Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Friday

Holiday basketball tournaments were the focus Friday and on the second day of the War Eagle Classic at Woodward Academy, 20 teams took to the court in a 10-game schedule spread across three gymnasiums.
Dobbs Gym
(B) Brandon Hall 48, North Clayton 39
Miguel Botas led Brandon Hall with 22 points and Lamine Modj led scorers for North Clayton with 17 points.
(G) Lovett 55, North Clayton 34
Lovett’s Allie Ohde scored 14 points to lead all scorers while teammates Eloise Diffley scored 12 points and Allie Steel scored 11 points.
(B) Mount Pisgah 74, Forest Park 47
Malachi Winter and Micah Tucker combined for 41 points to lead Pisgah past Forest Park.
Paget Gym
(B) Westminster 55, BEST 31
Westminster’s Jaden Owen led scorers with 11 points. Luke Carbonara scored eight points and Ezekiel Harpe and Tyler Harris each scored seven points for the Wildcats. For BEST, Ni Que Bell scored nine points and S’dhaji Smith and Jaquawn McKelvey-Fludd each scored eight points.
(G) Elite Scholars vs. Tri-Cities (Cancelled due to COVID)
(G) Woodward 61, Cedar Grove 41
Three players scored in double-figures for host Woodward to lead the Eagles past Cedar Grove. Sydney Bowles scored 10 points with six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Anna Wylder scored 11 points, Sara Lewis had 12 points, four rebounds and 2 steals and Zoe Scott and Kennedie Mosely each scored seven points.
(B) Mays 48, Woodward 45
Saulamon Evans scored 17 points and Mykel Williams added 13 points to lead Mays over Woodward. Deke Cooper led Woodward with 14 points and 15 rebounds and Ryan Thomas scored nine points with two rebounds and two assists.
Champions Gym
(B) Cedar Grove 53, Luella 49
(B) Westminster Christian FL 75, Mary Persons 60
(B) Drew Charter 60, Oxford (AL) 49
See the Saturday War Eagle Classic schedule below
Championship Gym
12:30 p.m. (G) Tri-Cities vs. Lovett
2 p.m. (G) North Clayton vs. Cedar Grove
3:30 p.m. (B) Cedar Grove vs. Westminster Christian FL
5 p.m. (B) Mt. Zion vs. Mary Persons
6:30 p.m. (B) Carver-Columbus vs. Westminster
Paget Gym
11 a.m. (B) BEST vs. Brandon Hall
12:30 p.m. (B) North Clayton vs. Mays
2 p.m. (G) McIntosh vs. Luella
3:30 p.m. (B) Drew Charter vs. Forest Park
5 p.m. (B) Chapel Hill vs. Oxford AL
6:30 p.m. (B) Mt. Pisgah vs. Woodward Academy
8 p.m. (G) Galloway vs. Woodward Academy
See the other Holiday events from Friday below.
Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Basketball Tournament at Model
(B) Chattooga 88, Armuchee 36
Chattooga led 23-8 after the first quarter in the romp. The Indians led 50-21 at halftime.
(B) Armuchee 49, Unity Christian 47
Logan Benedict scored 14 points to lead Armuchee. The Lions led 34-24 at the half.
(G) Pepperell 44, Unity Christian 40
Unity led 15-9 early but Pepperell scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to help erase the deficit and seal the victory. Morgan Willingham, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter, led Pepperell with 14 points.
Other scores from Model
(G) Rome 66, Pepperell 22
(G) Darlington 61, Armuchee 30
(B) Rome 59, Chattooga 55
(B) Darlington 69, Armuchee 23
(G) Chattooga 44, Woodland (Cartersville) 28
(B) Model 73, Woodland (Cartersville) 34
(G) Darlington 67, Model 27
See the rest of the Friday scores below.
