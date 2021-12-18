Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Friday

Lovett’s Allie Ohde scored 14 points to lead all scorers while teammates Eloise Diffley scored 12 points and Allie Steel scored 11 points.

(B) Mount Pisgah 74, Forest Park 47

Malachi Winter and Micah Tucker combined for 41 points to lead Pisgah past Forest Park.

Paget Gym

(B) Westminster 55, BEST 31

Westminster’s Jaden Owen led scorers with 11 points. Luke Carbonara scored eight points and Ezekiel Harpe and Tyler Harris each scored seven points for the Wildcats. For BEST, Ni Que Bell scored nine points and S’dhaji Smith and Jaquawn McKelvey-Fludd each scored eight points.

(G) Elite Scholars vs. Tri-Cities (Cancelled due to COVID)

(G) Woodward 61, Cedar Grove 41

Three players scored in double-figures for host Woodward to lead the Eagles past Cedar Grove. Sydney Bowles scored 10 points with six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Anna Wylder scored 11 points, Sara Lewis had 12 points, four rebounds and 2 steals and Zoe Scott and Kennedie Mosely each scored seven points.

(B) Mays 48, Woodward 45

Saulamon Evans scored 17 points and Mykel Williams added 13 points to lead Mays over Woodward. Deke Cooper led Woodward with 14 points and 15 rebounds and Ryan Thomas scored nine points with two rebounds and two assists.

Champions Gym

(B) Cedar Grove 53, Luella 49

(B) Westminster Christian FL 75, Mary Persons 60

(B) Drew Charter 60, Oxford (AL) 49

See the Saturday War Eagle Classic schedule below

Championship Gym

12:30 p.m. (G) Tri-Cities vs. Lovett

2 p.m. (G) North Clayton vs. Cedar Grove

3:30 p.m. (B) Cedar Grove vs. Westminster Christian FL

5 p.m. (B) Mt. Zion vs. Mary Persons

6:30 p.m. (B) Carver-Columbus vs. Westminster

Paget Gym

11 a.m. (B) BEST vs. Brandon Hall

12:30 p.m. (B) North Clayton vs. Mays

2 p.m. (G) McIntosh vs. Luella

3:30 p.m. (B) Drew Charter vs. Forest Park

5 p.m. (B) Chapel Hill vs. Oxford AL

6:30 p.m. (B) Mt. Pisgah vs. Woodward Academy

8 p.m. (G) Galloway vs. Woodward Academy

See the other Holiday events from Friday below.

Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Basketball Tournament at Model

(B) Chattooga 88, Armuchee 36

Chattooga led 23-8 after the first quarter in the romp. The Indians led 50-21 at halftime.

(B) Armuchee 49, Unity Christian 47

Logan Benedict scored 14 points to lead Armuchee. The Lions led 34-24 at the half.

(G) Pepperell 44, Unity Christian 40

Unity led 15-9 early but Pepperell scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to help erase the deficit and seal the victory. Morgan Willingham, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter, led Pepperell with 14 points.

Other scores from Model

(G) Rome 66, Pepperell 22

(G) Darlington 61, Armuchee 30

(B) Rome 59, Chattooga 55

(B) Darlington 69, Armuchee 23

(G) Chattooga 44, Woodland (Cartersville) 28

(B) Model 73, Woodland (Cartersville) 34

(G) Darlington 67, Model 27

See the rest of the Friday scores below.

