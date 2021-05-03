High school golf: Field shaping up for state tournament

Area 1 6-A: Boys – Glynn Academy and Lee County tied for first two share the area title and qualify for state. Lee County’s Brantley Baker was co-medalist with Richmond Hill’s Grant Mahaffey with a 70. Evan Avret of Statesboro was the individual qualifier. Girls – South Effingham won easily and Glynn Academy placed second behind medalist Maria Barr’s 77 to finish one-two. Valdosta’s Reese Adams was the individual qualifier.

Area 2 6-A: Boys – Buford, with medalist Jackson Buchanan shooting 69, and Lakeside-Evans finished one-two and earned the automatic qualifying spots. Daniels Hsu of Lanier was the individual qualifier. Girls – Habersham Central, with medalist Selah Anderson shooting 76, and Lakeside-Evans outdistance the field to claim the two berths for the state tournament. Claire Wickes of Evans was the individual qualifier.

Area 3 6A: Boys – Johns Creek, behind 70s from Deven Patel and Bruce Murphy, and Creekview nailed down the two top spots for the state tournament. Medalist Garrett Armbrust of Sequoyah shot 68 to earn the individual qualifier nod. Girls – Johns Creek, behind medalist Kate Song with 71, and Creekview earned the two automatic spots. Elizabeth Powell of Centennial was the individual qualifier.

Area 4 6-A: Boys – Dalton and Carrollton earned the two automatic spots, with the Trojans prevailing in a playoff over third-place Allatoona. Jase Harwell of Alexander was medalist with a 67. Hogan Ingram of Rome was the individual qualifier. Girls – Carrollton, behind medalist Loralie Cowart’s 78, and Allatoona earned the two automatic spots. Piper Shook of Lassiter was the individual qualifier.

Area 1 5-A: Boys – Wayne County and Ware County, with medalist Lee Smith shooting 68, finished one-two at the tournament. Christian Feltman of Ola was the individual qualifier. Girls – Ware County, with medalist Carlin Paulk shooting 78, and Wayne County earned the two automatic spots for the state meet. Chanley Box of Locust Grove was the individual qualifier.

Area 2 5-A: Boys – Woodward Academy, with medalist Glover Amick shooting 70, and Starr’s Mill earned the two top team spots. Sam Swanson of McIntosh was the individual qualifier. Girls – Woodward Academy, paced by medalist Morgan Ellison’s 70 and Aly Francis’ 72, and Starr’s Mill claimed the two automatic spots. Sydney Himes of Northside Columbus was the individual qualifier.

Area 3 5-A: Boys – St. Pius placed all four scores in the 70s – include medalist Charles Kyle with 71 – and won the team title by 38 shots and Northview as the second qualifier. Ethan Santucci of Chamblee was the individual qualifier. Girls – Northview, led by medalist Erica Scutt’s 70, and St. Pius nabbed the two automatic qualifying spots. Sophie Li of Chamblee was the individual qualifier.

Area 4 5-A: Boys – Cartersville ran away with the area title, as Buck Brumlow (64), Jake Lawson (67) and Camden Meadows (69) all posted sub-70 scores. Calhoun took the No. 2 spot. Daniel Nycum of Woodland was the individual qualifier. Girls – Blessed Trinity and Calhoun, behind medalist Ella Manley’s 73, finished one-two and advanced to state. Lauren Hale of Cass was the automatic qualifier.

Area 3 2-A: Girls – Bremen, Gordon Central and Fannin County were the three qualifiers for the state tournament. Shelby Oldham of Heard County was the individual qualifier.

Area 1A Public: Boys – Seminole County, Charlton County and Miller County earned the three qualifying spots. Evan Castor of Echols County was the individual qualifier. Girls – Seminole County, Charlton County and Echols County finished in the top three spots and advanced to state. Kearelyn Smith of Brooks County was the individual qualifier.

Area 2A Public: Girls – The three qualifying teams were Portal, Metter and Hawkinsville. The individual qualifier was Anna Kate Beasley of Emanuel County Institute.

Area 4A Public: Boys – Lake Oconee Academy, Social Circle and Commerce nabbed the three qualifying spots. Lake Oconee’s Rylan Black (65) and Colby Bennett (66) battled down to the wire to determine the medalist. J.D. Judd of ACE Charter was the individual qualifier. Girls – The three team qualifiers are Lake Oconee Academy, Commerce and ACE Charter. Lake Oconee’s Katie Scheck was medalist with a 68. Tara Poole of Social Circle is the individual qualifier.

Hosts for sections, state golf tournaments. State championships are 36 holes, May 17-18.

Class 7A: Sectionals – Boys and girls at Mirror Lakes, Villa Rica; Championships – Boys at Springhill Country Club, Tifton; Girls at Sunset Country Club, Moultrie.

Class 6A: Sectionals – Boys at Jekyll Island Oleander Course; Girls at Jekyll Island Indian Mounds; Championships – Boys and girls at Sunset Hills Country Club, Carrollton.

Class 5A: Sectionals – Boys and girls at Maple Ridge Golf Club, Columbus; Championships -- Boys and girls at Green Island Country Club, Columbus.

Class 4A: No sectionals. Championship – Boys and girls at University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens.

Class 3A: No sectionals. Championships – Boys at Cateechee Golf Club, Hartwell; Girls at Apple Mountain Golf Course, Clarkesville.

Class 2A: No sectionals. Championships – Boys and girls at Southern Hill Golf Course, Hawkinsville.

Class A Public: No sectionals. Championships – Boys and girls at The National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Class A Private: No sectionals. Championships – Boys and girls at Heritage Golf Links, Tucker.