Boys
Adairsville 56, Coahulla Creek 41
Aquinas 47, Fox Creek, SC 41
Bacon County 48, Brantley County 41
Bainbridge 53, Early County 43
Baldwin 67, Perry 54
Bradwell Institute 60, Coffee 49
Brookwood School, GA 68, Baker County 28
Buford 83, Lanier 73
Carver New Orleans 68, Columbia 51
Cedar Grove 53, Luella 49
Central Gwinnett 65, Habersham Central 64
Chamblee 75, M. L. King 61
Chattooga 88, Armuchee 36
Drew Charter 60, Oxford, AL. 49
Duluth 86, Cross Keys 11
East Paulding 78, Carrollton 76
George Walton Academy 70, Piedmont, GA 60
Georgia Military 48, Tattnall Square 42
Glynn Academy 68, Tattnall County 61
Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Brookwood 41
Greenbrier 47, Eastside 45
Griffin 63, Spalding 38
Hapeville Charter 58, North Springs 41
Jefferson County 62, Oglethorpe County 44
Jenkins County 40, McIntosh County Academy 38
LaFayette 66, Sonoraville 50
Lovejoy 67, Banneker 44
Mill Creek 73, Calhoun 67
Morrow 74, Redan 52
Mt. Pisgah Christian 74, Forest Park 47
Murray County 59, Ringgold 46
North Hall 81, Lumpkin County 34
Pickens 50, North Murray 37
Putnam County 63, Laney 54
Ridgeland 60, Gordon Lee 48
Savannah Country Day 76, South Effingham 50
South Paulding 71, Douglas County 49
Spencer 73, Troup County 48
St. Pius X 73, Northview 44
Swainsboro 58, Jeff Davis 45
Tallulah Falls 68, Pinecrest Academy 45
Thomasville 76, Highland Christian 21
Tift County 46, Valdosta 42
Vidalia 78, Montgomery County 39
Walker 75, Westminster Christian Academy 23
Walnut Grove 64, Jackson County 52
Warren County 64, Academy For Classical Education 38
Washington County 63, Southwest 46
Westlake 64, Lakeside-DeKalb 35
Westover 73, Terrell County 37
Wheeler County 62, Johnson County 52
Worth County 63, Atkinson County 38
Girls
Adairsville 50, Coahulla Creek 34
Aquinas 37, Fox Creek, SC 30
Arabia Mountain 82, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 48
Bacon County 54, Brantley County 33
Baldwin 59, Perry 31
Buford 62, Lanier 24
Butler 57, Westside-Augusta 25
Carrollton 78, East Paulding 33
Cass 60, Central-Carroll 15
Central Gwinnett 54, Habersham Central 50
Cherokee 64, Pope 37
Clinch County 47, Echols County 33
Colquitt County 48, Deerfield-Windsor 44
Crisp County 55, Upson-Lee 39
Dalton 73, Cartersville 40
Dawson County 66, Gilmer 35
Dodge County 55, Lamar County 46
Emanuel County Institute 56, Portal 53
Glynn Academy 55, Tattnall County 45
Jefferson 45, Flowery Branch 36
Jenkins County 44, McIntosh County Academy 30
Jordan 37, Columbus 32
Laney 56, Putnam County 44
Lithia Springs 71, Heritage Christian 40
Long County 52, Southeast Bulloch 47
Lovejoy 71, Banneker 22
Lumpkin County 68, North Hall 40
Madison County 67, Banks County 66
McIntosh 48, Newnan 38
Milton 51, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 30
Montgomery County 67, Vidalia 48
Murray County 53, Ringgold 45
New Hampstead 59, Groves 25
Norcross 63, Archer 43
North Oconee 62, Cedar Shoals 48
Northside-Columbus 59, Callaway 48
Oconee County 46, Morgan County 28
Paideia 51, Mt. Pisgah Christian 45
Pebblebrook 79, Temple 29
Pepperell 43, Armuchee 28
Pickens 59, Etowah 33
Piedmont, GA 44, George Walton Academy 35
Redan 55, Morrow 24
Rome 76, Chattooga 18
Sequoyah 70, Woodstock 55
South Gwinnett 60, Drew Charter 25
St. Pius X 42, Northview 10
Telfair County 60, Wilcox County 49
Thomas County Central 42, Berrien 27
Tift County 70, Valdosta 37
Toombs County 45, Appling County 40
Trion 79, Dalton Academy 3
Union Grove 61, Ola 35
Walker 35, Westminster Christian Academy 32
Washington County 69, Southwest 9
West Forsyth 56, Johns Creek 21
Woodward Academy 61, Cedar Grove 41
