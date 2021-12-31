Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Thursday

Holtzclaw finished with 16 points and three assists alongside teammate Christian Torres who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. CJ Agbor scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

On the girls side of the event, North Hall defeated Lakeview Academy 60-55 to win the team’s 15th Lanierland title and second title in three years. Kristina Peach scored 21 points – including two 3-pointers late in the game – to help seal the victory.