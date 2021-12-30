Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Wednesday

Hiram 51, Mt. Vernon 43

SeKai Lockhart scored seven points with 10 rebounds, seven steals, two assists and a block to help lead Hiram.

Lithonia 47, Therrell 39

Chase Champion scored 13 points to lead Lithonia while teammates Josh Daniels and Caleb Taylor each scored 11 points. Amir Banks and Karman Carlisle each scored 10 points to lead Therrell.

Lanier 67, Douglas County 60

Tahai Morgan scored 22 points to lead Lanier while CJ Hyland scored 15 points and Jayce Nathaniel finished with 13 points.

Shiloh 60, Lowndes 28

Trevon Peyton scored 17 points to lead Shiloh’s offense and thwarted the Vikings on defense.

Dillard 75, Cumberland 45

Dwayne Wimberly scored 19 points to lead Dillard.

Fayette County 61, Solid Rock 54

Pebblebrook vs. Pinson Valley

See the other scores from Wednesday below

Boys

Archb. Stepinac 72, Grayson 64

Bainbridge 66, Coffee 45

Bleckley County 54, West Laurens 51

Chattooga 60, Calhoun 53

Clarksville Academy 70, South Paulding 67

Clinton 62, Chattahoochee 53

Columbia 60, Miami Country Day 53

Concord Academy 68, Roswell 45

Creekview 42, North Murray 35

Dade County 79, Trion 20

Darlington 84, Ezell-Harding 57

Denmark 85, North Miami Beach 59

Dublin 75, Wheeler County 43

Effingham County 69, Wilson Academy 48

Fayette County 61, Solid Rock Christian 54

First Presbyterian 67, CFCA 46

Flowery Branch 60, Dalton Academy 37

Gilmer 58, Lassiter 51

Habersham Central 65, Elbert County 63

Hebron Christian 59, Excel Christian 43

Jenkins 63, Saints Academy 58

Lambert 90, North Clayton 52

Laney 68, Josey 41

Long County 79, Emanuel County Institute 45

Lovejoy 76, Notasulga 44

McIntosh 81, Carrollton 64

Monroe 75, Lake Minneola 57

New Manchester 54, Harris County 38

Newnan 62, Opelika, AL 54

North Hall 65, West Hall 54

Northridge 66, North Oconee 52

Parkview 70, Barron Collier 67

Pinecrest Academy 66, Cherokee Christian 52

Putnam County 57, Mitchell County 55

Quitman County 57, Bethlehem Christian 51

Rabun County 86, East Forsyth 66

River Ridge 54, Monroe 48

Sagemont 80, Mays 48

Shiloh 60, Lowndes 28

Social Circle 59, Walton 52

Sonoraville 62, Pickens 46

South Forsyth 46, Wesleyan 38

Spring Garden, AL. 47, Whitewater 45

St. Augustine, Fla. 67, Camden County 52

Statesboro 57, Washington County 49

Stockbridge 82, Central Christian 35

Temple 61, Bowdon 60

Turner County 55, Cook 50

Walnut Grove 58, Vicksburg 56

West Forsyth 75, East Ridge, FL. 60

Windsor Forest 66, Kell 65

Woodland-Cartersville 54, Campbell 49

Woodstock 67, Mt. Paran Christian 57

Girls

Athens Academy 42, Archb. Chappelle 29

Bradwell Institute 59, Groves 14

Brookwood 57, Mt. Paran Christian 53

Brunswick 49, Valdosta 41

Bulloch Academy 51, Stratford Academy 38

Cannon 65, South Forsyth 63

Cass 56, Calhoun 52

Charlotte Latin 40, St. Pius X 36

Cherokee Bluff 54, Johnson-Gainesville 17

Dublin 53, Wheeler County 26

East Hall 56, Chestatee 47

East Paulding 50, Piedmont 38

Etowah 50, Walton 31

Glynn Academy 44, Lake Nona 23

Grovetown 68, Evans 18

Heard County 57, Darlington 56

Heritage-Catoosa 50, Trion 28

Holy Innocents’ 66, Grayson 59

Hoover, AL 64, Southwest DeKalb 29

Jefferson 64, Fannin County 44

Kell 73, Newton 41

Lakeside-Evans 57, Westside-Augusta 33

Loganville 69, Dacula 51

Lovejoy 66, Sachse 58

Lumpkin County 55, Mill Creek 25

North Gwinnett 49, Johns Creek 32

North Oconee 48, Westwood (GISA) 42

Ola 50, Crawford County 20

Pickens 46, Baylor School, TN 30

Pierce County 79, Jefferson County 35

Ravenwood 56, North Forsyth 38

Spalding 37, Perry 27

Tattnall County 68, Vidalia 50

Telfair County 75, Long County 73

Wade Hampton 50, Franklin County 25

Warner Robins 70, Westside-Macon 32