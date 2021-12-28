Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Monday

The Tournament of Champions at Wheeler High School began with two divisions – National and American – and in Bracket 1 of the National Division, Sequoyah defeated Grovetown 67-64 in overtime.
Sequoyah’s Kyle Keener made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. He finished with 15 points. Dylan Wolle scored 32 points with nine 3-pointers for Sequoyah. For Grovetown, Malik Fergunson scored 14 points and Markell Freeman scored 11 points.
National Division
Bracket 1
Shiloh 68, Trinity Christian 45
Freshman Tylis Jordan scored 12 points to help lead the Generals. Jordan made four 3-pointers
Sequoyah 67, Grovetown 64 OT
Bracket 2
Cross Creek 63, Archer 59 OT
Antonie Lorick scored 21 points and Jayden Pack scored 16 points to lead Cross Creek. Major Freeman led Archer with 21 points while Christian Drummer added 11 points.
Bracket 3
Kell 62, Galloway 54 OT
Peyton Marshall scored 17 points, PJ Johnson scored 16 points, Dylan Cambridge scored 15 points and Jaylon Colon scored 10 points to lead Kell. Anthony Arrington led Galloway with 26 points.
McEachern 81, Dacula 72
Braden Sparks scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to help lead McEachern. Michael Jacobs scored 20 points for McEachern and Josh Mathurin led Dacula with 20 points.
Bracket 4
Buford vs. Cumberland Christian
Wheeler vs. Fayette County
American Division
Bracket 1
Druid Hills 68, Heritage-Newnan 51
Harry Gewritz made eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Druid Hills while Karon Strickland added 21 points. Shawn Nichols scored 24 points to pace Heritage.
Mt. Vernon 61, Woodville-Tompkins 59
Dennis Scott III led Mount Vernon with 21 points while teammates AJ Patterson scored 16 points and Keith Williams scored 12 points. Zion Powers led Woodville with 21 points and Alfonzo Ross scored 17 points and Lukas Platauna scored 12 points
Bracket 2
Holy Innocents’ 58, Luella 55
Caleb Wilson scored 22 points with 15 rebounds to lead Holy Innocents and Will Hopkins added 12 points. Nick Dickey, Nick Steward and Shay Charles each scored 12 points for Luella.
Salem 70, New Faith Christian 38
Clark Mastin scored 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Salem while teammates Jeremiah Flourney scored 15 points, Brandon Kincaid scored 13 points and Julian Brown scored 12 points for Salem. DeChaun Robertson scored 23 points to lead New Faith.
Bracket 3
Peachtree Ridge vs. Therrell
Miller Grove vs. Meadowcreek
Boys
Americus-Sumter 56, Rome 47
Bartlett 75, Columbia 54
Brookwood 63, Whitewater 59
Coahulla Creek 67, Sequatchie 52
Coffee 52, Thomas County Central 47
Covenant Day 47, St. Francis 40
Covington Catholic 75, Roswell 56
Druid Hills 68, Heritage School-Newnan 51
Jefferson 73, Greer 53
Kell 62, Galloway School 54
Kendrick 65, Brookstone 45
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 88, Marion County 39
North Oconee 53, Cullman 52
Northwest Whitfield 82, Grundy County 32
Sequoyah 67, Grovetown 64
Shiloh 68, Trinity Christian 45
St. Anne Pacelli 80, Jordan 61
Tattnall County 86, Emanuel County Institute 50
Walnut Grove 68, David Crockett 48
Girls
Bainbridge 55, Norland 50
Baldwin 58, Central-Phenix City A.L. 33
Brookstone 54, Eufaula 49
Coahulla Creek 58, Sequatchie 44
Elbert County 54, Franklin County 30
Glynn Academy 47, Boone 33
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 90, Silverdale 42
Long County 53, Jefferson County 24
Lowndes 70, Hagerty 55
Monroe 56, Opelika, AL 45
Montgomery County 49, Tattnall County 42
Pierce County 62, Vidalia 49
Rickards, FL 51, Colquitt County 50
Stewarts Creek 69, North Oconee 41
Thomas County Central 42, Coffee 37
Valdosta 37, Westover 35
Vestavia Hills 59, North Forsyth 48