Boys

Adairsville 56, Coahulla Creek 41

Aquinas 47, Fox Creek, SC 41

Bacon County 48, Brantley County 41

Bainbridge 53, Early County 43

Baldwin 67, Perry 54

Bradwell Institute 60, Coffee 49

Brookwood School, GA 68, Baker County 28

Buford 83, Lanier 73

Carver New Orleans 68, Columbia 51

Cedar Grove 53, Luella 49

Central Gwinnett 65, Habersham Central 64

Chamblee 75, M. L. King 61

Chattooga 88, Armuchee 36

Drew Charter 60, Oxford, AL. 49

Duluth 86, Cross Keys 11

East Paulding 78, Carrollton 76

George Walton Academy 70, Piedmont, GA 60

Georgia Military 48, Tattnall Square 42

Glynn Academy 68, Tattnall County 61

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Brookwood 41

Greenbrier 47, Eastside 45

Griffin 63, Spalding 38

Hapeville Charter 58, North Springs 41

Jefferson County 62, Oglethorpe County 44

Jenkins County 40, McIntosh County Academy 38

LaFayette 66, Sonoraville 50

Lovejoy 67, Banneker 44

Mill Creek 73, Calhoun 67

Morrow 74, Redan 52

Mt. Pisgah Christian 74, Forest Park 47

Murray County 59, Ringgold 46

North Hall 81, Lumpkin County 34

Pickens 50, North Murray 37

Putnam County 63, Laney 54

Ridgeland 60, Gordon Lee 48

Savannah Country Day 76, South Effingham 50

South Paulding 71, Douglas County 49

Spencer 73, Troup County 48

St. Pius X 73, Northview 44

Swainsboro 58, Jeff Davis 45

Tallulah Falls 68, Pinecrest Academy 45

Thomasville 76, Highland Christian 21

Tift County 46, Valdosta 42

Vidalia 78, Montgomery County 39

Walker 75, Westminster Christian Academy 23

Walnut Grove 64, Jackson County 52

Warren County 64, Academy For Classical Education 38

Washington County 63, Southwest 46

Westlake 64, Lakeside-DeKalb 35

Westover 73, Terrell County 37

Wheeler County 62, Johnson County 52

Worth County 63, Atkinson County 38

Girls

Adairsville 50, Coahulla Creek 34

Aquinas 37, Fox Creek, SC 30

Arabia Mountain 82, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 48

Bacon County 54, Brantley County 33

Baldwin 59, Perry 31

Buford 62, Lanier 24

Butler 57, Westside-Augusta 25

Carrollton 78, East Paulding 33

Cass 60, Central-Carroll 15

Central Gwinnett 54, Habersham Central 50

Cherokee 64, Pope 37

Clinch County 47, Echols County 33

Colquitt County 48, Deerfield-Windsor 44

Crisp County 55, Upson-Lee 39

Dalton 73, Cartersville 40

Dawson County 66, Gilmer 35

Dodge County 55, Lamar County 46

Emanuel County Institute 56, Portal 53

Glynn Academy 55, Tattnall County 45

Jefferson 45, Flowery Branch 36

Jenkins County 44, McIntosh County Academy 30

Jordan 37, Columbus 32

Laney 56, Putnam County 44

Lithia Springs 71, Heritage Christian 40

Long County 52, Southeast Bulloch 47

Lovejoy 71, Banneker 22

Lumpkin County 68, North Hall 40

Madison County 67, Banks County 66

McIntosh 48, Newnan 38

Milton 51, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 30

Montgomery County 67, Vidalia 48

Murray County 53, Ringgold 45

New Hampstead 59, Groves 25

Norcross 63, Archer 43

North Oconee 62, Cedar Shoals 48

Northside-Columbus 59, Callaway 48

Oconee County 46, Morgan County 28

Paideia 51, Mt. Pisgah Christian 45

Pebblebrook 79, Temple 29

Pepperell 43, Armuchee 28

Pickens 59, Etowah 33

Piedmont, GA 44, George Walton Academy 35

Redan 55, Morrow 24

Rome 76, Chattooga 18

Sequoyah 70, Woodstock 55

South Gwinnett 60, Drew Charter 25

St. Pius X 42, Northview 10

Telfair County 60, Wilcox County 49

Thomas County Central 42, Berrien 27

Tift County 70, Valdosta 37

Toombs County 45, Appling County 40

Trion 79, Dalton Academy 3

Union Grove 61, Ola 35

Walker 35, Westminster Christian Academy 32

Washington County 69, Southwest 9

West Forsyth 56, Johns Creek 21

Woodward Academy 61, Cedar Grove 41