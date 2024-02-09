Hiram boys playing well on eve of tournament, despite taking a big hit

“It’s one of those things you have to deal with as a high school coach,” Keyon Boyd said. “I’m just luck to have had him for the little time I did.”

Although the lineup will look different without the big guy, the Hornets still bring plenty to the table.

“We’ve been playing pretty well,” Boyd said. “Everybody has bought in and everybody’s on the same page with the same goal. The guys understand what it means.”

Ryan Williams, a 5-10 senior point guard, is an experienced hand who makes things go. Jaiden Mann is a 6-4 senior wing who is a good shooter. Chase Tyler, who is headed to Duke to play football, is a versatile 6-4 senior who plays many roles, particularly on defense and leadership. Dino Loyd, a junior forward, moved in from North Carolina and has provided toughness.

Mathew injury has opened the door for Kingston Wilcox, a 6-4 junior who is taking notes and learning on the job.

“When Walter got hurt, his minutes went up and he’s thinking, ‘I’ve got these shoes to fill,’” Boyd said. “He’s done a great job, not doing too much, doing what is told to him. He rebounds, he blocks shots, scores a little around the basket. This could help him for sure next year.”

Hiram, who closes the regular season Friday against Cartersville, will play the first round of the Region 7 playoffs on Wednesday at Cartersville.