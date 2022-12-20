Holiday basketball updates from Monday

North Cobb Christian 55, Dutchtown 54: North Cobb Christian led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter before weathering a Dutchtown comeback attempt.

Washington 85, Upson Lee 59: Kameryn Fountain scored 31 points to lead Washington.

Christ School (NC) 50, Walton 48: Bryson Cokley (15 points) and Emanuel Richards (14) led Christ School.

Western (KY) 61, Alexander 49: Four players scored in double-figures for Western.

Aux Gym

Calhoun 80, Marietta 58:

Lovett 66, Walnut Grove 60: Christian Anderson scored 29 points to lead Lovett. Deston Christain led Walnut Grove with 18 points.

St. Pius X 66, Lowndes 60: Blake Wilson scored 18 points, Spencer Elliott added 12 points and Eric Hayes finished with 11 points to lead St. Pius X.

Buford 57, McDonough 54: David Burnett (11 points), Brennan Wansley (10 points) and Davis Church (9 points) led Buford in scoring. Da’Avion Thomas scored 17 points, Avante Nichols scored 14 points and Kenna Gray added 11 points for McDonough.

Etowah 88, Butler 61: Five players scored in double-figures to lead Etowah past Butler and into the bracket’s championship game.

Peachtree Ridge 56, Blythewood (SC) 56

Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic at Wesleyan School Peachtree Corners December 19-21, 2022

Wesleyan 55, Greene County 33: Josh Kavel scored 16 points to lead host Wesleyan alongside James McGriff, who added 10 points. Derwin Hodge was a defensive stalwart with five blocks for the Wolves.

Blessed Trinity 72, Oglethorpe County 59: Blessed Trinity led 21-16 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 38-30 at the half. The Titans pulled away with a 15-7 run in the third quarter and weathered a 22-19 run from Oglethorpe County in the fourth quarter.

Stephenson 71, Adairsville 67:Eddie Hendricks scored 26 points for Stephenson and Zachary Positell scored 18 points to lead Adairsville.

North Cobb 60, Eagle’s Landing Christian 47: Evan Daniel scored 25 points to lead North Cobb past ELCA. The Warriors led 42-31 entering the third quarter before holding on for victory.

Carrollton Christmas Showcase at Carrollton High School Carrollton December 19-20, 2022

Carrollton 74, LaGrange 39 (B): Host Carrollton led 33-16 at the half in a romp of LaGrange as the Trojans moved to 7-1 on the season.

Baldwin 50, Stockbridge 43 (G): Janaye Walker scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and four blocks to lead Baldwin. Kassidy Neal (10 points) and Madison Ruff (4 points, 10 rebounds) also factored for the Braves.

Hiram 63, Riverwood 42 (G): Kalisha Phllips led Hiram with 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists ahead of Hadiya Kennerly (14 points) and Janaya Evans (12 points).

Carrollton 51, Colquitt County 40 (G)

In other boys games – Hayden Hall (18 points), Tre Miller-Crawford (16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks), Elijah Ford (12 points, 8 assists, 3 steals), Jake Whitaker (6 points, 3 assists, 4 blocks) led Kennesaw Mountain to the championship game of the Pope Holiday Tournament. … Brunswick beat Florida’s Jordan Prep 63-58 in the McIntosh County Academy Christmas Tournament led by Camarion Johnson’s 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals. …

In other girls games – Liberty County beat South Effingham 43-40 in the McIntosh County Academy Holiday Invitational. … Hagerty (FL) defeated host Glynn Academy 65-42 in the Holiday Invitational. … Cartersville weathered a 16-5 deficit entering the second quarter and trailed 26-20 at the half before moving past Sandy Creek 49-48.

Boys

Blessed Trinity 72, Oglethorpe County 59

Buford 57, McDonough 54

Charlton County 90, Emanuel County Institute 26

Christ School, NC 50, Walton 48

Christian Heritage 53, HHCA 52

Clinch County 74, Pierce County 50

Dalton 66, Gordon Lee 43

Eagle’s Landing 68, Marist 37

FPCA 53, Savannah Christian 50

Hagerty 68, Liberty County 35

Hardaway 68, Columbus 56

Hillsboro 71, Mt. Pisgah Christian 69

Kell 69, Liberty 68

Kennesaw Mountain 59, Johns Creek 54

Lithia Springs 69, Harris County 51

Lovett 66, Walnut Grove 60

Madison County 71, Stephens County 45

Manchester 71, Wilkinson County 65

New Manchester 80, Northview 73

Norcross 100, New Faith 45

North Cobb 60, Eagle’s Landing Christian 47

Paulding County 76, Albany Academy 65

Peachtree Ridge 56, Blythewood 53

Pope 57, Alpharetta 41

Putnam County 86, Southeast Bulloch 47

Seminole 99, Atkinson County 25

South Walton 59, West Hall 44

Spencer 109, Shaw 52

St. Pius X 66, Lowndes 60

Stephenson 71, Adairsville 67

Stratford Academy 69, Crawford County 47

Washington 85, Upson-Lee 59

Wesleyan 55, Greene County 33

West Laurens 51, Southwest 50

White County 63, Westview 50

Worth County 60, Westwood (GISA) 33

Girls

Athens Christian 62, Monroe Area 37

Bremen 50, Cedar Bluff, AL 33

Camden County 67, Peachtree Ridge 36

Carrollton 51, Colquitt County 40

Cartersville 49, Sandy Creek 48

Central-Macon 66, Dodge County 54

Clinch County 55, Pierce County 48

Dawson County 57, Flowery Branch 48

Deerfield-Windsor 63, Fitzgerald 34

Hagerty 65, Glynn Academy 42

Hardaway 72, Jordan 22

Harris County 54, East Coweta 42

Hiram 63, Riverwood 42

Houston County 39, Howard 33

LaFayette Christian 57, Columbia 40

Liberty County 43, South Effingham 40

Madison County 46, Stephens County 17

Manchester 67, Wilkinson County 12

McIntosh 39, South Paulding 37

Monroe 75, SW Ga. Aca. 54

North Paulding 53, Kankakee 27

Northeast-Macon 54, Druid Hills 39

Peach County 54, Dougherty 44

Perry 41, McDonough 19

Phillip Simmons 53, Brunswick 50

Pickens 62, Cambridge 41

Randolph-Clay 54, Sherwood Christian 17

Rome 49, Darlington 40

Stratford Academy 59, Crawford County 50

Trion 68, LaFayette 30

Westlake 70, Military Magnet 48

Whitewater 45, Sumter 31

Worth County 43, Westwood (GISA) 37