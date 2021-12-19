Holiday basketball tournament updates from Saturday

Miguel Botas scored 17 points and Kenrick Gayle Jr. scored 15 points to lead Brandon Hall. S’dhaji Smith II (13 points) and Mekhi Simms (12 points) led BEST.

12:30 p.m. (B) Mays 84, North Clayton 29

Derron Lindsey scored 21 points – all 3-pointers – to lead the Raiders over North Clayton. Saulamon Evans scored 31 points and Mykel Williams scored 20 points for Mays. Lamin Mbodj (15 points) and Demetrius Thomas (10 points) led North Clayton.

2 p.m. (G) Luella 63, McIntosh 33

Luella was led by Evangelia Davlakou (18 points), Miliani Smith (14 points) and Arianna Dyson (13 points) in the victory. Olivia Henders scored 10 points to lead McIntosh while Bella Diser scored eight points.

3:30 p.m. (B) Drew Charter 69, Forest Park 53

Four players scored in double-figures to lead Drew Charter past Forest Park. JaKobe Strozier led with 18 points helped by teammates JaQuez Thornton (15 points), Jarden Haynes (12 points) and Israel Meggett (10 points).

5 p.m. (B) Chapel Hill vs. Oxford AL

6:30 p.m. (B) Mt. Pisgah 75, Woodward Academy 67

Micah Tucker scored 34 points and Malachi Winter scored 25 points to lead Pisgah over host Woodward. Brandon Peters scored 26 points with six rebound, three steals and one assists to lead Woodward.

8 p.m. (G) Woodward Academy 71, Galloway 50

12:30 p.m. (G) Lovett 43, Tri-Cities 37

Allie Ohde scored 24 points to lead Lovett. Amyra Smith led Tri-Cities with seven points.

2 p.m. (G) Cedar Grove 49, North Clayton 16

Mariah Williams and Rickayla Johnson each scored 14 points to lead Cedar Grove.

3:30 p.m. (B) Westminster Christian FL 41, Cedar Grove 37

Isiah Middleton scored a basket, got fouled and made the free throw with eight seconds left in the game to help Westmisnter Christain over Cedar Grove.

5 p.m. (B) Mary Persons 79, Mt. Zion 62

6:30 p.m. (B) Westminster 52, Carver-Columbus 43

68th annual Rome Seven Hills Rotary Holiday Basketball Tournament

(B) The Darlington boys basketball team edged the Model Blue Devils 46-40 to win the championship in the 68th annual Rome Seven Hills Rotary Holiday Festival tournament. Senior Patrick Shelley scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 7-0. The Holiday Festival tournament, one of the oldest in Georgia, is famous for its gold ball championship trophy. The win sends the trophy to Darlington for the first time since 2006.

(G) Championship: Rome 49, Darlington 46.

Rome overcame a 27-20 halftime deficit. It’s the second straight tournament championship for the Lady Wolves.

