberland Christian Academy 50
Spring Garden AL 53, Chattooga 44
Tri-Cities 78, Parkview 62
Trinity Christian 69, Bleckley County 48
Tucker 74, Wayne County 49
Girls
Alpharetta 76, Lithonia 19
Athens Academy 49, Tattnall Square 24
Banks County 61, Chestatee 46
Brookwood 61, Johns Creek 58
Brunswick 65, West Florence SC 42
Calhoun 61, Ringgold 53
Calhoun Falls 67, Lincoln County 42
Calvary Day 54, Beach 40
Carrollton 82, LaFayette 32
Central-Carroll 35, Temple 19
Dalton 60, North Murray 40
Denmark 60, Towers 40
Douglass 43, Druid Hills 34
Elbert County 54, North Oconee 33
Georgia Military 46, Mt. de Sales 38
Jackson-Atlanta 75, Sandy Creek 35
Kennesaw Mountain 55, South Paulding 26
Lumpkin County 61, Fannin County 27
Mt. Paran Christian 51, Rockdale County 35
North Gwinnett 51, Cambridge 47
Pebblebrook 59, Whitewater 37
Rabun County 48, Mill Creek 45
Savannah Christian 45, Savannah 25
Tift County 48, Monroe 33
Trinity Christian 73, Wheeler 52
Valdosta 49, Colquitt County 45
Ware County 45, Clinch County 33
White County 68, Cherokee Bluff 44
Woodland-Stockbridge 55, M. L. King 50