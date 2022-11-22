Higher-slotted teams win home-field edge for semifinals

That coincidentally gave home-field advantage to all seven remaining No. 1-ranked teams – Hughes, Ware County, Cedartown, Cedar Grove, Fitzgerald, Prince Avenue Christian and Bowdon – if they advance this week in their quarterfinal games.

When teams are not equally seeded, the higher-seeded team gets home field until the neutral-field championship games Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.