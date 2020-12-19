Holiday Basketball updates from Friday

In the fourth game of the day, Class 7A No. 8 North Gwinnett beat Class 3A Cherokee Bluff 87-56 after leading 42-25 at the half. Jordan Hancock, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, led North Gwinnett with 23 points and Brendan Rigsby, a 6-2 senior shooting guard, scored 21 points. Shad Dabney,a senior guard, led Cherokee Bluff with 10 points.

Parkview’s boys defeated John’s Creek 81-69 in the first game of the day at Lambert. The Panthers led 20-14 after the first quarter and 40-29 at the half. Senior point guard Jason Edwards led Parkview with 31 points. Mohammed Mbye, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, led Johns Creek with 17 points.

In the second game of the day, A Private No. 5 Providence Christian defeated Class 6A Peachtree Ridge 61-60. The Storm led 29-25 at the break. Elijah Williams, a 6-6 senior shooting forward, led Providence with 19 points. Chance Thacker, a 6-3 junior shooting guard, scored 17 points. Senior guard Christian Sweeney scored 15 points and junior forward Duke Clayton scored 14 points for Peachtree Ridge.

Host Lambert beat McIntosh 63-54 in the third game of the day and Mason Barnes led the way. The 6-foot senior guard scored 19 points. Lambert led 30-25 at the half. Senior shooting guard Evan Gillanders led McIntosh with 15 points.

War Lodge Classic at Sequoyah

The hosting Seqouyah boys defeated North Paulding 70-61 and Dylan Wolle led the Chiefs with 32 points. Sequoyah led 22-13 after the first quarter, 34-30 at the half and 53-39 entering the fourth quarter. Wolle, a 6-3 junior shooting guard, had three rebounds and two steals. Mitchell Fisher scored 17 points with six rebounds, one block and one steal. Kyle Keener scored eight points with five assists and two rebounds. Ayden Watson grabbed nine rebounds, made one block and had two steals.

In the 6 p.m. game at the East Gym, the Walton girls defeated Peachtree Ridge 66-61 after trailing 35-32 at the half. Walton pulled even at 45 entering the fourth quarter. Liz Williams led with 17 points -- and two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter -- and Tomisin Adenupe scored 17 points. Anna Conza added 13 points for Walton and Lexy Harris scored six points with 14 rebounds.

The Cass boys led 28-15 after the first quarter and 53-26 at the half in its 76-55 victory over Hebron Christian

In other boys games: Class 5A No. 3 St. Pius X pulled away with a 15-5 fourth quarter to beat Class A Private Mount Vernon 57-35. … Down seven points with 1:37 left in the game, Johnson-Savannah, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, rallied to beat 4A No. 8 Jenkins 52-50. Emondre Bowles, a 6-3 senior guard, led with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. Antonio Baker, a 6-2 sophomore guard, scored nine points with three steals and two rebounds. Jaheim Robinson scored six points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Atomsmashers. … North Cobb defeated Furtah Prep 57-27. Senior guard Tyler Gorsuch led with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Evan Daniel scored 13 points with eight rebounds. Alex Acosta scored eight points with eight rebounds for North Cobb. … Cedar Shoals defeated North Oconee 62-52 and Kashik Brown led with 30 points and five steals. Markavion Gresham scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jah Colbert scored seven points with three rebounds, and two steals while teammate Roger Walker scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. … Shiloh, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, defeated Central Gwinnett 67-39 and Devon Barnes led with 23 points, five assists and five rebounds. Amarion Jones scored 15 points with four rebounds and three assists. Trevon Payton scored seven points and had nine rebounds. … In the Cherokee/Cobb Challenge at Walton, Pope defeated Woodstock 71-66. … Class 7A No. 10 Norcross outlasted Duluth 58-52 after leading 20-3 entering the second quarter. Duluth rallied with a 14-9 effort in the third quarter and a 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter but time ran out. … Class 7A Gainesville outscored Bankes County 27-17 in the fourth quarter to win 77-76. Banks led 20-17 after the first quarter and 42-37 at the half. …

