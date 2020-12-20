Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Saturday

In the first game of the day, Johns Creek defeated Walnut Grove 79-66. McRae Ball, a 6-4 junior shooting guard, led the Gladiators with 30 points (7 3-pointers) and Aidan Temple, a 6-5 sophomore forward, scored 23 points. Walnut Grove was led by DeMyron Williams, a 6-1 junior shooting guard, who scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers.

After leading 23-21 at the half, Providence Christian defeated Trinity Christian 48-44 in the second game. Chance Thacker led Providence with 14 points and Elijah WIlliams scored 13 points. Trinity Christian was led by Sami Pissis who scored 16 points and Isaac Brito who scored 13 points.

Peachtree RIdge defeated McIntosh 63-39 in the third game and Jarius Griffin led with 16 points. Shaun NIchols scored 14 points to lead the Chiefs. In the fourth game Lambert beat Duluth 70-57 and Paul Lunguana scored 21 points to lead the Longhorns. Mason Barnes added 19 points for Lambert. Duluth’s Takata Murphy and Zailan Blue each scored 13 points.

Lemon Street Classic

Class 7A McEachern defeated Class 6A No. 9 Heritage-Conyers 85-80 and Randy Brady led the fifth-ranked Indians with 24 points. Cam McDowell scored 19 points and Bobby Moore added 14 points for McEachern. RJ Noord led Heritage with 22 points, Dash Boston scored 21 points and Jame White added 15 points.

Zyair Greene scored 33 points to lead Miller Grove past Grovetown 75-66. Jahmil Barber scored 12 points and Tyriek Boyd added 10 points. Grovetown’s Zach Bell led with 23 points and Julius Brown scored 18 points. Marietta had little trouble defeating Therrell 61-32 while playing as the Lemon Street High School Hornets. Lithonia’s boys beat Cedar Shoals 63-61 on a baseline layup by Chase Champion with two seconds left

Peach State Classic

The Fayette County boys beat Tri-Cities 93-87 after and Kaleb Banks led with 42 points and seven rebounds. RJ Kennedy scored 22 points with four assists and three steals while Cardell Bailey added 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

War Lodge Classic Invitational

The host Sequoyah boys beat Cass 66-55 and took advantage with a 17-8 effort in the second quarter after leading 19-17 entering the frame. The Chiefs were led by Dylan Wolle, who scored 28 points with six rebounds and one assist. Kyle Keener scored 16 points, three steals and three assists and Ayden Watson scored 15 points with eight rebounds, three steals, four assists and a block.

Cherokee’s boys had five players in double-figures in its 74-72 comeback win over Sprayberry. Thailand Owens led with 25 points, Ethan Pickett scored 19 points and Elijah Tucker, Tayden Owens and DJ Potts-Heard each scored 10 points.

Cobb-Cherokee Challenge at Walton

Etowah’s boys beat North Cobb 65-62 on the last possession. Tyler Gorsuchl led North Cobb with 16 points and seven rebounds. Alex Acosta scored 15 points with seven rebound and Evan Daniel had 12 points.

See the rest of the scores below

Boys

Athens Academy 59, Stratford Academy 51

Blessed Trinity 72, North Paulding 57

Cherokee 74, Sprayberry 72

Commerce 78, Lake Oconee Academy 38

Creekside 78, Brandon Hall 63

Excel Christian 93, Praise Academy 47

Fitzgerald 27, Coffee 26

Furtah Prep 58, Mt. Paran Christian 52

Greater Atlanta Christian 75, Redan 53

Johns Creek 79, Walnut Grove 66

Lithonia 63, Cedar Shoals 61

Mays 56, Carver-Atlanta 45

McEachern 85, Heritage-Conyers 80

Newton 85, Westlake 61

Oconee County 61, Jasper County/Monticello 54

Pope 74, King’s Academy, GA 64

Providence Christian 49, Trinity Christian 44

Roswell 76, Dawson County 65

Sequoyah 66, Cass 55

Tucker 62, Gainesville 43

Turner County 39, Irwin County 36

Walker 54, Wesleyan 53

Walton 68, Woodstock 57

Warren County 81, Crawford County 60

West Forsyth 49, Starr’s Mill 43

Wheeler 63, Pebblebrook 45

Girls

Arabia Mountain 84, Milton 44

Brunswick 64, Wilson SC 52

Cairo 77, Worth County 26

Cherokee 66, Dacula 42

Crawford County 47, Warren County 20

Creekview 56, Starr’s Mill 47

Dublin 38, Montgomery County 33

Etowah 71, Grovetown 64

Georgia Military 32, Tattnall Square 31

LaFayette 73, McIntosh 69

M. L. King 48, Alcovy 42

McEachern 73, Rockdale County 39

North Forsyth 57, Harrison 55

Savannah 38, Islands 27

Sonoraville 57, Calhoun 47

South Atlanta 34, Fayette County 22

Spalding 74, Morgan County 34

Stone Mountain 36, Tucker 31

Stratford Academy 37, Athens Academy 35

Toombs County 33, Portal 23

Trinity Christian 61, Ola 39

Villa Rica 47, Temple 30

Walker 45, Blessed Trinity 44

Walton 53, Lambert 29

Westlake 62, Grayson 42

White County 74, North Hall 59

Woodland-Stockbridge 42, Riverwood 33