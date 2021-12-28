Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Monday

Shiloh 68, Trinity Christian 45

Freshman Tylis Jordan scored 12 points to help lead the Generals. Jordan made four 3-pointers

Sequoyah 67, Grovetown 64 OT

Bracket 2

Cross Creek 63, Archer 59 OT

Antonie Lorick scored 21 points and Jayden Pack scored 16 points to lead Cross Creek. Major Freeman led Archer with 21 points while Christian Drummer added 11 points.

Bracket 3

Kell 62, Galloway 54 OT

Peyton Marshall scored 17 points, PJ Johnson scored 16 points, Dylan Cambridge scored 15 points and Jaylon Colon scored 10 points to lead Kell. Anthony Arrington led Galloway with 26 points.

McEachern 81, Dacula 72

Braden Sparks scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to help lead McEachern. Michael Jacobs scored 20 points for McEachern and Josh Mathurin led Dacula with 20 points.

Bracket 4

Buford vs. Cumberland Christian

Wheeler vs. Fayette County

American Division

Bracket 1

Druid Hills 68, Heritage-Newnan 51

Harry Gewritz made eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Druid Hills while Karon Strickland added 21 points. Shawn Nichols scored 24 points to pace Heritage.

Mt. Vernon 61, Woodville-Tompkins 59

Dennis Scott III led Mount Vernon with 21 points while teammates AJ Patterson scored 16 points and Keith Williams scored 12 points. Zion Powers led Woodville with 21 points and Alfonzo Ross scored 17 points and Lukas Platauna scored 12 points

Bracket 2

Holy Innocents’ 58, Luella 55

Caleb Wilson scored 22 points with 15 rebounds to lead Holy Innocents and Will Hopkins added 12 points. Nick Dickey, Nick Steward and Shay Charles each scored 12 points for Luella.

Salem 70, New Faith Christian 38

Clark Mastin scored 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Salem while teammates Jeremiah Flourney scored 15 points, Brandon Kincaid scored 13 points and Julian Brown scored 12 points for Salem. DeChaun Robertson scored 23 points to lead New Faith.

Bracket 3

Peachtree Ridge vs. Therrell

Miller Grove vs. Meadowcreek

Boys

Americus-Sumter 56, Rome 47

Bartlett 75, Columbia 54

Brookwood 63, Whitewater 59

Coahulla Creek 67, Sequatchie 52

Coffee 52, Thomas County Central 47

Covenant Day 47, St. Francis 40

Covington Catholic 75, Roswell 56

Druid Hills 68, Heritage School-Newnan 51

Jefferson 73, Greer 53

Kell 62, Galloway School 54

Kendrick 65, Brookstone 45

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 88, Marion County 39

North Oconee 53, Cullman 52

Northwest Whitfield 82, Grundy County 32

St. Anne Pacelli 80, Jordan 61

Tattnall County 86, Emanuel County Institute 50

Walnut Grove 68, David Crockett 48

Girls

Bainbridge 55, Norland 50

Baldwin 58, Central-Phenix City A.L. 33

Brookstone 54, Eufaula 49

Coahulla Creek 58, Sequatchie 44

Elbert County 54, Franklin County 30

Glynn Academy 47, Boone 33

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 90, Silverdale 42

Long County 53, Jefferson County 24

Lowndes 70, Hagerty 55

Monroe 56, Opelika, AL 45

Montgomery County 49, Tattnall County 42

Pierce County 62, Vidalia 49

Rickards, FL 51, Colquitt County 50

Stewarts Creek 69, North Oconee 41

Thomas County Central 42, Coffee 37

Valdosta 37, Westover 35

Vestavia Hills 59, North Forsyth 48