Boys

Alexander 54, Lithonia 52

Americus-Sumter 54, Blythewood 43

Bacon County 63, Appling County 57

Brantley County 62, Ware County 52

Brookwood 67, North Forsyth 64

Brookwood School, GA 56, Worth County 51

Burke County 49, Jefferson County 23

Calhoun 78, Lambert 69

Calhoun County 56, Chattahoochee County 46

Cass 61, St. Anne Pacelli 44

Central-Carroll 82, Bowdon 57

Charlton County 68, McIntosh County Academy 60

Chattooga 48, Rome 44

Columbia 89, St. Augustine, Fla. 66

Commerce 56, Lake Oconee Academy 20

Creekside 78, Landmark Christian 58

Cumberland Christian Academy 64, Marietta 55

Denmark 55, Providence Christian 45

Dooly County 57, Hawkinsville 32

Drew Charter 69, Forest Park 53

Dublin 83, Johnson County 35

Duluth 58, Furtah Prep 54

Eagle’s Landing Christian 71, First Presbyterian 61

Haralson County 52, Gaylesville 40

Hardaway 62, Peachtree Ridge 61

Heritage School-Newnan 55, Holy Spirit Prep 47

Jasper County 49, Jackson 44

Johnson-Savannah 65, Peach County 48

LaFayette 78, Adairsville 55

Langston Hughes 63, Grovetown 59

Lovejoy 63, Griffin 55

Madison County 66, Elbert County 57

Mary Persons 79, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 58

Mays 87, North Clayton 35

McDonough 34, Baldwin 29

Mill Creek 74, Cherokee 73

Mitchell County 69, West Laurens 42

Monteverde Academy 76, Berkmar 51

Mountain View 93, East Forsyth 52

Mt. Pisgah Christian 75, Woodward Academy 67

North Paulding 44, Northview 41

Northeast 76, Central-Macon 65

Northwest Whitfield 56, Coahulla Creek 52

Pace Academy 54, Sandy Creek 50

Parkview 65, Centennial 58

Prince Avenue 65, Lakeview Academy 48

Putnam County 53, Greene County 31

River Ridge 59, Veterans 53

Salem 47, Miller Grove 45

Schley County 55, Brookstone 31

Seminole County 45, Quitman County 41

Sequoyah 94, Sprayberry 77

Shiloh 67, North Cobb 63

Smith Station, AL 69, Harris County 60

Social Circle 65, Towns County 54

South Effingham 61, Bryan County 50

Southeast Bulloch 69, Rutland 49

St. Andrews 70, Savannah Christian 48

St. Francis 55, Pinecrest Academy 35

Tattnall County 58, Bradwell Institute 50

Thomson 70, Warren County 56

Trinity Prep 65, Dawson County 59

Tucker 62, Pinson Valley 53

Union County 57, Chestatee 51

Vidalia 88, Emanuel County Institute 56

Walker 67, Dominion Christian 56

Walton 49, Kennesaw Mountain 34

Washington County 72, Hancock Central 28

Wheeler County 66, Telfair County 59

Whitewater 46, Houston County 43

Girls

Bacon County 49, Appling County 33

Baldwin 67, Druid Hills 51

Brunswick 74, Waccamaw 21

Cambridge 75, Milton 37

Cannon 64, Peachtree Ridge 40

Cass 65, Villa Rica 54

Chapel Hill 42, Coretta Scott King 31

Charlton County 58, McIntosh County Academy 33

Dublin 77, Johnson County 38

Etowah 39, Collins Hill 29

First Presbyterian 43, Eagle’s Landing Christian 39

Grayson 66, Cherokee 46

Grovetown 56, North Gwinnett 45

Heritage School-Newnan 42, Newnan 35

Houston County 67, Dougherty 44

Jenkins County 48, Edmund Burke 35

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 74, Heritage-Catoosa 25

Lanier Christian 41, Loganville Christian 28

Lithia Springs 52, Mays 39

Lovejoy 68, Griffin 60

Luella 63, McIntosh 33

Marist 61, Denmark 45

Morgan County 70, Dawson County 67

Mountain View 58, Wheeler 32

Mt. Zion, Carroll 48, Central-Carroll 26

North Cobb 62, Centennial 15

Northeast 87, Central-Macon 38

Northwest Whitfield 62, Coahulla Creek 31

Our Lady of Mercy 72, Konos Academy 47

Pebblebrook 71, Carver-Atlanta 25

Pelham 52, Cairo 38

Pepperell 49, Chattooga 22

Pierce County 66, Berrien 39

Putnam County 39, Greene County 25

Rockmart 37, Bremen 28

Rome 49, Darlington 46

Savannah Christian 38, St. Andrews 28

Sequoyah 67, North Paulding 51

Telfair County 61, Wheeler County 22

Temple 38, Bowdon 27

Thomson 55, Warren County 16

Trinity Christian 68, Christian Heritage 10

Union County 63, Chestatee 62

Vidalia 51, Emanuel County Institute 48

Washington 46, Rutland 17

Wesleyan 83, Conway SC 25

West Forsyth 63, Walton 43

West Laurens 48, Veterans 31

Winder-Barrow 69, Apalachee 34

Woodville-Tompkins 57, Richmond Hill 27

Woodward Academy 70, Galloway School 51