Holiday basketball tournament updates from Saturday

The War Eagle Classic wrapped up Saturday and in the final game of the evening, Woodward guard Sydney Bowles scored 38 points with nine rebounds and six assists to lead the hosting team past Galloway 70-51.
Anna Wylder and Sara Lewis each scored nine points and Zoe Scott had four points with six rebounds for Woodward. Tianna Thompson (19 points) and Kyla Cain (10 points) led Galloway.
See the other results from the War Eagle Classic below.
Paget Gym
11 a.m. (B) Brandon Hall 61, BEST 32
Miguel Botas scored 17 points and Kenrick Gayle Jr. scored 15 points to lead Brandon Hall. S’dhaji Smith II (13 points) and Mekhi Simms (12 points) led BEST.
12:30 p.m. (B) Mays 84, North Clayton 29
Derron Lindsey scored 21 points – all 3-pointers – to lead the Raiders over North Clayton. Saulamon Evans scored 31 points and Mykel Williams scored 20 points for Mays. Lamin Mbodj (15 points) and Demetrius Thomas (10 points) led North Clayton.
2 p.m. (G) Luella 63, McIntosh 33
Luella was led by Evangelia Davlakou (18 points), Miliani Smith (14 points) and Arianna Dyson (13 points) in the victory. Olivia Henders scored 10 points to lead McIntosh while Bella Diser scored eight points.
3:30 p.m. (B) Drew Charter 69, Forest Park 53
Four players scored in double-figures to lead Drew Charter past Forest Park. JaKobe Strozier led with 18 points helped by teammates JaQuez Thornton (15 points), Jarden Haynes (12 points) and Israel Meggett (10 points).
5 p.m. (B) Chapel Hill vs. Oxford AL
6:30 p.m. (B) Mt. Pisgah 75, Woodward Academy 67
Micah Tucker scored 34 points and Malachi Winter scored 25 points to lead Pisgah over host Woodward. Brandon Peters scored 26 points with six rebound, three steals and one assists to lead Woodward.
8 p.m. (G) Woodward Academy 71, Galloway 50
Championship Gym
12:30 p.m. (G) Lovett 43, Tri-Cities 37
Allie Ohde scored 24 points to lead Lovett. Amyra Smith led Tri-Cities with seven points.
2 p.m. (G) Cedar Grove 49, North Clayton 16
Mariah Williams and Rickayla Johnson each scored 14 points to lead Cedar Grove.
3:30 p.m. (B) Westminster Christian FL 41, Cedar Grove 37
Isiah Middleton scored a basket, got fouled and made the free throw with eight seconds left in the game to help Westmisnter Christain over Cedar Grove.
5 p.m. (B) Mary Persons 79, Mt. Zion 62
6:30 p.m. (B) Westminster 52, Carver-Columbus 43
68th annual Rome Seven Hills Rotary Holiday Basketball Tournament
(B) The Darlington boys basketball team edged the Model Blue Devils 46-40 to win the championship in the 68th annual Rome Seven Hills Rotary Holiday Festival tournament. Senior Patrick Shelley scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 7-0. The Holiday Festival tournament, one of the oldest in Georgia, is famous for its gold ball championship trophy. The win sends the trophy to Darlington for the first time since 2006.
(G) Championship: Rome 49, Darlington 46.
Rome overcame a 27-20 halftime deficit. It’s the second straight tournament championship for the Lady Wolves.
