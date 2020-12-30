Holiday Basketball updates from Tuesday

The 61st Lanierland Tournament continued Tuesday at Gainesville with a long schedule of games on the boys and girls side of the tournament.
In the boys semifinals on Tuesday, Cherokee Bluff defeated North Hall 62-39 and will play Gainesville in the championship game on Wednesday. Gainesville beat Chestatee to advance to the championship game.
In the girls semifinals on Tuesday, Gainesville outlasted North Hall 58-56 led by 16-point efforts from Keke Jones and Lauren Teasley. Jones scored the go-ahead basket on a late-game layup to give Gainesville the victory.
Gainesville will face East Hall in the title game on Wednesday. The Vikings earned their championship berth with a 38-36 victory over Chestatee. Maleah Harrison scored 15 points to lead East Hall including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game.
Here are Monday’s scores from Lanierland.
Girls
Gainesville 50, Cherokee Bluff 45
Chestatee 54, Flowery Branch 33
East Hall 59, Lakeview Academy 33
North Hall 60, West Hall 22
Boys
Cherokee Bluff 69, East Hall 52
North Hall 60, West Hall 40
Gainesville 78, Lakeview Academy 50
Deep South Classic at Brookwood
After Tuesday’s games the championship schedule is set and the Archer boys will face Cherokee on Wednesday for the tournament championship and on the girls side, Brookwood will meet Collins Hill for the title.
On the boys side, Archer moved to the finals with a 67-55 victory over Collins Hill and Cherokee defeated Monroe Area 80-37 to advance. Mill Creek beat Brookwood 60-57.
For the girls, Brookwood beat Mount Paran 64-59 in the semifinals and Collins Hill beat Archer 71-56 to advance to the finals. Cherokee beat Monroe Area 71-27 and Parkview beat Roswell 63-59 in the consolation games.
See the rest of the scores below.
Boys
Arabia Mountain 52, KIPP Atlanta Charter 50
Bacon County 44, Ware County 42
Blessed Trinity 74, Our Lady of Mercy 46
Brantley County 62, Clinch County 58
Brunswick 92, Wilkinson County 72
Bryan County 80, Pinewood Christian 65
Calhoun 60, Temple 43
Calvary Day 67, Bulloch Academy 59
Cartersville 63, Excel Christian 45
Carver-Atlanta 78, Jackson-Atlanta 66
Cass 66, Hiram 35
Cedartown 61, Faith Christian 38
Central-Carroll 61, Russell County, AL 60
Cherokee 80, Monroe Area 37
Cherokee Bluff 62, North Hall 39
Coffee 53, Glynn Academy 45
Cornerstone Prep Academy 71, Creekview 62
Darlington 70, Elkmont 45
Dougherty 59, LaFayette 37
Douglas County 58, Towers 50
Dublin 73, Wheeler County 48
Eagle’s Landing Christian 65, First Presbyterian 63
East Hall 67, West Hall 60
Effingham County 60, McIntosh County Academy 27
Etowah 68, Whitewater 49
Greater Atlanta Christian 68, Lincoln County 61
Harris County 65, Camp Jewell House 51
John Milledge 55, Savannah Christian 40
King’s Ridge 71, Prince Avenue 41
McEachern 79, Cumberland Christian Academy 77
Mill Creek 60, Brookwood 57
Milton 77, Gray Collegiate Academy 65
Morrow 59, Lovejoy 54
Newnan 57, Dutchtown 51
North Atlanta 64, Heritage School-Newnan 26
Northeast 47, Southwest 46
Rockdale County 66, Alpharetta 49
Rockmart 61, Mt. Paran Christian 39
Rome 71, Handley, AL 55
Savannah Country Day 60, Benedictine 52
Seminole County 58, Sneads High School, FL 56
Sequoyah 63, Walker 44
Sonoraville 69, Bowdon 54
Stockbridge 53, Wilson Academy 40
Treutlen 48, Jenkins County 47
Trinity Christian 57, Marietta 53
Union Grove 75, Landmark Christian 57
WIndemere Prep FL 67, Mt. Pisgah Christian 60
Woodward Academy 56, Shiloh 55
Girls
Alexander 45, Johns Creek 36
Armuchee 54, Woodland-Cartersville 21
Banks County 48, Druid Hills 41
Brookwood 64, Mt. Paran Christian 59
Cass 72, Gordon Central 26
Cherokee 71, Monroe Area 27
Clinch County 42, Brantley County 23
Coahulla Creek 61, Gilmer 58
Coffee 38, Colquitt County 31
Eagle’s Landing Christian 60, First Presbyterian 24
East Hall 38, Chestatee 36
East Jackson 49, Mountain View 38
Etowah 53, Hillgrove 49
Franklin County 51, Hart County 50
Glynn Academy 33, Lake Nona 16
Gordon Lee 53, Southeast Whitfield 29
Jackson 67, Woodstock 62
Jenkins County 61, Treutlen 24
Kell 73, Towers 17
Kennesaw Mountain 51, Adairsville 38
LaFayette 54, Trion 51
Lee County 54, Deerfield-Windsor 37
Loganville 48, Elbert County 42
Lovejoy 84, Morrow 10
Lowndes 52, Monroe 43
North Forsyth 47, Wesleyan 42
North Gwinnett 46, Discovery 43
Northeast 57, Southwest 27
Pickens 55, North Murray 47
Richmond Hill 44, Hilton Head, S.C. 28
Rockdale County 49, Dutchtown 31
Rockmart 69, Cartersville 56
Sonoraville 68, Christian Heritage 44
South Forsyth 72, Calhoun 52
St. Pius X 53, Grayson 38
Statesboro 76, Wilkinson County 19
Stephens County 64, Central Gwinnett 28
Tattnall County 53, Vidalia 40
Tift County 53, Warner Robins 42
Union Grove 51, Mt. de Sales 34
Upson-Lee 94, Crisp County 30
Valdosta 47, Dougherty 45
Ware County 47, Bacon County 34
