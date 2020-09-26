X

High school football scores from Friday

By Score Atlanta

Academy For Classical Education 15, Pataula Charter 6

Adairsville 38, Murray County 7

Allatoona 38, South Cobb 0

Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7

Appling County 45, Westside-Macon 7

Aquinas 28, First Presbyterian 27

Athens Academy 68, Berkmar 14

Atkinson County 28, Miller County 14

Bacon County 42, Brantley County 0

Bainbridge 21, Thomasville 7

Banks County 37, Lumpkin County 0

Benedictine 49, North Oconee 35

Bleckley County 21, Vidalia 14

Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32

Bowdon 14, Heritage School-Newnan 9

Brooks County 25, Cook 20

Brookwood 24, Mill Creek 13

Buford 47, Clarke Central 0

Butler 16, Long County 3

Calhoun 60, Ridgeland 0

Callaway 35, Douglass 0

Camden County 24, Marietta 21

Cartersville 21, Creekside 18

Carver-Columbus 52, Kendrick 0

Cass 17, Temple 14

Cedartown 24, New Manchester 0

Central-Carroll 29, Whitewater 28

Cherokee 14, Creekview 9

Cherokee Bluff 52, Georgia Military 0

Christian Heritage 39, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Collins Hill 28, Rome 14

Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 10

Commerce 55, Elbert County 28

Crisp County 34, Eagle’s Landing Christian 14

Dawson County 42, Northview 20

Drew 20, North Clayton 6

East Coweta 42, Meadowcreek 27

East Hall 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3

East Laurens 14, Oglethorpe County 7

East Paulding 41, Hiram 28

Eastside 34, Alcovy 31

Fannin County 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Fitzgerald 14, Jefferson County 12

Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14

Franklin County 14, Jackson County 13

Gainesville 48, Discovery 0

Gilmer 38, East Jackson 19

Grayson 26, Archer 7

Greenbrier 38, Grovetown 3

Hancock Central 42, Greene County 3

Haralson County 49, Model 7

Hardaway 28, Troup County 26

Hawkinsville 25, Telfair County 22

Heard County 35, Darlington 30

Hebron Christian 17, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13

Hillgrove 38, McEachern 29

Houston County 23, Statesboro 18

Howard 37, Central-Macon 20

Irwin County 44, Wilkinson County 0

Jefferson 40, Mountain View 7

John Milledge 52, Savannah Christian 13

King’s Ridge 26, Landmark Christian 13

LaFayette 43, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

LaGrange 39, Columbus 32

Lakeside-Evans 26, Effingham County 0

Lakeview Academy 34, Walker 0

Lambert 26, Duluth 10

Langston Hughes 35, Mays 14

Lanier 38, Denmark 27

Lanier County 45, Brookwood School, GA 8

Liberty County 10, Bradwell Institute 6

Lincoln County 13, Laney 7

Lovejoy 19, North Gwinnett 7

Lovett 43, Therrell 0

Lowndes 38, Lee County 13

Macon County 38, Marion County 0

Manchester 62, Central-Talbotton 8

Marist 45, Hampton 0

McIntosh County Academy 29, Charlton County 21

Metter 35, Savannah Country Day 7

Milton 43, Hapeville Charter 18

Morgan County 28, Monticello 0

Mt. de Sales 27, Brookstone 26

Mt. Zion, Carroll 21, Towns County 20 OT

Mundy’s Mill 33, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 24

Newnan 44, Mary Persons 7

Norcross 45, South Gwinnett 14

North Cobb Christian 34, Calvary Day 0

North Forsyth 28, Etowah 0

North Murray 62, Ringgold 49

North Paulding 41, Roswell 14

Northgate 24, Villa Rica 7

Northwest Whitfield 38, Chattooga 14

Parkview 42, Loganville 0

Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32

Pebblebrook 31, Lithia Springs 26

Pickens 10, Coosa 0

Pope 27, Lassiter 6

Prince Avenue 35, Holy Innocents' 25

Putnam County 45, Social Circle 0

Rabun County 48, Bremen 34

Richmond Academy 17, Evans 16

Riverwood 29, Woodward Academy 26

Rockmart 42, Coahulla Creek 6

South Atlanta 20, Washington 19

South Forsyth 52, Central Gwinnett 27

South Paulding 28, Chapel Hill 14

Southwest 39, Randolph-Clay 6

Sprayberry 51, Kennesaw Mountain 20

St. Pius X 25, Cedar Shoals 3

Starr’s Mill 10, Sandy Creek 7

Stephens County 44, Madison County 13

Tattnall Square 34, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Taylor County 33, Schley County 14

Thomas County Central 41, Lamar County 24

Thomas Jefferson 15, Glascock County 8

Treutlen 23, Portal 16

Tri-Cities 19, Jackson-Atlanta 8

Trinity Christian 6, Claxton 3

Trion 39, Dade County 34

Turner County 45, Seminole County 0

Upson-Lee 35, McIntosh 27

Valwood 42, Baconton Charter 7

Ware County 45, Thomson 12

Warner Robins 47, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Washington County 27, Swainsboro 22

Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0

Wayne County 31, South Effingham 14

Wesleyan 28, Loganville Christian 0

West Forsyth 24, Walton 21

West Hall 14, Chestatee 8

West Laurens 27, Toombs County 7

Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7

Westminster 7, Pace Academy 3

Wheeler 63, Osborne 0

White County 28, Habersham Central 21

Wilcox County 14, Johnson County 7

Woodland-Cartersville 50, North Springs 9

Woodstock 48, Campbell 7

Worth County 30, Rutland 20

