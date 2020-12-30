Holiday Basketball updates from Tuesday

Girls

Gainesville 50, Cherokee Bluff 45

Chestatee 54, Flowery Branch 33

East Hall 59, Lakeview Academy 33

North Hall 60, West Hall 22

Boys

Cherokee Bluff 69, East Hall 52

North Hall 60, West Hall 40

Gainesville 78, Lakeview Academy 50

Deep South Classic at Brookwood

After Tuesday’s games the championship schedule is set and the Archer boys will face Cherokee on Wednesday for the tournament championship and on the girls side, Brookwood will meet Collins Hill for the title.

On the boys side, Archer moved to the finals with a 67-55 victory over Collins Hill and Cherokee defeated Monroe Area 80-37 to advance. Mill Creek beat Brookwood 60-57.

For the girls, Brookwood beat Mount Paran 64-59 in the semifinals and Collins Hill beat Archer 71-56 to advance to the finals. Cherokee beat Monroe Area 71-27 and Parkview beat Roswell 63-59 in the consolation games.

See the rest of the scores below.

Boys

Arabia Mountain 52, KIPP Atlanta Charter 50

Bacon County 44, Ware County 42

Blessed Trinity 74, Our Lady of Mercy 46

Brantley County 62, Clinch County 58

Brunswick 92, Wilkinson County 72

Bryan County 80, Pinewood Christian 65

Calhoun 60, Temple 43

Calvary Day 67, Bulloch Academy 59

Cartersville 63, Excel Christian 45

Carver-Atlanta 78, Jackson-Atlanta 66

Cass 66, Hiram 35

Cedartown 61, Faith Christian 38

Central-Carroll 61, Russell County, AL 60

Cherokee 80, Monroe Area 37

Cherokee Bluff 62, North Hall 39

Coffee 53, Glynn Academy 45

Cornerstone Prep Academy 71, Creekview 62

Darlington 70, Elkmont 45

Dougherty 59, LaFayette 37

Douglas County 58, Towers 50

Dublin 73, Wheeler County 48

Eagle’s Landing Christian 65, First Presbyterian 63

East Hall 67, West Hall 60

Effingham County 60, McIntosh County Academy 27

Etowah 68, Whitewater 49

Greater Atlanta Christian 68, Lincoln County 61

Harris County 65, Camp Jewell House 51

John Milledge 55, Savannah Christian 40

King’s Ridge 71, Prince Avenue 41

McEachern 79, Cumberland Christian Academy 77

Mill Creek 60, Brookwood 57

Milton 77, Gray Collegiate Academy 65

Morrow 59, Lovejoy 54

Newnan 57, Dutchtown 51

North Atlanta 64, Heritage School-Newnan 26

Northeast 47, Southwest 46

Rockdale County 66, Alpharetta 49

Rockmart 61, Mt. Paran Christian 39

Rome 71, Handley, AL 55

Savannah Country Day 60, Benedictine 52

Seminole County 58, Sneads High School, FL 56

Sequoyah 63, Walker 44

Sonoraville 69, Bowdon 54

Stockbridge 53, Wilson Academy 40

Treutlen 48, Jenkins County 47

Trinity Christian 57, Marietta 53

Union Grove 75, Landmark Christian 57

WIndemere Prep FL 67, Mt. Pisgah Christian 60

Woodward Academy 56, Shiloh 55

Girls

Alexander 45, Johns Creek 36

Armuchee 54, Woodland-Cartersville 21

Banks County 48, Druid Hills 41

Brookwood 64, Mt. Paran Christian 59

Cass 72, Gordon Central 26

Cherokee 71, Monroe Area 27

Clinch County 42, Brantley County 23

Coahulla Creek 61, Gilmer 58

Coffee 38, Colquitt County 31

Eagle’s Landing Christian 60, First Presbyterian 24

East Hall 38, Chestatee 36

East Jackson 49, Mountain View 38

Etowah 53, Hillgrove 49

Franklin County 51, Hart County 50

Glynn Academy 33, Lake Nona 16

Gordon Lee 53, Southeast Whitfield 29

Jackson 67, Woodstock 62

Jenkins County 61, Treutlen 24

Kell 73, Towers 17

Kennesaw Mountain 51, Adairsville 38

LaFayette 54, Trion 51

Lee County 54, Deerfield-Windsor 37

Loganville 48, Elbert County 42

Lovejoy 84, Morrow 10

Lowndes 52, Monroe 43

North Forsyth 47, Wesleyan 42

North Gwinnett 46, Discovery 43

Northeast 57, Southwest 27

Pickens 55, North Murray 47

Richmond Hill 44, Hilton Head, S.C. 28

Rockdale County 49, Dutchtown 31

Rockmart 69, Cartersville 56

Sonoraville 68, Christian Heritage 44

South Forsyth 72, Calhoun 52

St. Pius X 53, Grayson 38

Statesboro 76, Wilkinson County 19

Stephens County 64, Central Gwinnett 28

Tattnall County 53, Vidalia 40

Tift County 53, Warner Robins 42

Union Grove 51, Mt. de Sales 34

Upson-Lee 94, Crisp County 30

Valdosta 47, Dougherty 45

Ware County 47, Bacon County 34