See the other scores below
Boys
Alexander 54, Lithonia 52
Americus-Sumter 54, Blythewood 43
Bacon County 63, Appling County 57
Brantley County 62, Ware County 52
Brookwood 67, North Forsyth 64
Brookwood School, GA 56, Worth County 51
Burke County 49, Jefferson County 23
Calhoun 78, Lambert 69
Calhoun County 56, Chattahoochee County 46
Cass 61, St. Anne Pacelli 44
Central-Carroll 82, Bowdon 57
Charlton County 68, McIntosh County Academy 60
Chattooga 48, Rome 44
Columbia 89, St. Augustine, Fla. 66
Commerce 56, Lake Oconee Academy 20
Creekside 78, Landmark Christian 58
Cumberland Christian Academy 64, Marietta 55
Denmark 55, Providence Christian 45
Dooly County 57, Hawkinsville 32
Drew Charter 69, Forest Park 53
Dublin 83, Johnson County 35
Duluth 58, Furtah Prep 54
Eagle’s Landing Christian 71, First Presbyterian 61
Haralson County 52, Gaylesville 40
Hardaway 62, Peachtree Ridge 61
Heritage School-Newnan 55, Holy Spirit Prep 47
Jasper County 49, Jackson 44
Johnson-Savannah 65, Peach County 48
LaFayette 78, Adairsville 55
Langston Hughes 63, Grovetown 59
Lovejoy 63, Griffin 55
Madison County 66, Elbert County 57
Mary Persons 79, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 58
Mays 87, North Clayton 35
McDonough 34, Baldwin 29
Mill Creek 74, Cherokee 73
Mitchell County 69, West Laurens 42
Monteverde Academy 76, Berkmar 51
Mountain View 93, East Forsyth 52
Mt. Pisgah Christian 75, Woodward Academy 67
North Paulding 44, Northview 41
Northeast 76, Central-Macon 65
Northwest Whitfield 56, Coahulla Creek 52
Pace Academy 54, Sandy Creek 50
Parkview 65, Centennial 58
Prince Avenue 65, Lakeview Academy 48
Putnam County 53, Greene County 31
River Ridge 59, Veterans 53
Salem 47, Miller Grove 45
Schley County 55, Brookstone 31
Seminole County 45, Quitman County 41
Sequoyah 94, Sprayberry 77
Shiloh 67, North Cobb 63
Smith Station, AL 69, Harris County 60
Social Circle 65, Towns County 54
South Effingham 61, Bryan County 50
Southeast Bulloch 69, Rutland 49
St. Andrews 70, Savannah Christian 48
St. Francis 55, Pinecrest Academy 35
Tattnall County 58, Bradwell Institute 50
Thomson 70, Warren County 56
Trinity Prep 65, Dawson County 59
Tucker 62, Pinson Valley 53
Union County 57, Chestatee 51
Vidalia 88, Emanuel County Institute 56
Walker 67, Dominion Christian 56
Walton 49, Kennesaw Mountain 34
Washington County 72, Hancock Central 28
Wheeler County 66, Telfair County 59
Whitewater 46, Houston County 43
Girls
Bacon County 49, Appling County 33
Baldwin 67, Druid Hills 51
Brunswick 74, Waccamaw 21
Cambridge 75, Milton 37
Cannon 64, Peachtree Ridge 40
Cass 65, Villa Rica 54
Chapel Hill 42, Coretta Scott King 31
Charlton County 58, McIntosh County Academy 33
Dublin 77, Johnson County 38
Etowah 39, Collins Hill 29
First Presbyterian 43, Eagle’s Landing Christian 39
Grayson 66, Cherokee 46
Grovetown 56, North Gwinnett 45
Heritage School-Newnan 42, Newnan 35
Houston County 67, Dougherty 44
Jenkins County 48, Edmund Burke 35
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 74, Heritage-Catoosa 25
Lanier Christian 41, Loganville Christian 28
Lithia Springs 52, Mays 39
Lovejoy 68, Griffin 60
Luella 63, McIntosh 33
Marist 61, Denmark 45
Morgan County 70, Dawson County 67
Mountain View 58, Wheeler 32
Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Central-Carroll 26
North Cobb 62, Centennial 15
Northeast 87, Central-Macon 38
Northwest Whitfield 62, Coahulla Creek 31
Our Lady of Mercy 72, Konos Academy 47
Pebblebrook 71, Carver-Atlanta 25
Pelham 52, Cairo 38
Pepperell 49, Chattooga 22
Pierce County 66, Berrien 39
Putnam County 39, Greene County 25
Rockmart 37, Bremen 28
Rome 49, Darlington 46
Savannah Christian 38, St. Andrews 28
Sequoyah 67, North Paulding 51
Telfair County 61, Wheeler County 22
Temple 38, Bowdon 27
Thomson 55, Warren County 16
Trinity Christian 68, Christian Heritage 10
Union County 63, Chestatee 62
Vidalia 51, Emanuel County Institute 48
Washington 46, Rutland 17
Wesleyan 83, Conway SC 25
Wesleyan 83, Conway SC 25
West Forsyth 63, Walton 43
West Laurens 48, Veterans 31
Winder-Barrow 69, Apalachee 34
Woodville-Tompkins 57, Richmond Hill 27
Woodward Academy 70, Galloway School 51
About the Author