Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Saturday

Holiday basketball tournaments continued Saturday and in the Longhorn 5-Star Classic at Milton, the hosting Eagles defeated Tennessee powerhouse Houston 54-53.
The Class 7A No. 2-ranked Eagles led 21-16 after the first quarter and 37-24 at the half. Houston outscored Milton 12-6 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth quarter but time ran out. Broc Bidwell, a senior guard, led Milton with 14 points and four assists and four rebounds. Bruce Thornton, a 6-foot-2 junior point guard, scored 10 points with eight assists and five rebounds. KC Campbell, a 6-7 junior shooting forward, scored 10 points with nine rebounds.
Milton moves to 7-2 and will travel to Alpharetta on Tuesday.
Lambert Holiday Classic
After leading 28-24 at the half, Archer pulled away to beat Denmark 63-50 in the nightcap game at Lambert. Archer was led by Christian Drummer who scored 18 points Joseph Scott scored 17 points to pace Denmark.
In the first game of the day, Johns Creek defeated Walnut Grove 79-66. McRae Ball, a 6-4 junior shooting guard, led the Gladiators with 30 points (7 3-pointers) and Aidan Temple, a 6-5 sophomore forward, scored 23 points. Walnut Grove was led by DeMyron Williams, a 6-1 junior shooting guard, who scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers.
After leading 23-21 at the half, Providence Christian defeated Trinity Christian 48-44 in the second game. Chance Thacker led Providence with 14 points and Elijah WIlliams scored 13 points. Trinity Christian was led by Sami Pissis who scored 16 points and Isaac Brito who scored 13 points.
Peachtree RIdge defeated McIntosh 63-39 in the third game and Jarius Griffin led with 16 points. Shaun NIchols scored 14 points to lead the Chiefs. In the fourth game Lambert beat Duluth 70-57 and Paul Lunguana scored 21 points to lead the Longhorns. Mason Barnes added 19 points for Lambert. Duluth’s Takata Murphy and Zailan Blue each scored 13 points.
Lemon Street Classic
Class 7A McEachern defeated Class 6A No. 9 Heritage-Conyers 85-80 and Randy Brady led the fifth-ranked Indians with 24 points. Cam McDowell scored 19 points and Bobby Moore added 14 points for McEachern. RJ Noord led Heritage with 22 points, Dash Boston scored 21 points and Jame White added 15 points.
Zyair Greene scored 33 points to lead Miller Grove past Grovetown 75-66. Jahmil Barber scored 12 points and Tyriek Boyd added 10 points. Grovetown’s Zach Bell led with 23 points and Julius Brown scored 18 points. Marietta had little trouble defeating Therrell 61-32 while playing as the Lemon Street High School Hornets. Lithonia’s boys beat Cedar Shoals 63-61 on a baseline layup by Chase Champion with two seconds left
Peach State Classic
The Fayette County boys beat Tri-Cities 93-87 after and Kaleb Banks led with 42 points and seven rebounds. RJ Kennedy scored 22 points with four assists and three steals while Cardell Bailey added 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists.
War Lodge Classic Invitational
The host Sequoyah boys beat Cass 66-55 and took advantage with a 17-8 effort in the second quarter after leading 19-17 entering the frame. The Chiefs were led by Dylan Wolle, who scored 28 points with six rebounds and one assist. Kyle Keener scored 16 points, three steals and three assists and Ayden Watson scored 15 points with eight rebounds, three steals, four assists and a block.
Cherokee’s boys had five players in double-figures in its 74-72 comeback win over Sprayberry. Thailand Owens led with 25 points, Ethan Pickett scored 19 points and Elijah Tucker, Tayden Owens and DJ Potts-Heard each scored 10 points.
Cobb-Cherokee Challenge at Walton
Etowah’s boys beat North Cobb 65-62 on the last possession. Tyler Gorsuchl led North Cobb with 16 points and seven rebounds. Alex Acosta scored 15 points with seven rebound and Evan Daniel had 12 points.
See the rest of the scores below
Boys
Athens Academy 59, Stratford Academy 51
Blessed Trinity 72, North Paulding 57
Cherokee 74, Sprayberry 72
Commerce 78, Lake Oconee Academy 38
Creekside 78, Brandon Hall 63
Excel Christian 93, Praise Academy 47
Fitzgerald 27, Coffee 26
Furtah Prep 58, Mt. Paran Christian 52
Greater Atlanta Christian 75, Redan 53
Johns Creek 79, Walnut Grove 66
Lithonia 63, Cedar Shoals 61
Mays 56, Carver-Atlanta 45
McEachern 85, Heritage-Conyers 80
Newton 85, Westlake 61
Oconee County 61, Jasper County/Monticello 54
Pope 74, King’s Academy, GA 64
Providence Christian 49, Trinity Christian 44
Roswell 76, Dawson County 65
Sequoyah 66, Cass 55
Tucker 62, Gainesville 43
Turner County 39, Irwin County 36
Walker 54, Wesleyan 53
Walton 68, Woodstock 57
Warren County 81, Crawford County 60
West Forsyth 49, Starr’s Mill 43
Wheeler 63, Pebblebrook 45
Girls
Arabia Mountain 84, Milton 44
Brunswick 64, Wilson SC 52
Cairo 77, Worth County 26
Cherokee 66, Dacula 42
Crawford County 47, Warren County 20
Creekview 56, Starr’s Mill 47
Dublin 38, Montgomery County 33
Etowah 71, Grovetown 64
Georgia Military 32, Tattnall Square 31
LaFayette 73, McIntosh 69
M. L. King 48, Alcovy 42
McEachern 73, Rockdale County 39
North Forsyth 57, Harrison 55
Savannah 38, Islands 27
Sonoraville 57, Calhoun 47
South Atlanta 34, Fayette County 22
Spalding 74, Morgan County 34
Stone Mountain 36, Tucker 31
Stratford Academy 37, Athens Academy 35
Toombs County 33, Portal 23
Trinity Christian 61, Ola 39
Villa Rica 47, Temple 30
Walker 45, Blessed Trinity 44
Walton 53, Lambert 29
Westlake 62, Grayson 42
White County 74, North Hall 59
Woodland-Stockbridge 42, Riverwood 33