In other girls games: The Cambridge girls, ranked seventh in Class 6A, set a new school scoring record after an 82-72 victory over Allatoona in overtime. The Bears overcame a 51-44 entering the fourth quarter with a 25-18 run to force overtime. In the overtime period, Cambridge dominated Allatoona 14-3 to take the victory. The Bears trailed 22-20 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the break. Jordynn Dudley scored 34 points for Cambridge, a team record. Angelina Cofrancesco scored 20 points and Sydney Granby finished with 19 points. Allatoona was led by Abby Hohl’s 25 points. Jaasira Fossit scored 17 points and Maddie Gamblin had 16 points. … East Hall beat Chestatee 48-37. Carly Campbell scored 17 points, Audrey Griffin scored 10 points and Maleah Harrison added eight points. … Cedar Shoals defeated North Oconee 59-46 and Ashley Lester led with 18 points for the Jaguars. Skylar Lattimore added 14 points. … In the SMI Carroll County Christmas Classic, Cass defeated Mount Zion-Carroll 74-38. … Class 7A Brookwood defeated Class 2A Banks County 57-47. Banks was led by Kamryn Grier who scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and Hailey Seahorn who scored 14 points. … In the Rome New Tribune Christmas Tournament, Class 6A Rome defeated A Private Darlington 54-33. …

Boys

Appling County 56, Toombs County 54

Bowdon 82, Heard County 64

Cass 76, Hebron Christian 55

Cedar Shoals 62, North Oconee 52

Chattooga 55, Darlington 51

Coffee 64, Bradwell Institute 61

Cornerstone Prep Academy 59, Creekside 49

Crawford County 58, Taylor County 51

Drew Charter 72, Roswell 42

Gainesville 77, Banks County 76

Greenbrier 58, Apalachee 40

Hart County 76, Elbert County 48

Houston County 75, Newton 68

Jonesboro 72, Morrow 46

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Coahulla Creek 34

Lambert 63, McIntosh 54

Lumpkin County 61, North Hall 53

Marist 47, Mays 34

Milton 72, Denmark 68

New Manchester 61, Lithia Springs 42

Newnan 60, Spalding 48

Norcross 58, Duluth 52

North Atlanta 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 52

North Cobb 57, Furtah Prep 27

North Gwinnett 87, Cherokee Bluff 56

Northwest Whitfield 53, Cedartown 50

Parkview 81, Johns Creek 69

Pebblebrook 77, South Cobb 65

Pope 71, Woodstock 66

Portal 56, Emanuel County Institute 49

Providence Christian 61, Peachtree Ridge 60

Ringgold 55, Rockmart 39

Savannah Country Day 78, The Habersham School 47

Sequoyah 70, North Paulding 61

Shiloh 67, Central Gwinnett 39

Sonoraville 56, North Murray 50

South Atlanta 40, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 38

South Paulding 58, Douglas County 56

Southwest Atlanta Christian 62, Whitefield Academy 52

St. Pius X 57, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 35

Thomson 66, Lincoln County 61

Tucker 61, Miller Grove 59

Walker 55, Lassiter 53

Walton 60, King’s Academy, GA 41

Warren County 58, Putnam County 54

Washington County 69, Southwest 28

West Forsyth 73, Alpharetta 54

Girls

Archer 73, Dunwoody 26

Arlington Christian 61, Druid Hills 58

Bowdon 53, Temple 33

Buford 81, Habersham Central 69

Cambridge 83, Allatoona 72

Campbell 60, Grayson 56

Cass 74, Mt. Zion, Carroll 38

Cherokee 73, Pope 57

Coahulla Creek 67, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4

Coretta Scott King 46, Atlanta International 31

Dodge County 53, Lamar County 51

Dougherty 47, Deerfield-Windsor 27

Eagle’s Landing 40, Dutchtown 37

Etowah 55, Starr’s Mill 25

Gainesville 60, Meadowcreek 37

Grovetown 75, Washington-Wilkes 35

Jenkins County 44, McIntosh County Academy 32

Johns Creek 68, Lambert 33

Johnson-Savannah 60, Jenkins 19

Langston Hughes 68, Griffin 28

Loganville 71, Johnson-Gainesville 14

Lumpkin County 76, North Hall 31

M. L. King 66, Northview 26

Marietta 67, Mundy’s Mill 32

Marist 56, Mays 22

Morgan County 41, Wilson Academy 36

Mountain View 37, Chattahoochee 26

Murray County 50, Adairsville 36

North Forsyth 58, Dacula 27

North Gwinnett 47, Creekview 40

Pickens 51, Trion 40

Pike County 67, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 24

Rockmart 69, Ringgold 63

Shiloh 51, Central Gwinnett 36

Southwest DeKalb 69, Chamblee 27

Spalding 66, Newnan 41

St. Pius X 63, Clarkston 18

Stone Mountain 41, Lithonia 24

Strong Rock Christian 45, Athens Christian 13

Towers 31, Washington 28

Union Grove 65, Ola 44

Walker 50, Lassiter 37

Walton 66, Peachtree Ridge 61

Washington County 64, Southwest 29

Whitewater 51, Jonesboro 36

Woodland-Stockbridge 58, Stockbridge 40