Holiday Basketball updates from Friday

Holiday basketball tournaments took place across the state Friday and in the Longhorn Steakhouse 5-Star Classic in Alpharetta, Class 7A No. 2 Milton rallied from a 17-point deficit with 10 minutes left to beat No. 9 Denmark 72-68 in the nightcap game.
The Eagles outscored Denmark 20-5 in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 60 with 1:13 left in the game, forcing overtime. Milton pulled ahead of the Danes with a 12-8 effort in the overtime period.
Bruce Thornton and Canaan Carlyle combined for 42 points for Milton. Carlyle scored 19 points with three rebounds and three assists. Thornton scored 23 points with six assists. Kendall Campbell scored 12 points with five rebounds and Lebbeus Overton scored six points with seven rebounds.
In the first game in the Longhorn Steakhouse 5-Star Classic, junior Creighton-commit Mason Miller, a four-star recruit, led visiting Houston (TN) past Class 7A No. 6 Newton 73-68. Miller scored 32-points with seven 3-pointers.
Lambert Holiday Classic
In the fourth game of the day, Class 7A No. 8 North Gwinnett beat Class 3A Cherokee Bluff 87-56 after leading 42-25 at the half. Jordan Hancock, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard, led North Gwinnett with 23 points and Brendan Rigsby, a 6-2 senior shooting guard, scored 21 points. Shad Dabney,a senior guard, led Cherokee Bluff with 10 points.
Parkview’s boys defeated John’s Creek 81-69 in the first game of the day at Lambert. The Panthers led 20-14 after the first quarter and 40-29 at the half. Senior point guard Jason Edwards led Parkview with 31 points. Mohammed Mbye, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, led Johns Creek with 17 points.
In the second game of the day, A Private No. 5 Providence Christian defeated Class 6A Peachtree Ridge 61-60. The Storm led 29-25 at the break. Elijah Williams, a 6-6 senior shooting forward, led Providence with 19 points. Chance Thacker, a 6-3 junior shooting guard, scored 17 points. Senior guard Christian Sweeney scored 15 points and junior forward Duke Clayton scored 14 points for Peachtree Ridge.
Host Lambert beat McIntosh 63-54 in the third game of the day and Mason Barnes led the way. The 6-foot senior guard scored 19 points. Lambert led 30-25 at the half. Senior shooting guard Evan Gillanders led McIntosh with 15 points.
War Lodge Classic at Sequoyah
The hosting Seqouyah boys defeated North Paulding 70-61 and Dylan Wolle led the Chiefs with 32 points. Sequoyah led 22-13 after the first quarter, 34-30 at the half and 53-39 entering the fourth quarter. Wolle, a 6-3 junior shooting guard, had three rebounds and two steals. Mitchell Fisher scored 17 points with six rebounds, one block and one steal. Kyle Keener scored eight points with five assists and two rebounds. Ayden Watson grabbed nine rebounds, made one block and had two steals.
In the 6 p.m. game at the East Gym, the Walton girls defeated Peachtree Ridge 66-61 after trailing 35-32 at the half. Walton pulled even at 45 entering the fourth quarter. Liz Williams led with 17 points -- and two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter -- and Tomisin Adenupe scored 17 points. Anna Conza added 13 points for Walton and Lexy Harris scored six points with 14 rebounds.
The Cass boys led 28-15 after the first quarter and 53-26 at the half in its 76-55 victory over Hebron Christian
In other boys games: Class 5A No. 3 St. Pius X pulled away with a 15-5 fourth quarter to beat Class A Private Mount Vernon 57-35. … Down seven points with 1:37 left in the game, Johnson-Savannah, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, rallied to beat 4A No. 8 Jenkins 52-50. Emondre Bowles, a 6-3 senior guard, led with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. Antonio Baker, a 6-2 sophomore guard, scored nine points with three steals and two rebounds. Jaheim Robinson scored six points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Atomsmashers. … North Cobb defeated Furtah Prep 57-27. Senior guard Tyler Gorsuch led with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Evan Daniel scored 13 points with eight rebounds. Alex Acosta scored eight points with eight rebounds for North Cobb. … Cedar Shoals defeated North Oconee 62-52 and Kashik Brown led with 30 points and five steals. Markavion Gresham scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jah Colbert scored seven points with three rebounds, and two steals while teammate Roger Walker scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. … Shiloh, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, defeated Central Gwinnett 67-39 and Devon Barnes led with 23 points, five assists and five rebounds. Amarion Jones scored 15 points with four rebounds and three assists. Trevon Payton scored seven points and had nine rebounds. … In the Cherokee/Cobb Challenge at Walton, Pope defeated Woodstock 71-66. … Class 7A No. 10 Norcross outlasted Duluth 58-52 after leading 20-3 entering the second quarter. Duluth rallied with a 14-9 effort in the third quarter and a 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter but time ran out. … Class 7A Gainesville outscored Bankes County 27-17 in the fourth quarter to win 77-76. Banks led 20-17 after the first quarter and 42-37 at the half. …
