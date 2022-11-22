ajc logo
X

Higher-slotted teams win home-field edge for semifinals

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Teams slotted higher on the bracket will be at home next week when same-seeded teams meet in the semifinals, the GHSA determined Monday by conducting a universal coin toss.

That coincidentally gave home-field advantage to all seven remaining No. 1-ranked teams – Hughes, Ware County, Cedartown, Cedar Grove, Fitzgerald, Prince Avenue Christian and Bowdon – if they advance this week in their quarterfinal games.

When teams are not equally seeded, the higher-seeded team gets home field until the neutral-field championship games Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Brackets with seeds can be found on the GHSA’s website.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

Kario Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joseph’s at Sunshine Slam7h ago

Credit: Francisco Seco

Walker Zimmerman’s error results in U.S. draw
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Utah edges Georgia Tech in Fort Myers Tip-Off
10h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Keion White earns ACC honors for play against North Carolina
14h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Keion White earns ACC honors for play against North Carolina
14h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia’s defense leads in win over Georgia Tech
The Latest

Credit: Casey Sykes

4 Questions with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner
4m ago
List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for remaining 64 teams
35m ago
High school basketball scores from Monday
10h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
20h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
31m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top