Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Wednesday

The Lanierland finals are set after the second day of competition. For the girls, North Hall will face Lakeview for the champions and for the boys, Gainesville will play East Hall.
In the semis, the Gainesville boys closed the game on an 18-5 run to defeat Lakeview Academy 60-42 and East Hall beat Cherokee Bluff 68-58 to earn berths in the finals. On the girls side, North Hall defeated Gainesville 51-44 and Lakeview Academy beat Flowery Branch 50-36 to earn berths in the finals.
Champions Classic at Wheeler
Windsor Forest 66, Kell 65
D’Ante Bass scored 21 points in the second half and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to pace Class 3A No. 1 Windsor Forest past Kell. He is committed to Georgetown.
Hiram 51, Mt. Vernon 43
SeKai Lockhart scored seven points with 10 rebounds, seven steals, two assists and a block to help lead Hiram.
Lithonia 47, Therrell 39
Chase Champion scored 13 points to lead Lithonia while teammates Josh Daniels and Caleb Taylor each scored 11 points. Amir Banks and Karman Carlisle each scored 10 points to lead Therrell.
Lanier 67, Douglas County 60
Tahai Morgan scored 22 points to lead Lanier while CJ Hyland scored 15 points and Jayce Nathaniel finished with 13 points.
Shiloh 60, Lowndes 28
Trevon Peyton scored 17 points to lead Shiloh’s offense and thwarted the Vikings on defense.
Dillard 75, Cumberland 45
Dwayne Wimberly scored 19 points to lead Dillard.
Fayette County 61, Solid Rock 54
Pebblebrook vs. Pinson Valley
See the other scores from Wednesday below
Boys
Archb. Stepinac 72, Grayson 64
Bainbridge 66, Coffee 45
Bleckley County 54, West Laurens 51
Chattooga 60, Calhoun 53
Clarksville Academy 70, South Paulding 67
Clinton 62, Chattahoochee 53
Columbia 60, Miami Country Day 53
Concord Academy 68, Roswell 45
Creekview 42, North Murray 35
Dade County 79, Trion 20
Darlington 84, Ezell-Harding 57
Denmark 85, North Miami Beach 59
Dublin 75, Wheeler County 43
Effingham County 69, Wilson Academy 48
Fayette County 61, Solid Rock Christian 54
First Presbyterian 67, CFCA 46
Flowery Branch 60, Dalton Academy 37
Gilmer 58, Lassiter 51
Habersham Central 65, Elbert County 63
Hebron Christian 59, Excel Christian 43
Jenkins 63, Saints Academy 58
Lambert 90, North Clayton 52
Laney 68, Josey 41
Long County 79, Emanuel County Institute 45
Lovejoy 76, Notasulga 44
McIntosh 81, Carrollton 64
Monroe 75, Lake Minneola 57
New Manchester 54, Harris County 38
Newnan 62, Opelika, AL 54
North Hall 65, West Hall 54
Northridge 66, North Oconee 52
Parkview 70, Barron Collier 67
Pinecrest Academy 66, Cherokee Christian 52
Putnam County 57, Mitchell County 55
Quitman County 57, Bethlehem Christian 51
Rabun County 86, East Forsyth 66
River Ridge 54, Monroe 48
Sagemont 80, Mays 48
Shiloh 60, Lowndes 28
Social Circle 59, Walton 52
Sonoraville 62, Pickens 46
South Forsyth 46, Wesleyan 38
Spring Garden, AL. 47, Whitewater 45
St. Augustine, Fla. 67, Camden County 52
Statesboro 57, Washington County 49
Stockbridge 82, Central Christian 35
Temple 61, Bowdon 60
Turner County 55, Cook 50
Walnut Grove 58, Vicksburg 56
West Forsyth 75, East Ridge, FL. 60
Windsor Forest 66, Kell 65
Woodland-Cartersville 54, Campbell 49
Woodstock 67, Mt. Paran Christian 57
Girls
Athens Academy 42, Archb. Chappelle 29
Bradwell Institute 59, Groves 14
Brookwood 57, Mt. Paran Christian 53
Brunswick 49, Valdosta 41
Bulloch Academy 51, Stratford Academy 38
Cannon 65, South Forsyth 63
Cass 56, Calhoun 52
Charlotte Latin 40, St. Pius X 36
Cherokee Bluff 54, Johnson-Gainesville 17
Dublin 53, Wheeler County 26
East Hall 56, Chestatee 47
East Paulding 50, Piedmont 38
Etowah 50, Walton 31
Glynn Academy 44, Lake Nona 23
Grovetown 68, Evans 18
Heard County 57, Darlington 56
Heritage-Catoosa 50, Trion 28
Holy Innocents’ 66, Grayson 59
Hoover, AL 64, Southwest DeKalb 29
Jefferson 64, Fannin County 44
Kell 73, Newton 41
Lakeside-Evans 57, Westside-Augusta 33
Loganville 69, Dacula 51
Lovejoy 66, Sachse 58
Lumpkin County 55, Mill Creek 25
North Gwinnett 49, Johns Creek 32
North Oconee 48, Westwood (GISA) 42
Ola 50, Crawford County 20
Pickens 46, Baylor School, TN 30
Pierce County 79, Jefferson County 35
Ravenwood 56, North Forsyth 38
Spalding 37, Perry 27
Tattnall County 68, Vidalia 50
Telfair County 75, Long County 73
Wade Hampton 50, Franklin County 25
Warner Robins 70, Westside-Macon 32
