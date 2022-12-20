Holiday basketball updates from Monday

Here’s a look at some of Monday’s holiday basketball results from around the state. See the score list at the bottom of the file.
The Lemon Street Classic at Marietta High School Marietta, GA December 17-19, 2022
Main Gym:
Paulding Co 76, Albany Academy (NY) 65: Frantzyr Chardavoine scored 30 points with seven rebounds to lead Paulding County. Tyler Shields added 21 points with three steals and five rebounds.
Eagles Landing 68, Marist 37: Davis Thomas scored 23 points and Clark Mastin and Kenny Brayboy each scored nine points for Eagle’s Landing. Owen Rotger (11 points) and Garrett Ledford and Jesse Gaynes scored nine points each to lead Marist.
North Cobb Christian 55, Dutchtown 54: North Cobb Christian led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter before weathering a Dutchtown comeback attempt.
Washington 85, Upson Lee 59: Kameryn Fountain scored 31 points to lead Washington.
Christ School (NC) 50, Walton 48: Bryson Cokley (15 points) and Emanuel Richards (14) led Christ School.
Western (KY) 61, Alexander 49: Four players scored in double-figures for Western.
Aux Gym
Calhoun 80, Marietta 58:
Lovett 66, Walnut Grove 60: Christian Anderson scored 29 points to lead Lovett. Deston Christain led Walnut Grove with 18 points.
St. Pius X 66, Lowndes 60: Blake Wilson scored 18 points, Spencer Elliott added 12 points and Eric Hayes finished with 11 points to lead St. Pius X.
Buford 57, McDonough 54: David Burnett (11 points), Brennan Wansley (10 points) and Davis Church (9 points) led Buford in scoring. Da’Avion Thomas scored 17 points, Avante Nichols scored 14 points and Kenna Gray added 11 points for McDonough.
Etowah 88, Butler 61: Five players scored in double-figures to lead Etowah past Butler and into the bracket’s championship game.
Peachtree Ridge 56, Blythewood (SC) 56
Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic at Wesleyan School Peachtree Corners December 19-21, 2022
Wesleyan 55, Greene County 33: Josh Kavel scored 16 points to lead host Wesleyan alongside James McGriff, who added 10 points. Derwin Hodge was a defensive stalwart with five blocks for the Wolves.
Blessed Trinity 72, Oglethorpe County 59: Blessed Trinity led 21-16 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 38-30 at the half. The Titans pulled away with a 15-7 run in the third quarter and weathered a 22-19 run from Oglethorpe County in the fourth quarter.
Stephenson 71, Adairsville 67:Eddie Hendricks scored 26 points for Stephenson and Zachary Positell scored 18 points to lead Adairsville.
North Cobb 60, Eagle’s Landing Christian 47: Evan Daniel scored 25 points to lead North Cobb past ELCA. The Warriors led 42-31 entering the third quarter before holding on for victory.
Carrollton Christmas Showcase at Carrollton High School Carrollton December 19-20, 2022
Carrollton 74, LaGrange 39 (B): Host Carrollton led 33-16 at the half in a romp of LaGrange as the Trojans moved to 7-1 on the season.
Baldwin 50, Stockbridge 43 (G): Janaye Walker scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and four blocks to lead Baldwin. Kassidy Neal (10 points) and Madison Ruff (4 points, 10 rebounds) also factored for the Braves.
Hiram 63, Riverwood 42 (G): Kalisha Phllips led Hiram with 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists ahead of Hadiya Kennerly (14 points) and Janaya Evans (12 points).
Carrollton 51, Colquitt County 40 (G)
In other boys games – Hayden Hall (18 points), Tre Miller-Crawford (16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks), Elijah Ford (12 points, 8 assists, 3 steals), Jake Whitaker (6 points, 3 assists, 4 blocks) led Kennesaw Mountain to the championship game of the Pope Holiday Tournament. … Brunswick beat Florida’s Jordan Prep 63-58 in the McIntosh County Academy Christmas Tournament led by Camarion Johnson’s 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals. …
In other girls games – Liberty County beat South Effingham 43-40 in the McIntosh County Academy Holiday Invitational. … Hagerty (FL) defeated host Glynn Academy 65-42 in the Holiday Invitational. … Cartersville weathered a 16-5 deficit entering the second quarter and trailed 26-20 at the half before moving past Sandy Creek 49-48.
Boys
Blessed Trinity 72, Oglethorpe County 59
Buford 57, McDonough 54
Charlton County 90, Emanuel County Institute 26
Christ School, NC 50, Walton 48
Christian Heritage 53, HHCA 52
Clinch County 74, Pierce County 50
Dalton 66, Gordon Lee 43
Eagle’s Landing 68, Marist 37
FPCA 53, Savannah Christian 50
Hagerty 68, Liberty County 35
Hardaway 68, Columbus 56
Hillsboro 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 69
Kell 69, Liberty 68
Kennesaw Mountain 59, Johns Creek 54
Lithia Springs 69, Harris County 51
Lovett 66, Walnut Grove 60
Madison County 71, Stephens County 45
Manchester 71, Wilkinson County 65
New Manchester 80, Northview 73
Norcross 100, New Faith 45
North Cobb 60, Eagle’s Landing Christian 47
Paulding County 76, Albany Academy 65
Peachtree Ridge 56, Blythewood 53
Pope 57, Alpharetta 41
Putnam County 86, Southeast Bulloch 47
Seminole 99, Atkinson County 25
South Walton 59, West Hall 44
Spencer 109, Shaw 52
St. Pius X 66, Lowndes 60
Stephenson 71, Adairsville 67
Stratford Academy 69, Crawford County 47
Washington 85, Upson-Lee 59
Wesleyan 55, Greene County 33
West Laurens 51, Southwest 50
White County 63, Westview 50
Worth County 60, Westwood (GISA) 33
Girls
Athens Christian 62, Monroe Area 37
Bremen 50, Cedar Bluff, AL 33
Camden County 67, Peachtree Ridge 36
Carrollton 51, Colquitt County 40
Cartersville 49, Sandy Creek 48
Central-Macon 66, Dodge County 54
Clinch County 55, Pierce County 48
Dawson County 57, Flowery Branch 48
Deerfield-Windsor 63, Fitzgerald 34
Hagerty 65, Glynn Academy 42
Hardaway 72, Jordan 22
Harris County 54, East Coweta 42
Hiram 63, Riverwood 42
Houston County 39, Howard 33
LaFayette Christian 57, Columbia 40
Liberty County 43, South Effingham 40
Madison County 46, Stephens County 17
Manchester 67, Wilkinson County 12
McIntosh 39, South Paulding 37
Monroe 75, SW Ga. Aca. 54
North Paulding 53, Kankakee 27
Northeast-Macon 54, Druid Hills 39
Peach County 54, Dougherty 44
Perry 41, McDonough 19
Phillip Simmons 53, Brunswick 50
Pickens 62, Cambridge 41
Randolph-Clay 54, Sherwood Christian 17
Rome 49, Darlington 40
Stratford Academy 59, Crawford County 50
Trion 68, LaFayette 30
Westlake 70, Military Magnet 48
Whitewater 45, Sumter 31
Worth County 43, Westwood (GISA) 37
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com