In other girls games: The Cambridge girls, ranked seventh in Class 6A, set a new school scoring record after an 82-72 victory over Allatoona in overtime. The Bears overcame a 51-44 entering the fourth quarter with a 25-18 run to force overtime. In the overtime period, Cambridge dominated Allatoona 14-3 to take the victory. The Bears trailed 22-20 after the first quarter and 31-29 at the break. Jordynn Dudley scored 34 points for Cambridge, a team record. Angelina Cofrancesco scored 20 points and Sydney Granby finished with 19 points. Allatoona was led by Abby Hohl’s 25 points. Jaasira Fossit scored 17 points and Maddie Gamblin had 16 points. … East Hall beat Chestatee 48-37. Carly Campbell scored 17 points, Audrey Griffin scored 10 points and Maleah Harrison added eight points. … Cedar Shoals defeated North Oconee 59-46 and Ashley Lester led with 18 points for the Jaguars. Skylar Lattimore added 14 points. … In the SMI Carroll County Christmas Classic, Cass defeated Mount Zion-Carroll 74-38. … Class 7A Brookwood defeated Class 2A Banks County 57-47. Banks was led by Kamryn Grier who scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and Hailey Seahorn who scored 14 points. … In the Rome New Tribune Christmas Tournament, Class 6A Rome defeated A Private Darlington 54-33. …
Boys
Appling County 56, Toombs County 54
Bowdon 82, Heard County 64
Cass 76, Hebron Christian 55
Cedar Shoals 62, North Oconee 52
Chattooga 55, Darlington 51
Coffee 64, Bradwell Institute 61
Cornerstone Prep Academy 59, Creekside 49
Crawford County 58, Taylor County 51
Drew Charter 72, Roswell 42
Gainesville 77, Banks County 76
Greenbrier 58, Apalachee 40
Hart County 76, Elbert County 48
Houston County 75, Newton 68
Jonesboro 72, Morrow 46
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Coahulla Creek 34
Lambert 63, McIntosh 54
Lumpkin County 61, North Hall 53
Marist 47, Mays 34
Milton 72, Denmark 68
New Manchester 61, Lithia Springs 42
Newnan 60, Spalding 48
Norcross 58, Duluth 52
North Atlanta 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 52
North Cobb 57, Furtah Prep 27
North Gwinnett 87, Cherokee Bluff 56
Northwest Whitfield 53, Cedartown 50
Parkview 81, Johns Creek 69
Pebblebrook 77, South Cobb 65
Pope 71, Woodstock 66
Portal 56, Emanuel County Institute 49
Providence Christian 61, Peachtree Ridge 60
Ringgold 55, Rockmart 39
Savannah Country Day 78, The Habersham School 47
Sequoyah 70, North Paulding 61
Shiloh 67, Central Gwinnett 39
Sonoraville 56, North Murray 50
South Atlanta 40, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 38
South Paulding 58, Douglas County 56
Southwest Atlanta Christian 62, Whitefield Academy 52
St. Pius X 57, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 35
Thomson 66, Lincoln County 61
Tucker 61, Miller Grove 59
Walker 55, Lassiter 53
Walton 60, King’s Academy, GA 41
Warren County 58, Putnam County 54
Washington County 69, Southwest 28
West Forsyth 73, Alpharetta 54
Girls
Archer 73, Dunwoody 26
Arlington Christian 61, Druid Hills 58
Bowdon 53, Temple 33
Buford 81, Habersham Central 69
Cambridge 83, Allatoona 72
Campbell 60, Grayson 56
Cass 74, Mt. Zion, Carroll 38
Cherokee 73, Pope 57
Coahulla Creek 67, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4
Coretta Scott King 46, Atlanta International 31
Dodge County 53, Lamar County 51
Dougherty 47, Deerfield-Windsor 27
Eagle’s Landing 40, Dutchtown 37
Etowah 55, Starr’s Mill 25
Gainesville 60, Meadowcreek 37
Grovetown 75, Washington-Wilkes 35
Jenkins County 44, McIntosh County Academy 32
Johns Creek 68, Lambert 33
Johnson-Savannah 60, Jenkins 19
Langston Hughes 68, Griffin 28
Loganville 71, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Lumpkin County 76, North Hall 31
M. L. King 66, Northview 26
Marietta 67, Mundy’s Mill 32
Marist 56, Mays 22
Morgan County 41, Wilson Academy 36
Mountain View 37, Chattahoochee 26
Murray County 50, Adairsville 36
North Forsyth 58, Dacula 27
North Gwinnett 47, Creekview 40
Pickens 51, Trion 40
Pike County 67, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 24
Rockmart 69, Ringgold 63
Shiloh 51, Central Gwinnett 36
Southwest DeKalb 69, Chamblee 27
Spalding 66, Newnan 41
St. Pius X 63, Clarkston 18
Stone Mountain 41, Lithonia 24
Strong Rock Christian 45, Athens Christian 13
Towers 31, Washington 28
Union Grove 65, Ola 44
Walker 50, Lassiter 37
Walton 66, Peachtree Ridge 61
Washington County 64, Southwest 29
Whitewater 51, Jonesboro 36
Woodland-Stockbridge 58, Stockbridge 40
