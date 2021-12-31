Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Thursday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
28 minutes ago

Levi Holtzclaw’s basket with .3 second left lifted East Hall over Gainesville 62-61 in the boys Lanierland title game. The victory marked East Hall’s first championship at Lanierland since 2010 and the program’s 25th overall Lanierland title.

Holtzclaw finished with 16 points and three assists alongside teammate Christian Torres who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. CJ Agbor scored 16 points with nine rebounds.

On the girls side of the event, North Hall defeated Lakeview Academy 60-55 to win the team’s 15th Lanierland title and second title in three years. Kristina Peach scored 21 points – including two 3-pointers late in the game – to help seal the victory.

See the other scores below.

Boys

Bainbridge 52, Malone 42

Baylor School, TN 54, Christian Heritage 47

Bishop O’Connell 71, Milton 49

Calhoun 83, Cartersville 61

Calhoun County 90, Early County 57

Cedartown 52, Haralson County 27

Chattahoochee 69, Barron Collier 62

Chattanooga Central, 56, Dade County 53

Chattooga 59, Adairsville 57

Cherokee Bluff 74, Lakeview Academy 45

Columbia 66, Lakewood 40

Cornerstone Prep Aca 54, Cross Keys 25

Creekview 58, Sonoraville 38

Deerfield-Windsor 53, Loganville Christian 26

Discovery 58, Winder-Barrow 54

Dublin 59, Johnson County 26

Effingham County 63, Model 45

Etowah 78, Sprayberry 33

Evans 67, Laney 54

Excel Christian 70, Dalton Academy 29

Fannin County 64, Duluth 48

Gordon Lee 65, Trion 42

Grayson 54, Lexington 53

Harris County 76, Calvary Christian 32

Hebron Christian 51, Johnson-Gainesville 28

King 61, Parkview 57

King’s Ridge 59, Johnson-Savannah 58

LaFayette 43, Heritage-Catoosa 42

Lassiter 64, North Murray 41

Lincoln 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 53

Lovejoy 37, Auburn, AL 35

McIntosh 57, New Manchester 47

Monroe 64, Lee County 45

Monroe Area 73, Lumpkin County 41

New Hampstead 41, Augusta Prep Day 39

Newnan 51, Valley 44

North Hall 77, Chestatee 60

Opelika, AL 79, Riverdale 68

Pickens 59, Gilmer 46

Pinecrest Academy 49, Fideles Christian 39

Putnam County 65, Jackson 55

Rome 53, White County 43

Savannah Country Day 47, Richmond Hill 40

Shiloh 69, Fayette County 49

Social Circle 78, Pope 73

Solid Rock Christian 66, Lowndes 44

South Forsyth 66, Woodstock 48

St. Pius X 72, Canisius 60

Stockbridge 53, Westside-Macon 52

Temple 49, Bremen 44

Towns County 63, Rabun County 61

Washington County 68, Swainsboro 55

Washington-Wilkes 70, Prince Avenue 52

West Forsyth 50, Hendersonville 39

Westside-Augusta 78, Calvary Day 57

Woodland-Stockbridge 60, Cambridge 40

Girls

Athens Academy 38, St. Pius X 30

Brookwood 52, Holy Innocents’ 51

Calhoun 73, Chattooga 33

Cambridge 56, M. L. King 25

Charlton County 53, Irwin County 35

Cherokee Bluff 54, East Hall 34

Creekview 51, Windermere Prep 37

Dublin 76, Johnson County 44

Early County 35, Calhoun County 34

East Paulding 46, Haralson County 14

Etowah 56, Woodland-Stockbridge 51

George Walton Academy 51, Bethlehem Christian 8

Greene County 40, Crawford County 35

Harrison 67, Newton 55

Hilton Head Christian 56, Richmond Hill 34

Lakeside-Evans 47, Fox Creek, SC 28

Lumpkin County 49, Jefferson 32

Mary Persons 54, Ola 42

Murphy 54, Rabun County 49

Murray County 68, Southeast Whitfield 22

Norcross 51, Troup County 19

North Cobb Christian 50, Sonoraville 33

North Paulding 35, Pope 25

Pepperell 59, Unity Christian 37

Pickens 48, White County 42

River Ridge 55, Hillgrove 52

Sequoyah 76, Banks County 28

South Forsyth 51, Summerville 47

Tift County 48, North Cobb 39

Walton 39, Chattahoochee 34

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 4A Blog: A look at the top girls teams, players
8h ago
Class A Public Blog: An early season look at some of the top girls players, teams
10h ago
Class 1A Private blog: A look at the top girls teams, players
10h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top